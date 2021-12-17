Arno Elias, Bernard Markowicz
01
13

Arno Elias, Bernard Markowicz

02
13

Arno Elias speaking during a Q and A.

03
13

Sam Moon, Mark Solomon, John Benefield

04
13

Kimberly Cobb, Taylor Yancy, Zach Sherwood

05
13

Arno Elias, Andrea Reich, Monte Martin, Scott Tixier

06
13

Carolyn Tanner, Dan Pritchett, Asher Hallman

07
13

Carolyn Tanner, Wendy Galland, Courtney Kowalske, Lynsay Quinn, Kevin Scott, Natalie Westbrook

08
13

Joyce Goss, Arno Elias, Maxine Throwbridge

09
13

Seri Jayde, Jean-Marc Sangbe

10
13

Amanda Busch, Jen Davis, Arno Elias, Natalie Westbrook

11
13

Bernard Markowicz, Kent Wakeford, Cynthia Wakeford, Arno Elias

12
13

Matthew Lampo, Aashish Shah, Robert Lapp, Britt Morgan, Jacqueline Morgan, Jordan Snyder

13
13

Mando Prado, David Cohen, Flor Prado, Armando Ramirez

Arts / Galleries

Markowicz Fine Art Unveils Immersive Exhibition ‘I’m Not Your Trophy’ in Dallas

Renowned French-American Artist Arnos Elias Comes To Town for the Debut

BY // 12.17.21
Arno Elias, Bernard Markowicz
Arno Elias speaking during a Q and A.
Sam Moon, Mark Solomon, John Benefield
Kimberly Cobb, Taylor Yancy, Zach Sherwood
Arno Elias, Andrea Reich, Monte Martin, Scott Tixier
Carolyn Tanner, Dan Pritchett, Asher Hallman
Carolyn Tanner, Wendy Galland, Courtney Kowalske, Lynsay Quinn, Kevin Scott, Natalie Westbrook
Joyce Goss, Arno Elias, Maxine Throwbridge
Seri Jayde, Jean-Marc Sangbe
Amanda Busch, Jen Davis, Arno Elias, Natalie Westbrook
Bernard Markowicz, Kent Wakeford, Cynthia Wakeford, Arno Elias
Matthew Lampo, Aashish Shah, Robert Lapp, Britt Morgan, Jacqueline Morgan, Jordan Snyder
Mando Prado, David Cohen, Flor Prado, Armando Ramirez
One of the most exciting and newest members to the Design District, Markowicz Fine Art, has been making a splash in the Dallas art scene since his grand arrival to the neighborhood in 2019. Bernard Markowicz also owns galleries in Miami, and now California as well.

Making waves with his latest exhibition, I’m Not A Trophy, Bernard Markowicz displays his talent for identifying and curating the most creative and gifted artists. The immersive and educational exhibition with artist, photographer and wildlife activist, Arno Elias, will be on view in Dallas until December 22.

 

TGP_8983 (1) (1)
Arno Elias (right) debuts “I’m Not A Trophy” at Markowicz Fine Art.

Parisian-born, Elias is a French-American artist, photographer, musician and activist. He is best known for his hand-painted, hand-embellished photographs of endangered species and indigenous peoples, both of whom have been devastated by the impacts of industrialization. 

“He’s a guy who’s really involved in protecting the wildlife,” Markowicz says. “He takes photos from very dangerous positions very close to the animals, and then he takes the photos and paints on top of them.”

The exhibit is entirely dedicated to endangered species and indigenous cultures, and the collection features Elias’  latest works of hand-painted photography and video, offering Dallas the first look. Beyond appreciating the beauty of Elias’ work, Markowicz wants gallery-goers to understand the collaboration Elias has forged with the U.N. to focus on the protection of wildlife. 

This internationally-influenced collaboration was welcomed to Dallas in November, complete with an in-person Q&A session from Elias, followed by a curated wine bar by Stressed Vines Cellars. Live entertainment served as the musical bedrock of the event with DJ Chris Houlihan. 

For more information on the exhibit and Dallas’ Markowicz Fine Art, visit here.

