Rich Kinder, Lynn Wyatt, Nancy Kinder at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cousins Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Trey Wyatt at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Steve Wyatt & Joyce Echols at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt, MFAH director Gary Tinterow at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Macey & Harry Reasoner at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marty & Kathy Goossen at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Trey & Mervin Wyatt at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt, Cynthia Petrello at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Merinda Watkins-Martin & Reggie Martin at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gail & Louis Adler at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mark Sullivan, Lynn Wyatt, Ceron at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Lynn Wyatt’s New Movie Theater Puts Houston’s Arty Grande Dame Back in the Spotlight — It’s Champagne and Popcorn

MFAH Honor Recognizes 30 Years of Support

BY // 12.11.21
photography Wilson Parish
Rich Kinder, Lynn Wyatt, Nancy Kinder at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cousins Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Trey Wyatt at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Steve Wyatt & Joyce Echols at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt, MFAH director Gary Tinterow at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Macey & Harry Reasoner at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marty & Kathy Goossen at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Trey & Mervin Wyatt at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt, Cynthia Petrello at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Merinda Watkins-Martin & Reggie Martin at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gail & Louis Adler at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mark Sullivan, Lynn Wyatt, Ceron at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

A red carpet photo op entrance to the movie theater and champagne served with popcorn — this evening was soooo Lynn Wyatt. And well it should have been as Houston’s leading lady was in the spotlight for the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

The black-tie celebration, attended by 100 family, friends and museum patrons, honored Wyatt for her 30 years of support for the museum and her particular love of cinema, which goes hand in hand with her favorite snack combination — popcorn and champagne. Wyatt and Michael Zilkha, also on hand for the evening, were co-founders of the MFAH Film Committee.

Before the cocktail buffet part of the celebration, guests assembled in the 215-seat theater, which is grandly wrapped in walnut paneling and features teal blue mohair-covered seats, Wyatt’s personal color selection. MFHA director Gary Tinterow and MFAH board chair Rich Kinder did program honors.

Steve Wyatt & Joyce Echols at the opening of the Lynn Wyatt Theater at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The theater presentation featured three films saluting Wyatt — an interview with the honoree on the history of the film committee; a short created by filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland featuring images and footage of the glamorous Wyatt; and a tribute video that included praise from her BFF Elton John, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Grand Opera artistic and music director Patrick Summers, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch and others in the performing arts.

The lavish cocktail buffet found guests sweeping over to the Lower Level Arrivals Hall where decor of golden linens and white florals set the stage for a festive conclusion to the evening.

In further tribute to Wyatt, who endowed the theater, the museum has been screening several of her favorite films. Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window will have showings in the new theater at  2 pm Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19.

PC Seen: Barbara and Michael Gamson, Anne Duncan, Leslie Duncan Merinda Watkins-Martin and Reginald Martin, Rania Daniel, Kari Gonzales, Nancy Kinder, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Kristian Salinas, Joyce Echos and Steve Wyatt, Mervin and Trey Wyatt, Karen Fang, Lexie Sakowitz Marek, Robert Sakowitz, and Marian Luntz, MFAH curator of film and video.

