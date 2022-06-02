MTV Glassell Will Denton and Sara Dodd-Denton; Lisa Fred and George Dodd; Photo by Jenny Antill
Leigh Smith; Joe Havel; Reggie Smith; Photo by Jenny Antill
Alfred C. Glassell, III and Marli Andrade; Photo by Jenny Antill
Lisa Fred; Jenna Lindley; Frances Lummis; Photo by Jenny Antill
Heidi and David Gerger; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bobbie Nau; Gary Tinterow; Photo by Jenny Antill
Apama Strickland and Brad Blume; Photo by Jenny Antill
Brad and Leslie Bucher; Photo by Jenny Antill
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl; Judy Nyquist; Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl; Photo by Jenny Antill
Cullen Geiselman; Mary Lile; Tom Lile; Robert Muse; Photo by Jenny Antill
Heidi Gerger; Cynthia Bigelow; Jereann Chaney; Mary Arocha; Photo by Jenny Antill
Liz and Tom Glanville; Photo by Jenny Antill
Megan Olivia Ebel; Photo by Jenny Antill
Micheline Newall; Sam Gorman; Laurie Minniece; Silvia Salle; Photo by Jenny Antill
Reggie Smith; Brad Bucher; John Guess; Photo by Jenny Antill
Society / Featured Parties

MTV’s Glory Days Spring Back to Life in Houston — Keeping It Colorful and Zany for the Glassell School

I Want My GTV

BY // 06.02.22
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Will Denton & Sara Dodd-Denton, Lisa Fred & George Dodd at the MFAH Glassell School gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Glassell School Gala chairs Leigh & Reggie Smith flank school director artist Joe Havel (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Alfred C. Glassell III & Marli Andrade at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lisa Fred, Jenna Lindley, Frances Lummis at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Heidi & David Gerger at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobbie Nau, MFAH director Gary Tinterow at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Apama Strickland, Brad Blume at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brad & Leslie Bucher at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Judy Nyquist, Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Cullen Geiselman Mary Lile, Tom Lile, Robert Muse at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Heidi Gerger, Cynthia Bigelow, Jereann Chaney, Mary Arocha at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Liz & Tom Glanville at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Megan Olivia Ebel at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Micheline Newall, Sam Gorman, Laurie Minniece, Silvia Salle at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Reggie Smith, Brad Bucher, John Guess at the MFAH Glassell School MTV-themed gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
What: The Glassell School Art Benefit &  Art Auction

Where: The Glassell School and the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

PC Moment: It was a somewhat colorful entourage that perused the silent auction of artworks by both local and national artists, each of whom are alumni of the Glassell School’s Core residency program. Themed “I Want My GTV” (played off the famous MTV slogan with Glassell rather than music), the event inspired a certain amount of 1980s costuming including MFAH director Gary Tinterow who sported a dark blue Nehru jacket. On the other hand, chairs Leigh and Reggie Smith were somewhat subdued, both in black and Leigh accenting her sheath with a silver and black designer scarf. Applause, applause for their evening that raised $508,000 for the Glassell School’s operating budget.

Alfred Glassell III accessorized his shimmery pop art attire with one of those original clunky mobile phones a la Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon. John Guess Jr. did his part in a whacked out jacket, bucket hat and black T-shirt. There were several who deserved best dressed honors — the ever elegant Heidi and David Gerger and the always-chic-in-black Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl.

MTV Glassell Leigh Smith; Joe Havel; Reggie Smith; Photo by Jenny Antill
Glassell School Gala chairs Leigh & Reggie Smith flank school director artist Joe Havel (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Following the cocktail hour perusing the auction artworks, guests flowed into the lower level of the Kinder Building for a buffet dinner spread provided by Swift + Company, which also provided the rainbow-themed tabletops. On the menu: Virginia’s chopped salad, chicken and walnut enchiladas, jalepeno quail and smoked bacon en brochette, kabocha squash, lentil taco and a guacamole bar. Passed desserts rounded out the evening with tiny key lime tarts, Mexican chocolate sombrero brownies, and coffee and Kahula milkshakes making the rounds.

DJ Grrrl Parts spun the discs that inspired retro dancing with New Wave and synth-pop spins.

PC Seen: Marli Andrade, Mary Flanagan, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Lisa Fred and George Dodd, Lilly and Harrison Cullen, Bobbie Nau, Janie and Daniel Zilkha, Heidi and David Gerger, Jereann Chaney, Kerry Inman, Cullen Geiselman and Robert Muse, Jenna Lindley, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Sue and Rusty Burnett, Sara Dodd-Denton and Will Denton, Judy Nyquist, and Megan Olivia Ebel.

