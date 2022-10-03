Living With Multiple Sclerosis For 59 Years — Houston Construction Matriarch Shares Her Remarkable Story to Help Others

Patti & Art Rascon at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s “Together for a Cure” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Living with multiple sclerosis for 59 remarkable years, Karen Tellepsen of the revered Tellepsen construction family, received a standing ovation as she took the stage to share the story of her near-six decades of living with grace and dignity while dealing with the chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. She was one of several honorees receiving the love from the sellout gathering of 400 guests. Her award was Person for a Cure.

Franelle Rogers, having been a longtime supporter of the MS society including riding in the MS 150 bike ride, reprised her role as luncheon chair, joining forces with Cathy Brock who served as honorary chair. Host committee chairs Lu and Tommy Caltagirone and Nancy and Cardon Gerner deftly handled their task by signing up close to 100 committee members. The event raised more than $200,000.

ABC13 Houston KTRK news anchor Chauncy Glover served as emcee and presented the awards. Lisa and Mike Sailor accepted the Company for a Cure honoree on behalf of CDK Global. Also receiving a standing ovation were Joy and Don McCormack with their children — Hanna, Ian and Evelyn — honored with Family for a Cure award. Denise Jones and Kara Olfield were recognized as Above and Beyond honorees.

Highlight of the luncheon was the conversation between ABC13 KTRK news anchor Melanie Lawson and her colleague and longtime friend KTRK’s Art Rascon. They discussed her challenges of living with multiple sclerosis, also with grace and dignity. Rogers honored Lawson with a Media Champion award.

PC Seen: Howard Tellepsen, Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen, the Reverend Bill Lawson, Stephanie Cockrell, Katie Brass, Kelli Cohen Fein, Diana Mattingly, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Luba Bigman, Nabil Joubran, Judi Johnson, John Hagale, Laura Davenport, Rosemary Schatzman, Patti Rascon, Cheryl Faillace, Leila Gilbert, Liz Jameson, John Guess, and Kat LaPoint.