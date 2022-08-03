MD Anderson Celebrates Its No. 1 Cancer Hospital Ranking in Aspen With Texas Power Players

Amanda Boswell, Holly Anderson, Estela Cockrell at the MD Anderson Cancer Center event at the Little Nell Hotel in Aspen

MD Anderson president Dr. Peter WT Pisters Barbara Hines with her painting auctioned off at the MD Anderson Cancer Center events in Aspen.

Views from Red Mountain during the MD Anderson Cancer Center reception hosted by Alejandra & Paul Foster of El Paso and Sherry and Robert Brown of Dallas.

On the heels of being named the No. 1 cancer hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center team landed in Aspen with all kinds of news. Not the least of which was the honor that placed the Houston hospital ahead of the highly regarded Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York and the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

Applause, applause.

Socials and programs, which included Houstonians and Dallasites, were spread over three days with the launch being cocktails and dinner for 70 patrons at the Little Nell. Peggy and Carl Sewell of Dallas hosted the evening where guests included MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors chair Don Evans.

Monday saw more than 150 gather at the Paepcke Auditorium at Aspen Meadows Resort for the annual Making Cancer History seminar. Sharing insights on recent advancements in cancer research were MD Anderson president Dr. Peter WT Pisters, chief data officer Dr. Caroline Chung, chief scientific officer Dr. Giulio Draetta, vice president of strategic translational research programs Andy Futreal Ph.D., chair of cancer biology Dr. Raghu Kalluir and professor of stem cell transplantation Dr. Katy Rezvani.

Late that day, many attending the seminar joined Barbara Hines in the Hines Room at Aspen Meadows for a cocktail reception and art exhibit, “Seeing the Light,” featuring the work of Alexander Duncan. He had more than 50 pieces on display while Hines’ 40 X 48 original mixed media work titled “Autumn at the Bells” was auctioned for $12,500, those proceeds going toward MD Anderson patient care and research programs.

Tuesday saw an event new to the annual Aspen outing. Star members of MD Anderson faculty first met for round table discussions then assembled together for a discussion of the cancer insights shared.

The three-day activities closed with a festive cocktail reception in the amazing Red Mountain home of Alejandra and Paul Foster of El Paso, co-hosted by Sherry and Robert Brown of Dallas. It was that very morning that the U.S. News & World Report rankings were revealed making for a very merry gathering.

PC Seen: Former U.S. Kay Bailey Hutchison, Judy Ley Allen, Denise Monteleone and Jim Martin, Jim Adler, Randall Bone, Marlene Malek, Estela Cockrell, Cami Goff, Holly Anderson, Lee Ann and Alan White, D’Ann and John Norwood, Lily and Ron Garfield, Cathy Allday, and Delia and Jim Stroud.