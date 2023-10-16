Rosie Carrabba, Saula Valente
Society / Featured Parties

Legendary Houston Restaurateurs Honored In Mission of Yahweh’s Merry Leaders and Legends Night

More Than $600,000 Raised to Help Complete a Critical New Building to Shelter Homeless Women and Kids

BY // 10.15.23
Rosie Carraba, Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Samantha Kennedy, Deborah Duncan, Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Honoree Johnny Carrabba at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Honorees Donna Vallone, Rosie Carrabba at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Camilla Valente,Donna Chapman at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala
Dr. Bernadette & Tim Haggerty at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Giorgio & Cathy Borlenghi at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
The family of Donna Vallone honored at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala. Tony's chef Kate McLean far right.
Johnny Bravo, Don Sanders, Rusty Hardin at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Heidi & Barry Turney, Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Krystal Crane Thompson, Allison Powell, Molly LaFauci at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Laura Anderson, Ashley Osborn, Kristin McGill, Kim Huston at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Pam Sterleker, Tamika Robertson, Helen Gay, Charly Gay at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Paolo & Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
David & Samantha Kennedy at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala
Susie Murray, Monica Hartland, Frann Lichtenstein at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Tamara Klosz-Bonar, Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Warner Roberts, Cliff & Angie Roberts at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Gary Petersen, Tracy & Randy Hale at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Laura Anderson, Shawna Maltz at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
Chairs Samantha Kennedy, Saula Valente at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala.
What: The Mission of Yahweh inaugural “Leaders & Legends ” gala

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: While there were many upbeat moments to this special Houston dinner evening, the most fun was the surprise entrance of the Three Waiters singing trio who belted out “It’s Now or Never,” among other Italian songs, as the merry, sellout throng twirled their napkins overhead in sync with the singers.

Under the talented hands of chairs Samantha Kennedy and Saula Valente and honorary chair Warner Roberts, the “La Dolce Vita” themed evening earned more than $600,000 for the faith-based shelter housing women and their children. Currently Mission of Yahweh houses 120 otherwise homeless vulnerable women and kids.

On completion of the new building, the nonprofit will be able to provide housing for an additional 50 residents.

Donna Vallone, Rosie Carrabba
Honorees Donna Vallone, Rosie Carrabba at the Mission of Yahweh ‘Leaders & Legends’ gala.

The evening honored the family of Donna Vallone and that of Johnny Carrabba as “Families on a Mission.” These are families who have helped shape the Houston community through their commitment and service to others. Both restaurateurs, Vallone and Carrabba, provided moving and sometimes playful and challenging stories of their experiences of feeding discerning Houstonians for decades.

Key to the exceptional fundraising for a first-time event was auctioneer Johnny Bravo and the remarkable live auction items. Consider, for example, the Astros Foundation offer — the chance to throw the first pitch before a game, four Diamond Club tickets and batting practice for four with a meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena.

Laura Anderson, Ashley Osborn, Kristin McGill, Kim Huston
Laura Anderson, Ashley Osborn, Kristin McGill, Kim Huston at the Mission of Yahweh ‘Leaders & Legends’ gala.

Of course Carrabba contributed with a dinner for 24 at either Carrabba’s or Grace’s while Vallone donated a champagne, caviar and dessert soufflé infused evening for eight at Tony’s. IW Marks Jewelers contributed a fabulous 18 karat white, yellow and rose gold pendant with diamonds on a white gold chain.

PC Seen: Emcee Deborah Duncan, Rosie Carrabba, Paolo Valente, David Kennedy, Brigitte Kalai, Krystal Crane Thompson Molly LaFauci, Micheline and Dr. German Newall, Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, Cathy and Giorgio Borlenghi, Frann Lichtenstein, Donna Josey, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Tamara Klosz-Bonar, and Angie and Cliff Roberts, and Cherie and John Lindley.

DC Partners

