Society / Featured Parties

Magnolia’s Life-Changing Inspiration Ranch Gets a Vital Boost From $650,000 Denim and Diamonds Night

A Haven For Healing and Therapy With Horses

BY // 09.26.23
photography Gerri Francis
Inspiration Ranch’s 15th annual “Denim and Diamonds” gala, honoring corporate sponsor Halliburton and ranch founding board members Marty and Denny McGuire, raised more than $650,00 and gave Inspiration Ranch’s president and CEO MG Tindall a chance to share highlights from the year. A bedazzled crowd in The Woodlands was impressed to hear that the number of those in need helped by the ranch grew 50 percent in the last year, reaching 122 riders.

Inspiration Ranch’s goal is to fund 150 riders. But with more than 70 on the waiting list, more funding is critical.

Inspiration Ranch opened in 2007 and moved to its current location in Magnolia in 2019. It provides therapeutic horseback riding, speech therapy and mental health services.

“The gala is such an important part of our fundraising efforts, and we are so grateful to our community for their continued support,” Tindall says. “It was definitely an evening that we will remember for a long time.”

After hearing about the ranch’s pressing needs, auctioneer Vikki Vines kept the live auction “lively” with tennis bracelets from Mark Pharo, ranch dinners, hunting trips from Hill County Hunting, Insperity Invitational golf tournament packages and private dinners from Amerigo’s, Tris and Kirby’s Steakhouse raising much-needed funds.

The ranch is looking to add therapy horses, add instructors and expand programming to allow them to serve more of those in need of its services.

