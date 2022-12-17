Real Estate Power Takes Over a Hot River Oaks District Restaurant — MAD For the Holidays

The cocktail menu at the Nan and Company Properties holiday bash at MAD. (Photo by Jared Hernandez, Nan Studios)

One of the specialty cocktails served at the Nan and Company Properties holiday bash at MAD. (Photo by Jared Hernandez, Nan Studios)

What: Nan and Company Properties Holiday Party

Where: MAD in River Oaks District

PC Moment: There was plenty of cause for celebration when Nancy Almodovar, Nan and Company Properties CEO, and her husband Jose Almodovar, company COO, took over the hot, hot, hot River Oaks District restaurant for a night of revelry and giving. The Nan team and special guests — clients and family — marked the evening’s celebration with more 650 toys (and counting) donated to the annual Nan Cares Toy Drive which benefits Houston Independent School District’s Janowski Elementary School, whose student population has 97 percent economically disadvantage youth, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

More than 250 gathered for the cocktail fête where they were welcomed with specialty “Nan Crafted Cocktails” including Nan’s Fav, an intriguing concoction of mango-infused Milagro silver tequila, spicy chili syrup, acid-adjusted orange juice, grilled pineapple and smoked salt foam.

Hors d’oeuvres were out of this world. Consider the custom steak tartare wrapped in an edible newspaper featuring an article about Nan & Co. Of course, it wouldn’t be a MAD party without restaurant specials including filet mignon skewers and truffle fries. Capping off the culinary creations were customized huevos voladores with edible gold and a white chocolate shell, and Espresso martini shots providing exit sweet notes.

“This has been an amazing and busy year for our Nan team,” Nancy Almodovar says. “I look forward to this event every year to celebrate with our team, our clients and our families. They are all part of our incredible Nan Fam.

“This year we celebrated the opening of our flagship office in The Heights, announced the opening of Tiara on the Beach showroom in Galveston, launched our newest luxury division Nan Signature, and I was honored to be a national speaker at Inman Connect in Las Vegas, Sell It Like Serhant Mastermind Dinner in Dallas and Nan’s very first female real estate investing event Women In PowHer.

“Jose and I could not be more grateful for our Nan Fam and to have our clients and friends join us in celebrating these milestones.”

PC Seen: Anastasia Gaido, Marilyn and George DeMontrond, Dana Litwiller, Danny and Iris Shaftel, Wayo and Bianca de Lachica, Alexis Mendoza, Ellie Riney, Grace Barrett, Daisy Almaguer, Travis Millard, Crystal Brooks, Jennifer and Brad Porter, Ana Cruz, Nate Nguyen, Judy Ho, and Robert Martinez.