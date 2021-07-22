CROWD (2) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Mint Julep party crowd rocks at La Griglia as funds are raised for Legacy Community Health. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chree Boydstun, Richard Werner, Katy Caldwell, Jani Lopez Tony Bravo, Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda & Dr. Chad LeMaire at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Tim Martinez, Diane Frels at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Denney, Shelley Kennedy at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rayne Jackson, Bobby Smith, Chris Lane at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike Holloman, Ricardo Guarjardo, Steven Wagner at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gary Hammett at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heather Taylor, Bryan Hlavinka at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kenneth Raymond, John Middleton at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gerry Heard, Tylor Hearn at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janice Lee Parks, Marsha Lee at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharon Land at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jim Sikorski, Josh Wright, Ed Finger, Edgar Artiga at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda LeMaire, Lisa Harper, Michelle Homer at Mint Julep (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Glittering Drag Queens Make Houston’s Summer Sizzle in a Memorable Mint Julep Afternoon

A Colorful Fundraiser for Legacy Health's Vital Work

BY // 07.21.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
The Mint Julep party crowd rocks at La Griglia as funds are raised for Legacy Community Health. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chree Boydstun, Richard Werner, Katy Caldwell, Jani Lopez Tony Bravo, Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amanda & Dr. Chad LeMaire at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cyndy Garza Roberts, Tim Martinez, Diane Frels at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debra Denney, Shelley Kennedy at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rayne Jackson, Bobby Smith, Chris Lane at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike Holloman, Ricardo Guarjardo, Steven Wagner at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gary Hammett at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather Taylor, Bryan Hlavinka at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kenneth Raymond, John Middleton at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gerry Heard, Tylor Hearn at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janice Lee Parks, Marsha Lee at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sharon Land at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim Sikorski, Josh Wright, Ed Finger, Edgar Artiga at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amanda LeMaire, Lisa Harper, Michelle Homer at Mint Julep (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Mint Julep party crowd rocks at La Griglia as funds are raised for Legacy Community Health. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chree Boydstun, Richard Werner, Katy Caldwell, Jani Lopez Tony Bravo, Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda & Dr. Chad LeMaire at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Tim Martinez, Diane Frels at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debra Denney, Shelley Kennedy at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rayne Jackson, Bobby Smith, Chris Lane at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike Holloman, Ricardo Guarjardo, Steven Wagner at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gary Hammett at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heather Taylor, Bryan Hlavinka at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kenneth Raymond, John Middleton at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gerry Heard, Tylor Hearn at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janice Lee Parks, Marsha Lee at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharon Land at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jim Sikorski, Josh Wright, Ed Finger, Edgar Artiga at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda LeMaire, Lisa Harper, Michelle Homer at Mint Julep (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There were so many highlights of Mint Julep, the raucous mid-summer Sunday afternoon at La Griglia, that it would be difficult to bestow high honors on any particular aspect of  the annual fundraiser for Legacy Community Health.

Of course, the drag queens who donated their performances were the colorful nucleus of the day with their over-the-top makeup, glittering costumes and, oh, those outrageous faux nails. Exercising caution due to the pandemic and its new nasty variants, the guys-dressed-as-gals did their thing from afar, the performances pre-taped in a smaller gathering at Montrose dance club ReBar.

If this had been a competition, newcomer “A’Maya Jackson Ross” would have won the RuPaul Drag Race award for the energy, the floor split, the gyrations, the whirling locks and the looks that had those not in the know wondering if this performer was actually male or female. Which, of course, at the end of the day doesn’t matter.

For the record, this he was a convincing she on stage. Among those taking bows for their turns in the lip sync spotlight Nikki Hanson, Guanders Larue, Regina Dane, Aurora Briar and in street attire Michael G. Clayton mastering Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling.

Gary Hammett at the Mint Julep fundraiser for Legacy Community Health (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The clutch of 80 revelers, sponsors at the $500 level, that made the La Griglia scene (while some 100 tuned in from home) fulfilled their roles with general tomfoolery inspired by various party props including plastic guns shooting faux dollar bills.

While it wasn’t quite the same as in past years when the performers were in person and able to encourage greater giving, the watch party raised $46,000 for Legacy’s work as a complete health care provider, which includes comprehensive HIV/AIDS care.

Leading the merry band were Mint Julep chairs Yvonne Cormier, Richard Werner, and Tony Bravo and honoree Jani Lopez.

PC Seen: Legacy CEO Katy Caldwell, Legacy chief development officer Chree Boydston, Rufus Cormier, Richard Werner, Cyndy Garza, Diane Frels, Ed Finger, Rayne Jackson, Bobby Smith, Sharon Land, Kenneth Raymond, Lisa Harper, John Middleton, Michael Holloman, Ricardo Guajardo, Steven Wagner, and Shelly Kennedy.

