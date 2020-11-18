Mardi Gras Cancelations Also Scrap Galveston and a Houston Billionaire’s Signature Parties

One of the more risqué presentations at the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, this from 2018, burlesque compliments of Scarlette James (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Duchess Joan Kelso owns the Texas dip at the Knights of 2019 Momus Fiesta de Momus at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

The Chainsmokers rock the night during the 2020 San Luis Salute in Galveston during Tilman Fertitta's Mardi Gras festivities. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Tilman Fertitta, Knights of Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and King Vic Fertitta at 2020 The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

There will be no Knights of Momus parade this February as Galveston cancels all Mardi Gras celebrations due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Texas. We can't wait til 2022.

Say it isn’t so. Mardi Gras is going to be no Mardi at all. On the same day that the City of New Orleans announced there will be none of the traditional Mardi Gras parades in the weeks preceding the magical date of February 25 so Galveston’s King of Mardi Gras billionaire Tilman Fertitta reluctantly announced cancelation of his always sensational San Luis Salute.

Likewise, Galveston’s storied Knights of Momus announced cancelation of the beloved Coronation Ball and the krewe’s raucous Grand Night Parade. In fact, all of the island’s Mardi Gras fêtes have been canceled.

Thank you COVID-19. Not.

“This unanimous decision of the executive committee was motivated by our stewardship of Momus and Mardi Gras and was made after careful deliberation. The health and safety of the public and of our members was of primary importance,” Kenneth Shelton, Jr., chairman of Knights of Momus executive committee, says in a statement.

“We had hoped we might find some safe way to hold the events, but the current surge in cases entering the holiday season rendered this hope untenable and the risks unmanageable. Further, while the existence of the vaccine holds promise for the future, it will likely make the public feel less at risk and thus more prone to risky behavior.”

Risky behavior, frisky behavior. Oh, how we will miss the night’s of relentless partying!

Shop Jewelry Swipe

















Next

We bemoan the absence of the quirky Coronation Ball, held each year at the iconic Grand 1894 Opera House, but probably not as much as the duchesses who had been planning a glorious weekend of champagne toasts, Texas dips and introductions at the San Luis Salute gala held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

Galveston Mardi Gras festivities in 2020 escaped the pandemic shutdown but New Orleans and Louisiana suffered with large numbers of outbreaks due to the Mardi Gras crowds. The virus had not yet noticeably impacted Texas in early February 2020 when the Galveston festivities were held.

All eyes to 2022 when Galveston, the Knights of Momus and Fertitta look forward to a resurrection of the Fat Tuesday frolics.