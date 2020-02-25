This $1.5 Million Party Turns a Houston College Into Mardi Gras Central

Bunk Johnson and his Brazz Band lead the second line parade through the hotel ballroom. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trini Mendenhall models her earrings by Massimo Palmiero, which she obtained in the live auction. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gladys Knight has the crowd on its feet and singing along at the UST Mardi Gras Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

UST mascot Lenny the Lion joins the second line parade that serpentined through the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

University of St. Thomas Mardi Gras 2020 saw a record turnout of more than 720 and record proceeds of $1.5 million for scholarships. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

So rocking were the sounds of Gladys Knight, aka Empress of Soul, at the University of St. Thomas Mardi Gras Gala that even Cardinal Daniel DiNardo was swept up into party mode. It might have been the music or it could have been the record $1.5 million in proceeds that had the cleric in Mardi Gras’ contagious high spirits.

The night was filled with Mardi Gras essentials — gobs of beads, of course; a brass band parading through the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom followed by a second line of students twirling umbrellas and waving hankies; a king and queen; New Orleans style shrimp and grits for dinner; and king cake.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

No ordinary Mardi Gras beads these. Many among the record 720 guests donned the flashing beads that lit up the ballroom in purple, green and gold.

This was the 70th of the university‘s Mardi Gras celebrations and surely this was the most energized to date. Applause, applause for chairs Diane Castillo-Rhodes, Dr. Bert Edmundson, Robert Corrigan and Edward Tyrrell.

The gala honored Dr. Mauro Ferrari, president of the European Research Council and a UST board member and globally-renowned nano scientist. In 2017, Pope Francis appointed him to the Pontifical Academy for Life. The multi-talented Ferrari engaged guests not only with his keynote address, ” Your Greatness,” but also by serenading the crowd with his Louis Armstrong rendition of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Also recognized on this evening were past UST Mardi Gras queens — Annette Strake, 1957; Dr. Elizabeth “Betsy” McMillian, 1969; Cimela Kidonakis, 2009; and Samantha Loos-Polk Quintana, 2016. UST students Andrew Tran and Marissa Giandinoto were crowned 2020 Mardi Gras king and queen.

PC Seen: King Rex Michael Morrison of USTs drama department who served as emcee, Trini Mendenhall, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Regina and Larry Payne, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Winnell and Doug Herron, Felicia and Eli Warren, Stacey and John Andell, Hannah and Ed English Brittany Cristiano, Chase Harris, Dorita Hatchett, and Uchenna Agu.