Legendary Houston Restaurateurs Honored In Mission of Yahweh’s Merry Leaders and Legends Night

The family of Donna Vallone honored at the Mission of Yahweh 'Leaders & Legends' gala. Tony's chef Kate McLean far right.

What: The Mission of Yahweh inaugural “Leaders & Legends ” gala

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: While there were many upbeat moments to this special Houston dinner evening, the most fun was the surprise entrance of the Three Waiters singing trio who belted out “It’s Now or Never,” among other Italian songs, as the merry, sellout throng twirled their napkins overhead in sync with the singers.

Under the talented hands of chairs Samantha Kennedy and Saula Valente and honorary chair Warner Roberts, the “La Dolce Vita” themed evening earned more than $600,000 for the faith-based shelter housing women and their children. Currently Mission of Yahweh houses 120 otherwise homeless vulnerable women and kids.

On completion of the new building, the nonprofit will be able to provide housing for an additional 50 residents.

The evening honored the family of Donna Vallone and that of Johnny Carrabba as “Families on a Mission.” These are families who have helped shape the Houston community through their commitment and service to others. Both restaurateurs, Vallone and Carrabba, provided moving and sometimes playful and challenging stories of their experiences of feeding discerning Houstonians for decades.

Key to the exceptional fundraising for a first-time event was auctioneer Johnny Bravo and the remarkable live auction items. Consider, for example, the Astros Foundation offer — the chance to throw the first pitch before a game, four Diamond Club tickets and batting practice for four with a meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena.

Of course Carrabba contributed with a dinner for 24 at either Carrabba’s or Grace’s while Vallone donated a champagne, caviar and dessert soufflé infused evening for eight at Tony’s. IW Marks Jewelers contributed a fabulous 18 karat white, yellow and rose gold pendant with diamonds on a white gold chain.

PC Seen: Emcee Deborah Duncan, Rosie Carrabba, Paolo Valente, David Kennedy, Brigitte Kalai, Krystal Crane Thompson Molly LaFauci, Micheline and Dr. German Newall, Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, Cathy and Giorgio Borlenghi, Frann Lichtenstein, Donna Josey, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Tamara Klosz-Bonar, and Angie and Cliff Roberts, and Cherie and John Lindley.