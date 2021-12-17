Markowicz Fine Art Unveils Immersive Exhibition ‘I’m Not Your Trophy’ in Dallas

One of the most exciting and newest members to the Design District, Markowicz Fine Art, has been making a splash in the Dallas art scene since his grand arrival to the neighborhood in 2019. Bernard Markowicz also owns galleries in Miami, and now California as well.

Making waves with his latest exhibition, I’m Not A Trophy, Bernard Markowicz displays his talent for identifying and curating the most creative and gifted artists. The immersive and educational exhibition with artist, photographer and wildlife activist, Arno Elias, will be on view in Dallas until December 22.

Arno Elias (right) debuts “I’m Not A Trophy” at Markowicz Fine Art.

Parisian-born, Elias is a French-American artist, photographer, musician and activist. He is best known for his hand-painted, hand-embellished photographs of endangered species and indigenous peoples, both of whom have been devastated by the impacts of industrialization.

“He’s a guy who’s really involved in protecting the wildlife,” Markowicz says. “He takes photos from very dangerous positions very close to the animals, and then he takes the photos and paints on top of them.”

The exhibit is entirely dedicated to endangered species and indigenous cultures, and the collection features Elias’ latest works of hand-painted photography and video, offering Dallas the first look. Beyond appreciating the beauty of Elias’ work, Markowicz wants gallery-goers to understand the collaboration Elias has forged with the U.N. to focus on the protection of wildlife.

This internationally-influenced collaboration was welcomed to Dallas in November, complete with an in-person Q&A session from Elias, followed by a curated wine bar by Stressed Vines Cellars. Live entertainment served as the musical bedrock of the event with DJ Chris Houlihan.

For more information on the exhibit and Dallas’ Markowicz Fine Art, visit here.