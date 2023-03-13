Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Her Passion for the NorthPark Ambassador Program

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman returns to the Ambassador lineup again this year, shining a light on a charitable cause dear to her: Children’s Cancer Fund.

“I just adore the work of Children’s Cancer Fund,” Schlegel Whitman says. “They bring so much relief and joy to children and families that are going through a terrible time and, at the same, continue to support the great research that is going on in the area of pediatric cancer in North Texas.”

NorthPark Center plays an integral role in two signature events that benefit the children’s charity: the Children’s Cancer Fund Model Reveal and the nonprofit’s spring gala in April. The Model Reveal takes place on March 16, 2023, where honorary chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott will introduce the models, aged 5 to 17, who will proudly walk the gala runway. The “Light It Up” Gala will take place on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Anatole. Tickets are available now.

We catch up with Schlegel Whitman as she embarks on two significant events that will empower the mission of a cause important to her this year.

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the non-profit of your choice.

I have had so many great experiences with Children’s Cancer Fund. The best part is that I have had the privilege of getting to know some of the families that are impacted directly through their fittings at Dillard’s for the Gala Show and through hospital visits. I always leave these experiences filled with gratitude for every little blessing. Watching the children smile through their battles puts everything into perspective.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

My parents and grandparents. Among so many other examples, my mother’s parents took care of 36 foster children over many years. My father’s parents had very generous hearts and helped so many people through the Salvation Army and in their community. My parents are the same way. Growing up, it was very clear that my parents found great joy in helping others.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

I love both art and fashion and I am always so excited to take friends and family who are visiting Dallas to NorthPark to see the unique way they thrive together at the center. I love learning about art and I love taking the time to dress up. NorthPark makes both of those things very easy!

What do you do to unwind?

Tablescape, read and needlepoint.

Favorite thing to do at NorthPark Center?

I spend a lot of time at NorthPark Center but my favorite time of year is December when all of the holiday decorations are up, Santa is in his little chalet, the Salvation Army bells are chiming and the trains are buzzing! There is really special energy and we have so many annual traditions that we take part in at NorthPark as a family.

What are you looking forward to the most this year?

We love to sit together as a family and do some goal setting. Also, I always like to do a reorganization of my closet this time of year and this year I plan to have NorthPark personal shopper Paula Acosta help me edit and fill in the gaps.