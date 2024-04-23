This $4.8 Memorial Hermann Gala Night Puts the Fun Back Into Charity Partying, Getting a Lift From a $500K Anonymous Gift

Fady Armanious and Alicia Smith enjoy the 'No Mountain High Enough' themed gala benefitting the Memorial Hermann Foundation at the Hilton Americas-Houston.(Photo by Michelle Watson)

There are always perks for those seated with the chair of a black tie gala — premium seating, extra waitstaff, the flow of guests offering salutations, occasionally exceptional wines and champagne. On the night of the Memorial Hermann gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston, our extra treat as guests of gala chair Hallie Vanderhider came in that we were the first to learn of an astounding — and anonymous — $500,000 gift.

Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson swanned over to the table to inform Vanderhider and her dining companions that someone in the audience of 500 had been so moved by the program that he/she had upped the bottom line to $4.8 million, far beyond the original goal.

That $500,000 gift was icing on the cake of an evening that was just flat fun. And isn’t that what organizers want of a fundraiser, in addition to the bottom line? An evening that is so delightful and memorable that attendees are enticed to return the following year.

The party began with a bang. Scores of Memorial Hermann physicians, Life Flight staff, technicians, chaplains and more were joined on stage with the Ernest Waker Community Singers performing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in tune with the black-tie gala theme of No Mountain High Enough. Attendees were asked to stand, clap and join the refrain and so they did filling the ballroom with rollicking exuberance.

In the program that included a compelling video on the hospital system’s community contributions and remarks by Neeson; Dr. David Callendar, the president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System; and Vanderhider, the honorees took their minutes of fame. Making brief remarks were honorees and members of the Plains All American team — Melinda and Greg Armstrong, Linda and Willie Chiang, and Jane and Harry Pefanis.

Whatever was the magic in the words of all who took the microphone, one individual in the audience was inspired to make that anonymous contribution of half a million. What could be sweeter?

We have to applaud chef Aaron Bludorn for orchestrating the scrumptious four course dinner and his business partner Cherif Mbodji for overseeing the most memorable meal.

Applause, applause for Blooming Gallery for the lavish flourish of fresh flowers throughout the party scene. And who could forget massive oak tree planted in the middle of the bar in the reception area? Soaring banks of florals provided backdrop for the party pics. Plus the walkway through the ballroom was lined with bouquets of blossoms. Incredible.

Then there was the incredible costuming by the glam gala chair. Vanderhider began the evening in a fabulous voluminous Monique Lhuillier gown with a daring train. Following her on stage stint, the gala chair switched into an Oscar de la Renta gown, better suited for dancing to the sounds of Affinity Band from Chicago.

PC Seen: Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, Alice and Keith Mosing, Beverly and Jim Postl, Jill and Brad Deutser, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Lauren Gow, Brigitte and Bashar Kalai, Margaret Alkek Williams, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Kathy and Dr. Ken Wells, Kristina and Paul Somerille, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Molly and Jim Crownover, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Bobby Dees, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Ashely Gibson and Michael Vanderhider, and Leticia and Steve Trauber.