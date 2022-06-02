MTV’s Glory Days Spring Back to Life in Houston — Keeping It Colorful and Zany for the Glassell School

What: The Glassell School Art Benefit & Art Auction

Where: The Glassell School and the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

PC Moment: It was a somewhat colorful entourage that perused the silent auction of artworks by both local and national artists, each of whom are alumni of the Glassell School’s Core residency program. Themed “I Want My GTV” (played off the famous MTV slogan with Glassell rather than music), the event inspired a certain amount of 1980s costuming including MFAH director Gary Tinterow who sported a dark blue Nehru jacket. On the other hand, chairs Leigh and Reggie Smith were somewhat subdued, both in black and Leigh accenting her sheath with a silver and black designer scarf. Applause, applause for their evening that raised $508,000 for the Glassell School’s operating budget.

Alfred Glassell III accessorized his shimmery pop art attire with one of those original clunky mobile phones a la Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon. John Guess Jr. did his part in a whacked out jacket, bucket hat and black T-shirt. There were several who deserved best dressed honors — the ever elegant Heidi and David Gerger and the always-chic-in-black Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl.

Glassell School Gala chairs Leigh & Reggie Smith flank school director artist Joe Havel (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Following the cocktail hour perusing the auction artworks, guests flowed into the lower level of the Kinder Building for a buffet dinner spread provided by Swift + Company, which also provided the rainbow-themed tabletops. On the menu: Virginia’s chopped salad, chicken and walnut enchiladas, jalepeno quail and smoked bacon en brochette, kabocha squash, lentil taco and a guacamole bar. Passed desserts rounded out the evening with tiny key lime tarts, Mexican chocolate sombrero brownies, and coffee and Kahula milkshakes making the rounds.

DJ Grrrl Parts spun the discs that inspired retro dancing with New Wave and synth-pop spins.

PC Seen: Marli Andrade, Mary Flanagan, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Lisa Fred and George Dodd, Lilly and Harrison Cullen, Bobbie Nau, Janie and Daniel Zilkha, Heidi and David Gerger, Jereann Chaney, Kerry Inman, Cullen Geiselman and Robert Muse, Jenna Lindley, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Sue and Rusty Burnett, Sara Dodd-Denton and Will Denton, Judy Nyquist, and Megan Olivia Ebel.