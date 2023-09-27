A Rescued Rockwall Icon Reopens, the Farmers Branch Boardwalk Takes Shape, and More North Texas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest North Texas Restaurant News to Know

A historic restaurant is transformed and reopened in Rockwall this week.

The third iteration of an iconic Rockwall restaurant has been rescued and revamped by UNCO hospitality (Leela’s, HG SPLY CO.) and will open this Friday, September 29. Culpepper Cattle Co. takes over the original Culpepper Steakhouse, which opened in 1982. The unusual North Texas restaurant was set to close in 2022, but Elias Pope, co-CEO of UNCO and a Rockwall native, couldn’t bear to see it close. Culpepper’s iconic walls and river rock lodge-inspired fireplaces will remain, but there will be a new menu featuring fresh Tex-Mex, USDA prime steaks, and other classic Texas dishes.

Focusing on tequila, the beverage program features the signature Muchacho Grande — a margarita made with fresh-squeezed orange juice. There will also be martinis like The Cowboy Cosmo with hibiscus-infused tequila and Cointreau and a Guavatini (a favorite from fellow UNCO concept, Tina’s Continental). The spot will also offer a “Legendary Locker” program where guests can be members and have their own liquor lockers displayed in the halls of the space.

Three new dining concepts are coming to Farmers Branch this fall.

Three new restaurants are slated to open at Farmers Branch’s Mercer Boardwalk, a new mixed-use project from Centurion American Development Group.

With locations already in Dallas, The Colony, and Carrollton, Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse is known for its smoked meats and a large selection of bourbon and whiskey. Black Agave Cocina y Cantina (an entirely new concept) will serve Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, as well as an extensive tequila and mezcal list. And Dough Bro’s will debut its third location (and first takeout-only spot) at the Boardwalk. Full-service outposts are in North Dallas, Plano, and Bedford, but this Dough Bro’s will offer pick-up and third-party delivery for pizza, pasta, and more.

A new speakeasy debuts at Plano’s Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill.

The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy from chef Ryan Oruch, is now open next to his seafood concept, Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill at Plano’s Lakeside Market. The speakeasy’s entrance is available in the waiting area at the restaurant. There’s a “secret” keypad where guests must enter a code (which changes frequently). Although the code is pretty easy to access — just look on The Wilfred’s social media or the bottom of your Sea Breeze receipt.

The space is filled with chandeliers, burgundy banquettes, and purple wallpaper. The cocktail menu features pre-Prohibition-inspired drinks created by Texas mixologists Ryan Payne and Gabe Sanchez. There are also seasonal small bites, including wagyu meatballs, lobster fried rice, and tiny Parker House rolls. Request a caviar bump to any cocktail or glass of champagne for an opulent upgrade.

An Irish pub opens at Dallas’ Downtown Westin hotel.

From the owner of several other Irish pubs in DFW (Playwright Irish Pub, The Crafty Irishman Public House, Trinity College Irish Pub, and Cannon’s Corner Irish Pub) comes a new concept at Dallas’ Downtown Westin hotel. Owned by Alan Kearney, Patrick Kennedy’s Irish Pub offers a large bar, booth and table seating, and a wrap-around outdoor patio. Cozy pub vibes are accompanied by classic dishes like French Onion Soup, Pub Chicken & Mushroom Vol Au Vents, Traditional Irish Breakfast, Fish and Chips, and more. The new spot pays homage to former president John F. Kennedy’s great-grandfather, Patrick and his immigration from Ireland to America.