Doniphan Moore, Heather Wiese, Tanner Moussa (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Cathy Hodges, Lauren Harrison, Jean Liu (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Noel Pittman, Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Cristina Lynch (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Triana Grossman, Brooke Hortenstine, Missy Rogers Peck (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Heather Wiese, Brian Bolke (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Kira Nasrat, Jean Liu, Heather Wiese, Haley Arias, Javier Burkle (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Bell’INVITO Everyday Collection Product (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Suzanne Droese, Heather Wiese, Haley Arias (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Bell’INVITO Everyday Collection Product (2) (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Brian Bolke, Bela Cooley (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Piper Wyatt, Lynn McBee (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Bell’INVITO Product (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Bell’INVITO Product (10) (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Lynsey Eaton, Haley Arias, Kira Nasrat (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Javier Burkle, Noel Pittman, Tanner Moussa, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Jane Humphrey, Piper Wyatt (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Heather Wiese (3) (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Danielle Wolfe, Natalie Mehra (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Brooke Hortenstine (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Brooke Hortenstine, Reed Robertson, Piper Wyatt (Photo by Beckley Photography)
Brooke Hortenstine, Missy Rogers Peck, Heather Wiese, Triana Grossman (Photo by Beckley Photography)
The Seen / Style / Shopping

Top Dallas Designers Toast the Launch of Bell’INVITO’s Everyday Leather Launch

Little, Responsibly-Made Luxuries for Your Day to Day

BY // 10.18.22
photography Beckley Photography
What: Heather Wiese, the founder of luxury stationery leader and elevated gifting brand Bell’INVITO, celebrated the launch of her Italian leather-filled Everyday Collection on October 11, 2022.

Where: A private, seated luncheon was held at the Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ Highland Park Village.

The Scene: The sun-soaked Teak Tearoom welcomed guests with a glass of prosecco, a menu of garden party fare, and a first look at Bell’INVITO’s new Everyday Collection, featuring sophisticated luggage tags, laptop bags, and stylish totes, all responsibly crafted with high-quality leather in Florence, Italy. The collection is now available to shop on bellinvito.com, with prices ranging from $115 to $950.

Bell’INVITO Everyday Collection Product (2) (Photo by Beckley Photography)
One of the stars of Bell’INVITO’s new Everyday Collection is the Everyday Tote Bag, crafted with calfskin leather, a variety of compartments, and a removable messenger strap. (Photo by Beckley Photography)

For paper queen (and etiquette expert) Wiese, incorporating more giftable goods and lifestyle products into her stationery empire feels natural — longtime Dallasites likely remember the entrepreneur’s former brick-and-mortar venture: the beloved modern lifestyle store Nest in Knox District, which closed its doors in 2016.

The Seen: Notable names spotted perusing camel-colored passport covers a rosé-hued travel sets included Brian Bolke, Bela Cooley, Jean Liu, Brooke Hortenstine, Javier Burkle, Kira Nasrat, Missy Rogers Peck, Reed Robertson, Suzanne Droese, Lynsey Eaton, Carlos Alonso-Parada, Kira Nasrat, Piper Wyatt, Mi Golondrina’s Cristina Lynch, Tanner Moussa and Doniphan Moore to name a few.

