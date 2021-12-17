Naomi Jaeger at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Reed Talley, Mimi Ribeiro, Rachel Cohen at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
John Jaeger, MorningStar founder and CEO Ken Jaeger, Naomi Jaeger at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Cameron Springer, Allie Fraser at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

MorningStar at River Oaks has welcomed its first resident. (Rendering courtesy of Munoz + Albin Architecture)

Cindy & Rick Fulmer at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Dr. Guillermo Rowe, Suzanne Kelley at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

George Lancaster, Erica Campbell at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Hines' John Mooz, Meg Meliet, Mark Cover at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Paisley Dohse, Kim Pittard at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Reed Talley, Mimi Ribeiro, Rachel Cohen at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Sandra Porter, Leisa Holland Nelson at the MorningStar River Oaks grand opening. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bites at the Morning Star River Oaks event Thursday Dec. 09,2021. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

MorningStar offers a variety of suite options. (Rendering courtesy of Munoz + Albin Architecture)

The Club Room located on the sixth floor of MorningStar RiverOaks features magnificent views of downtown Houston. (Rendering courtesy of Munoz + Albin Architecture

Society / The Seen

River Oaks’ Plush New Senior Living Community Throws a Red Carpet Worthy Opening Party — Morningstar Makes an Impression

Spending Your Golden Years Being Pampered

BY // 12.17.21
photography Dave Rossman
When is a retirement community more resort than assisted living? The answer: When Denver-based MorningStar Senior Living enters the picture. That was the consensus among the 150-plus guests who toured the six-story center during a red carpet grand opening.

Guided tours throughout the mid-rise at 2315 Richmond (near Kirby) revealed a bundle of amenities seldom found in such a community. Visitors were awed by the presence of a landscaped interior courtyard with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Likewise, the salon, spa, fitness center, massage room and art studio. One would not typically expect such luxury in a care-focused community that partly caters to assisted living and memory care residents. (Stay tuned to PaperCity for more on MorningStar.)

Confirming the luxury level of  MorningStar at River Oaks was the red carpet arrival, the festive holiday decor and the sounds of the River Oaks String Quartet. Champagne flowed and for those not into bubbly, spiked apple cider was the signature drink of the evening. MorningStar’s culinary team delivered on the party fare.

The Houston residential project was developed through a partnership between Hines and MorningStar Senior Living with design by Munoz + Albin Architecture. Living quarters feature 85 suites for independent or assisted living and 27 secure suites devoted to the individualized care of residents with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

As with any grand opening, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony in which Dr. Guillermo Rowe, husband of the community’s first resident, did the honors. Joining in the ceremony with remarks were SuZanne Kelley, MorningStar at River Oaks executive director; Ken Jaeger, founder and CEO of MorningStar Senior Living; and John Mooz, senior managing director at Hines.

PC Seen: Chris Atnip, George Lancaster, Kelly Moonz, Matt Turner, John Jaeger, Kelly Hall, Naomi Jaeger, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Anthony Blanco, Mark Andrzejewski, Guy Cook, Alexis Martini, Lance Gilliam, Meg Meliet, Mark Cover, Sandra Porter, Erica Campbell, Michael Cregan, Tim Root, and Aron Will.

