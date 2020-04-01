The Best TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Kudos To Netflix and HBO for Great Escapism Entertainment

Artist Daniel Driensky's new "Hey Tiger" mural (a nod to "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic and created with the help of Sarah Reyes and Zarina Karapetyan) was commissioned by Lesli Marshall for a collection of upcoming interactive murals in the Dallas Design District. "We made the mural to ease tensions in these tough times of COVID-19 and bring smiles to people's faces," Driensky tells PaperCity.

Editor’s Note: A little more than two weeks ago, I pulled together a “TV Shows to Stream” post in anticipation of the first full weekend of social distancing. That weekend now feels like a lifetime ago, so it’s time to share some fresh content to make at-home life a little easier.

Thankfully, we have some great options from Netflix and HBO that serve up just the right amount of escapism.

Tiger King (Netflix)

As you’ve probably heard 100 times since it premiered on Netflix almost two weeks ago, you need to watch Tiger King. The documentary surrounding the controversy of big cat breeding and Joe Exotic’s wild animal zoo is a perfect mix of escapism and outlandish entertainment right now. From mayhem to murder-for-hire plots, the seven-episode series explores Joe Exotic and other eccentric characters such as Carole Baskin (a woman who may or may not have fed her husband to tigers) that he gets himself involved with. It is true insanity as Joe records music videos of tiger songs (he actually doesn’t sing) and goes into full on battle with Baskin.

For those who have finished the series, exciting news! SNL star Kate McKinnon is set to play Baskin in a new limited TV series.

The Outsider (HBO)

It took me awhile to build up the courage to watch HBO’s newest horror drama series (I scare easy), but The Outsider and the mystery behind it is addicting. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel of the same name, the 10-episode series follows the investigation of a gruesome murder of a young boy. Eventually, it’s revealed that this isn’t an ordinary murder and a supernatural being is involved. Ben Mendelsohn stars as Detective Ralph Anderson, a man who’s battling his own personal grief. Jason Bateman (who’s been impressively pulling off the tonal shift in his career) plays the first alleged murderer, Terry Maitland.

Feel Good (Netflix)

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (100 percent, for what it’s worth), Feel Good is a new Netflix comedy-drama TV show. Co-created and starring Canadian comedian Mae Martin, the semi-autobiographical series follows her attempt to navigate today’s fluid landscape of gender and sexuality. Sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes completely charming, Feel Good is a fresh take on modern romance. Oh, and Lisa Kudrow also plays Martin’s mom.