Top Dallas Designers Toast the Launch of Bell’INVITO’s Everyday Leather Launch
Little, Responsibly-Made Luxuries for Your Day to DayBY Caitlin Clark // 10.18.22
What: Heather Wiese, the founder of luxury stationery leader and elevated gifting brand Bell’INVITO, celebrated the launch of her Italian leather-filled Everyday Collection on October 11, 2022.
Where: A private, seated luncheon was held at the Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ Highland Park Village.
The Scene: The sun-soaked Teak Tearoom welcomed guests with a glass of prosecco, a menu of garden party fare, and a first look at Bell’INVITO’s new Everyday Collection, featuring sophisticated luggage tags, laptop bags, and stylish totes, all responsibly crafted with high-quality leather in Florence, Italy. The collection is now available to shop on bellinvito.com, with prices ranging from $115 to $950.
For paper queen (and etiquette expert) Wiese, incorporating more giftable goods and lifestyle products into her stationery empire feels natural — longtime Dallasites likely remember the entrepreneur’s former brick-and-mortar venture: the beloved modern lifestyle store Nest in Knox District, which closed its doors in 2016.
The Seen: Notable names spotted perusing camel-colored passport covers a rosé-hued travel sets included Brian Bolke, Bela Cooley, Jean Liu, Brooke Hortenstine, Javier Burkle, Kira Nasrat, Missy Rogers Peck, Reed Robertson, Suzanne Droese, Lynsey Eaton, Carlos Alonso-Parada, Kira Nasrat, Piper Wyatt, Mi Golondrina’s Cristina Lynch, Tanner Moussa and Doniphan Moore to name a few.