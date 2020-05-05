Houston’s Marvelous Mrs. Hurley Tackles Social Distancing with a Light Heart, a Tiger Sense and Skinny Margaritas

At the 2019 Best Dressed announcement party: Ann Ayre, Marla Hurley, who dressed in true Astros spirit. Don't miss her socks. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Marla Hurley, always dressed to impress, creates a pose for her consignment website. Before the pandemic, her calendar was filled with charitable activities.

Full of life and laughter, Marla Hurley takes a break from coronavirus blues to enjoy a moment of levity with her own creative book.

With the goal of expanding our stay-at-home horizons, PaperCity has queried some of our favorite Houston influencers and social leaders, checking in with them on what they’re up to while observing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Even with the partial reopening of Texas, many people are reluctant to venture out.

The Cocooning at Home series continues with Marla Hurley, who finds time between running her online consignment business, working as a consultant for Alchemia Style and tending to her family, to delve headstrong into the city’s philanthropic scene. Had the virus stayed away, she would have been very busy this fall. Pending on her calendar are the Houston Symphony “Houston Icon” pop up, which she chairs with Anne Ayre; coordinating a fashion show for Sky High for Kids; chairing the Houston Symphony’s President’s luncheon; and volunteering with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and the Reflections in Style luncheon.

PaperCity: What is your coronavirus playlist?

Marley Hurley: Hall & Oates for starters, if I’m trying to get energized and creative. My favorite channel on Sirius XM is Yacht Rock Radio, Christopher Cross singing “Sailing.” To connect to my beloved Texas roots, George Strait is at the top of my list.

PC: What are you binge watching?

MH: I’m proud and not proud to say that I watched Tiger King in its entirety.

PC: If your life today were a reality series, what would it be called?

MH: “Mayhem with Marla.” My high school senior daughter and my SMU son are home with me and our two poodles. My husband, Matt Hurley, is still going to the office. (The couple has another son working in Nashville.)

PC: What are you doing that is productive during this time of social isolation?

MH: I have an online consignment business, modernMARLA.com, and this in itself is interesting in corona. Clients with time on their hands are cleaning out their closets and some might need extra cash. I’m still working and taking over delivery myself.

PC SHOPPING Swipe





















Next

PC: Staying at home a lot with family, what are you cooking?

MH: We are cooking lots of steaks, white bean turkey chili, and my family loves hot sandwiches on the press.

PC: Where do head for takeout?

MH: We do a lot of fajita take out from El Tiempo and Pappasitos. For fancier, we get take-out from Toulouse in River Oaks District, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, and Mastro’s. Oh, and we are true Texans . . . we love late night Whataburger, burgers and breakfast tacos.

PC: What is the strangest thing you are doing during this stay-at-home season?

MH: The stylist in me cannot go without makeup. I am putting on my makeup everyday and also putting on my fave Chanel earrings. I just feel better when I’ve made some effort. And I’m Zoom ready at all times.

PC: What is your go-to cocktail in this era of the pandemic?

MH: Veuve Cliquot for bubbles. And I love a skinny margarita made with SPLASH mix, 25 calories per serving. It’s from my dear friend’s company in New York and it’s on Amazon.