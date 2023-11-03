Lori and Jerry Jones Jr. On Their Longtime Support For The Salvation Army

Lori Jones is wearing Alexander McQueen at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels. Jerry Jones Jr. is wearing his own suit.

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

The Salvation Army has always had a strong presence at NorthPark Center, particularly around the holiday season with the Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. When strolling through the shopping center during the holidays, these two charitable initiatives are synonymous with nostalgic Christmas traditions. The Angel Tree will be up at NorthPark November 3 – December 2, 2023, and the Red Kettles begin on Black Friday, November 24, 2023. Leading the charge on behalf of The Salvation Army this year is husband and wife Lori and Jerry Jones Jr. The duo, and their family, have been longtime supporters and champions of The Salvation Army’s mission.

“Our family has been involved with The Salvation Army for over 26 years since the first Annual Red Kettle Kickoff,” Jerry Jones Jr. says. “We are honored to have the opportunity to take the visibility of the Dallas Cowboys and partner with an organization that is truly ‘Doing The Most Good.’ Seeing firsthand how The Salvation Army helps people in need 365 days a year inspires us to continue to support their incredible efforts to those in our community and across the country.”

As the holidays are just around the corner, the couple reflects on The Salvation Army’s impact over the years, and the importance of philanthropy and giving back.

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with The Salvation Army.

Jerry Jones Jr.: We love to get involved as a family and the opportunity to instill the experience of serving others into our children. The Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption has allowed our family to not only provide Christmas presents to families in need, but also the service aspect of volunteering to distribute those Angel Tree gifts at their warehouse each holiday season.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

Lori Jones: My mother took me at a very young age to deliver meals to the elderly from our church. Meeting with them left a deep impression.

Who have been your strongest role models?

Lori Jones: We would both say our parents.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

Jerry Jones Jr.: I have fallen in love with contemporary art and it has inspired me to deepen my knowledge of artists and artworks. We have enjoyed that journey together as a family. I am drawn to pieces that have an interesting story and that I simply enjoy looking at. And I would say that same lens carries over to my fashion taste which I would describe as sophisticated and classic.

What do you do to unwind?

Lori Jones: We love to travel as a family and experience different cultures so our children can develop a passion for travel, art, architecture, and new experiences.

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center?

Jerry Jones Jr.: Placed right above the duck and turtle pond, the pecan reindeer and candy Santa were always the highlight of the year for my siblings and me.

Upcoming events and non-profit work you’re looking forward to?

Lori Jones: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is always doing great things for the community. They have curated an incredible group of inspiring female philanthropists, business leaders and families. I am honored to be in their great company.

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?

Jerry Jones Jr.: People may not always remember what you say, but they will remember how you made them feel.