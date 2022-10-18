Top Dallas Designers Toast the Launch of Bell’INVITO’s Everyday Leather Launch

One of the stars of Bell'INVITO's new Everyday Collection is the Everyday tote bag, crafted with (Photo by Beckley Photography)

The new Everyday Collection from Bell'INVITO. (Photo by Beckley Photography)

What: Heather Wiese, the founder of luxury stationery leader and elevated gifting brand Bell’INVITO, celebrated the launch of her Italian leather-filled Everyday Collection on October 11, 2022.

Where: A private, seated luncheon was held at the Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ Highland Park Village.

The Scene: The sun-soaked Teak Tearoom welcomed guests with a glass of prosecco, a menu of garden party fare, and a first look at Bell’INVITO’s new Everyday Collection, featuring sophisticated luggage tags, laptop bags, and stylish totes, all responsibly crafted with high-quality leather in Florence, Italy. The collection is now available to shop on bellinvito.com, with prices ranging from $115 to $950.

For paper queen (and etiquette expert) Wiese, incorporating more giftable goods and lifestyle products into her stationery empire feels natural — longtime Dallasites likely remember the entrepreneur’s former brick-and-mortar venture: the beloved modern lifestyle store Nest in Knox District, which closed its doors in 2016.

The Seen: Notable names spotted perusing camel-colored passport covers a rosé-hued travel sets included Brian Bolke, Bela Cooley, Jean Liu, Brooke Hortenstine, Javier Burkle, Kira Nasrat, Missy Rogers Peck, Reed Robertson, Suzanne Droese, Lynsey Eaton, Carlos Alonso-Parada, Kira Nasrat, Piper Wyatt, Mi Golondrina’s Cristina Lynch, Tanner Moussa and Doniphan Moore to name a few.