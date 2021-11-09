Houston’s Green Museum Turns Park Partying Into an Official Thing — The Menil Embraces Its Surroundings

Menil Lyndsey Zorich, Olivia Persia, Tara Martin, Capera Norinsky, Kelly Barnhart (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Co-chairs Capera and Igor Norinsky, Kelley and Jeff Scofield, Liz and George DeMontrond, Libba and Geer Blalock (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Catherine and Jay Goossen (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Clare Casademont, Kathryn McNiel, Doug Lawing, Rick Lowe, India Lovejoy (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Debbie Hurwitz, John Cary, Renee Lewis (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Robert Muse and Cullen Geiselman (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Jamey and Natalie Steen (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Jane and Daniel Zilkha (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Janet Hobby and Marita Fairbanks (Photo by Jenny Antill )
John K. Smither and Ann Smither (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Libbie Masterson and Nancy Littlejohn (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Lillian and Cyrus Irani (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Beth Robertson, Alison and Cullen Powell, Rebecca Rabinow (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Maggie Vermillion, Alison Powell, Allison O’Neill, Natalie Steen (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Olya & Glen Bucher, Nika & Marc Adler (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Peggy and Michael Strode, Margaret Strode (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Sarah Beth and Paul Seifert (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Will and Illa Gaunt, Caroline and Jeremy Finkelstein (Photo by Jenny Antill )
Lyndsey Zorich, Olivia Persia, Tara Martin, Capera Norinsky, Kelly Barnhart at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Capera & Igor Norinsky, Kelley & Jeff Scofield, Liz &George DeMontrond, Libba & Geer Blalock at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Catherine & Jay Goossen at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Clare Casademont, Kathryn McNiel, Doug Lawing, Rick Lowe, India Lovejoy at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Debbie Hurwitz, John Cary, Renee Lewis at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Robert Muse, Cullen Geiselman at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Jamey & Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Jane & Daniel Zilkha at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Janet Hobby, Marita Fairbanks at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

John K. & Ann Smither at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Libbie Masterson, Nancy Littlejohn at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Lillian & Cyrus Irani at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Beth Robertson, Alison & Cullen Powell, Rebecca Rabinow (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Maggie Vermillion, Alison Powell, Allison O'Neill, Natalie Steen at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Olya & Glen Bucher, Nika & Marc Adler at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Peggy & Michael Strode, Margaret Strode at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Sarah Beth & Paul Seifert at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Will and Illa Gaunt, Caroline and Jeremy Finkelstein at The Menil Collection Party in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Society / The Seen

Houston’s Green Museum Turns Park Partying Into an Official Thing — The Menil Embraces Its Surroundings

A New Fall Fundraiser Takes Advantage of Houston's Beautiful Autumn Weather

BY // 11.09.21
photography Jenny Antill
Gently spread across 30 oak-shrouded acres, The Menil Collection recently celebrated its verdant landscape for the first time with “Party in the Park,” a new fall fundraiser that took advantage of a glorious autumn evening. Food, frolic and music punctuated the night that raised $285,000 for museum operations, which include the parks and green spaces.

Bergner & Johnson joined Mother Nature in setting the stage for the inaugural event with the addition of tabletop centerpieces featuring delicate maiden hair fern which was laced with fall flowers from local and regional gardens. Supplementing moonlight and starlight, the garden was illuminated by strings of party lights and dazzling chandeliers.

Strolling the grassy landscape among the throng of 300 partygoers were chairs Libba and Geer Blalock, Liz and George DeMontrond, Capera and Igor Norinsky, and Kelley and Jeff Scofield. They rollicked to the jazz band beats of Django Foxtrot, courtesy of Dart Collective, and the spins of DJ Cory. Those feeling music in their toes took a few spins across the outdoor dance floor.

What’s a good party without good food? No worries there, as Jackson & Company delivered with food stations featuring a menu that included shrimp and grits martinis, coconut crusted chicken croquette, 40-day aged beef tenderloin tagliata, a bruschetta station, and a host of sweets including  s’mores verrine, lemon verrine, coconut macarons, miniature apple rose tartlets, short bread cookies, orange poppyseed cookies and bittersweet chocolate wafers.

PC Seen: The Menil Collection director Rebecca Rabinow, Allison Baumann, Nancy Littlejohn, Raquel and Andrew Segal, Kelly and Nick Silvers, Allison and Cullen Powell, India Lovejoy and Rick Lowe, Kelly Barnhart, Beth Robertson, Doug Lawing, Illa and Will Gaunt, Janet Hobby, Jane and Daniel Zilkha, Cali and Peter Pettigrew, Libby Masterson, Lyndsey Zorich, and Judy and Scott Nyquist.

Elizabeth Anthony

