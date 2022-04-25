Doubling the Party Fun Adds Up to $3.7 Million For Memorial Hermann Health — Sun and Fireworks

Memorial Hermann Foundation held its 'Here Comes The Sun' Gala at Hilton Americas-Houston where The Events Company worked decorative magic. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

First, there was a casual al fresco evening in Hermann Park. Several weeks later, there was an entertainment-packed black-tie affair at the Hilton Americas-Houston. When all was said and done, the doubleheader enriched Memorial Hermann Health System by $3.7 million.

The dual opportunities allowed those with different taste in fundraisers to attend one of their choice or both.

Saturday night’s “Here Comes the Sun” soirée followed the fireworks-embellished “Light It Up” event, both fundraisers chaired by Rosanna and Myron Blalock and Melissa and Doug Schnitzer. Both events honored Elizabeth and Will Galtney and Melinda and Mike Perrin.

Guests enjoying the red carpet arrival were greeted by the sounds of Encore Strings and welcomed by uniformed Memorial Hermann Life Flight crew members. While they mingled over cocktails, the Scott Nichols Dueling Pianos provided lively background music for the pre-dinner schmooze.

The ballroom was transformed by The Events Company into a stunning garden dressed in trees, pergolas laced with vines, floral chandeliers and grand rose topiaries and bountiful floral centerpieces.

Dinner entertainment featured country singer Susan Hickman and American Idol contestant Vincent Powell presenting a medley of “Here Comes the Sun” that segued into “Happy,” the duo accompanied by students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre.

“ I think we can all agree the theme of tonight “Here Comes the Sun,” has never been more fitting, Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation told the gathering. “You stood by us during times of darkness and your support never wavered, which makes it even more special to be together again this evening. We are so grateful for all of you!”

Rounding out the evening’s entertainment, in the hands of Ward & Ames Special Events, was the Tory Curtis Orchestra.

PC Seen: Memorial Hermann president and CEO Dr. David Callender and wife Tonya, Alie and David Pruner, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Barbara and Bill Easter, Jeff Hines, Carolyn and Matt Khourie, Dr. Yvonne and Rufus Cormier, Polly and Murry Bowden, Karen and Roland Garcia, Carol and Rob Fondren, Melissa Juneau, and Tony Bradfield and Dr. Kevin Black.