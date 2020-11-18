Mardi Gras Galveston
San Luis Salute
Headline
The Knights of Momus Mardi Gras Coronation Presentation and Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
01
05

There will be no Knights of Momus parade this February as Galveston cancels all Mardi Gras celebrations due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Texas. We can't wait til 2022.

02
05

Tilman Fertitta, Knights of Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and King Vic Fertitta at 2020 The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

03
05

The Chainsmokers rock the night during the 2020 San Luis Salute in Galveston during Tilman Fertitta's Mardi Gras festivities. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
05

Duchess Joan Kelso owns the Texas dip at the Knights of 2019 Momus Fiesta de Momus at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

05
05

One of the more risqué presentations at the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, this from 2018, burlesque compliments of Scarlette James (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Mardi Gras Galveston
San Luis Salute
Headline
The Knights of Momus Mardi Gras Coronation Presentation and Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Society / Featured Parties

Mardi Gras Cancelations Also Scrap Galveston and a Houston Billionaire’s Signature Parties

The Fun Will Not Go On

BY // 11.18.20
There will be no Knights of Momus parade this February as Galveston cancels all Mardi Gras celebrations due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Texas.
Tilman Fertitta, Knights of Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and King Vic Fertitta at 2020 The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)
The Chainsmokers rock the night during the 2020 San Luis Salute in Galveston during Tilman Fertitta's Mardi Gras festivities. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Duchess Joan Kelso owns the Texas dip at the Knights of Momus 2019 Fiesta de Momus at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
One of the more risqué presentations at the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, this from 2018, burlesque compliments of Scarlette James
1
5

There will be no Knights of Momus parade this February as Galveston cancels all Mardi Gras celebrations due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Texas. We can't wait til 2022.

2
5

Tilman Fertitta, Knights of Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and King Vic Fertitta at 2020 The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

3
5

The Chainsmokers rock the night during the 2020 San Luis Salute in Galveston during Tilman Fertitta's Mardi Gras festivities. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

4
5

Duchess Joan Kelso owns the Texas dip at the Knights of 2019 Momus Fiesta de Momus at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

5
5

One of the more risqué presentations at the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, this from 2018, burlesque compliments of Scarlette James (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Say it isn’t so. Mardi Gras is going to be no Mardi at all. On the same day that the City of New Orleans announced there will be none of the traditional Mardi Gras parades in the weeks preceding the magical date of February 25 so Galveston’s King of Mardi Gras billionaire Tilman Fertitta reluctantly announced cancelation of his always sensational San Luis Salute.

Likewise, Galveston’s storied Knights of Momus announced cancelation of the beloved Coronation Ball and the krewe’s raucous Grand Night Parade. In fact, all of the island’s Mardi Gras fêtes have been canceled.

Thank you COVID-19. Not.

“This unanimous decision of the executive committee was motivated by our stewardship of Momus and Mardi Gras and was made after careful deliberation. The health and safety of the public and of our members was of primary importance,”  Kenneth Shelton, Jr., chairman of  Knights of Momus executive committee, says in a statement.

“We had hoped we might find some safe way to hold the events, but the current surge in cases entering the holiday season rendered this hope untenable and the risks unmanageable. Further, while the existence of the vaccine holds promise for the future, it will likely make the public feel less at risk and thus more prone to risky behavior.”

Risky behavior, frisky behavior. Oh, how we will miss the night’s of relentless partying!

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2

We bemoan the absence of the quirky Coronation Ball, held each year at the iconic Grand 1894 Opera House, but probably not as much as the duchesses who had been planning a glorious weekend of champagne toasts, Texas dips and introductions at the San Luis Salute gala held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

Galveston Mardi Gras festivities in 2020 escaped the pandemic shutdown but New Orleans and Louisiana suffered with large numbers of outbreaks due to the Mardi Gras crowds. The virus had not yet noticeably impacted Texas in early February 2020 when the Galveston festivities were held.

All eyes to 2022 when Galveston, the Knights of Momus and Fertitta look forward to a resurrection of the Fat Tuesday frolics.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X