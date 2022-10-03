Living With Multiple Sclerosis For 59 Years — Houston Construction Matriarch Shares Her Remarkable Story to Help Others

multiple sclerosis Art Rascon, Franelle Rogers and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran and Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Tellepsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda McReynolds and Rose Cullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli Cohen Fein and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Gilbert and Liz Jameson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rev William A Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa and Mike Sailor and Linda Bates (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Don and Joy McCormack (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers,Denise Jones, Linda Bates and Karla Olfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Guess and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Rascon, Art Rascon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
16

Art Rascon, chair Franelle Rogers, honoree Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
16

Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
16

Honoree Karen Tellepsen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
16

Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
16

Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
16

Kelli Cohen Fein, Rosemary Schatzman at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
16

Leila Gilbert, Liz Jameson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
16

Rev. Bill Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
16

Lisa & Mike Sailor, Linda Bates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Honorees Don & Joy McCormack at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Franelle Rogers, Denise Jones, Linda Bates, Karla Olfield, seated, at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Patti & Art Rascon at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

multiple sclerosis Art Rascon, Franelle Rogers and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran and Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Tellepsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda McReynolds and Rose Cullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli Cohen Fein and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Gilbert and Liz Jameson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rev William A Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa and Mike Sailor and Linda Bates (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Don and Joy McCormack (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers,Denise Jones, Linda Bates and Karla Olfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Guess and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Rascon, Art Rascon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Living With Multiple Sclerosis For 59 Years — Houston Construction Matriarch Shares Her Remarkable Story to Help Others

Together For a Cure Luncheon Gets Heartfelt

BY // 10.03.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Art Rascon, chair Franelle Rogers, honoree Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Karen Tellepsen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli Cohen Fein, Rosemary Schatzman at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Gilbert, Liz Jameson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rev. Bill Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa & Mike Sailor, Linda Bates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Don & Joy McCormack at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers, Denise Jones, Linda Bates, Karla Olfield, seated, at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti & Art Rascon at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
16

Art Rascon, chair Franelle Rogers, honoree Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
16

Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran, Katie Brass at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
16

Honoree Karen Tellepsen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
16

Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
16

Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
16

Kelli Cohen Fein, Rosemary Schatzman at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
16

Leila Gilbert, Liz Jameson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
16

Rev. Bill Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
16

Lisa & Mike Sailor, Linda Bates at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Honorees Don & Joy McCormack at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Franelle Rogers, Denise Jones, Linda Bates, Karla Olfield, seated, at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

John Guess Jr., Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Patti & Art Rascon at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s “Together for a Cure” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Living with multiple sclerosis for 59 remarkable years, Karen Tellepsen of the revered Tellepsen construction family, received a standing ovation as she took the stage to share the story of her near-six decades of living with grace and dignity while dealing with the chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. She was one of several honorees receiving the love from the sellout gathering of 400 guests. Her award was Person for a Cure.

Franelle Rogers, having been a longtime supporter of the MS society including riding in the MS 150 bike ride, reprised her role as luncheon chair, joining forces with Cathy Brock who served as honorary chair. Host committee chairs Lu and Tommy Caltagirone and Nancy and Cardon Gerner deftly handled their task by signing up close to 100 committee members. The event raised more than $200,000.

ABC13 Houston KTRK news anchor Chauncy Glover served as emcee and presented the awards. Lisa and Mike Sailor accepted the Company for a Cure honoree on behalf of CDK Global. Also receiving a standing ovation were Joy and Don McCormack with their children — Hanna, Ian and Evelyn — honored with Family for a Cure award. Denise Jones and Kara Olfield were recognized as Above and Beyond honorees.

Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran and Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran, Katie Brass at the National MS Society ‘Together for a Cure’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Highlight of the luncheon was the conversation between ABC13 KTRK news anchor Melanie Lawson and her colleague and longtime friend KTRK’s Art Rascon. They discussed her challenges of living with multiple sclerosis, also with grace and dignity. Rogers honored Lawson with a Media Champion award.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1

PC Seen: Howard Tellepsen, Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen, the Reverend Bill Lawson, Stephanie Cockrell, Katie Brass, Kelli Cohen Fein, Diana Mattingly, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Luba Bigman, Nabil Joubran, Judi Johnson, John Hagale, Laura Davenport, Rosemary Schatzman, Patti Rascon, Cheryl Faillace, Leila Gilbert, Liz Jameson, John Guess, and Kat LaPoint.

multiple sclerosis Art Rascon, Franelle Rogers and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy McCormack, Rita Joubran and Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Tellepsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda McReynolds and Rose Cullen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luba Bigman, Cheryl Faillace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli Cohen Fein and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Gilbert and Liz Jameson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rev William A Lawson, Mary Williams, Vandetta Levingston, Thomas Carter (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa and Mike Sailor and Linda Bates (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Don and Joy McCormack (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christiane Hile, Patty Turboff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers,Denise Jones, Linda Bates and Karla Olfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kat LaPoint, Nikki Beisty (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Mellinger, Heather Mellinger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Guess and Melanie Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Rascon, Art Rascon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced
North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
A New South Texas-Inspired Ice House Debuts on Henderson Avenue and Two Local Hotspots Expand
A New South Texas-Inspired Ice House Debuts on Henderson Avenue and Two Local Hotspots Expand
A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child
A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 65% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1401 Bulle Rock Court
Open House
College Station
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/9 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1401 Bulle Rock Court
College Station, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Duperier
This property is listed by: Courtney Duperier (713) 298-7969 Email Realtor
1401 Bulle Rock Court
2409 Ralph Street #D
Open House
Montrose
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/9 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

2409 Ralph Street #D
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
2409 Ralph Street #D
105 W Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

105 W Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
105 W Cowan Drive
5102 Braeburn Drive
Braeburn Country Club Estates
FOR SALE

5102 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Nancy Stow (713) 299-5074 Email Realtor
5102 Braeburn Drive
609 Reinicke Street
Rice Military | Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

609 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
609 Reinicke Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X