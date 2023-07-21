M.D. Anderson’s Making Cancer History Drive Gets an Aspen Boost — High Knowledge In the Mountains

Party hosts Paul & Alejandra Foster and Sherry & Robert Brown at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center 'Making Cancer History' event at the Foster's home in Aspen.

Views of Aspen Mountain are enjoyed by guests attending the cocktail reception during the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center 'Making Cancer History' event in Aspen.

What: The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center “Making Cancer History” event

Where: Aspen

PC Moment: Over two days there were four related happenings including educational seminars and one special friend-making soirée, each of such interest that one could hardly choose which was the highlight of the 24th annual such gathering in this mountain enclave of the rich and famous.

Among the informative gatherings was the Making Cancer History Seminar at Paepcke Auditorium in the Aspen Meadows Resort. The two-hour seminar was attended by more than 150 eager participants focused on cancer breakthroughs in a number of areas.

Leading the discussion were an impressive contingent that included Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of M.D. Anderson; Dr. Giulio Draetta, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer; Rosanna Morris, senior vice president and chief operating officer; Dr. Jennifer Wargo, professor of Surgical Oncology; and Timothy Yap, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics.

The following day, the second annual Roundtable Discussion with M.D. Anderson faculty provided unlimited questions in two 45-minute sessions attended by Aspenites and those summering in Aspen. Throughout the sessions the latest information on cancer research, prevention, education and care got discussed.

And then the purely entertaining part of the 24th annual M.D. Anderson in Aspen happening — a cocktail reception in the Red Mountain home of Alejandra and Paul Foster, who divide their time between El Paso and Aspen, with hosting duties shared by Sherry and Robert Brown of Dallas. Special guest was Barbara Hines, who for many years with her husband Gerald Hines hosted the social part of the two-day event.

Party fare was provided by Duemani with music from the Derek Brown Band.

PC Seen: Ana and Ed Bosarge, Estela and David Cockrell, Stephanie and Ernie Cockrell, Cathy and David Herr, Lily and Ron Garfield of Aspen and Scottsdale, Mindy Hildebrand, Denise Monteleone and Jim Martin, D’Ann and John Norwood of Midland, Sherri and Bobby Patton of Fort Worth, Patty and John Shields of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Anat and Jay Zeidman, and David Cockrell.