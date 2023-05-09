Myrna Schlegel and Her Commitment to a World-Recognized Dallas Gem

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

Today, we visit with Myrna Schlegel, who lends her time and voice this year to focus on charitable efforts for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Schlegel is inspired by the mission and serves as Chairman, as the organization yields transformational change in our community, impacting the students it serves, the community at large and the future of classical music.

“As Chairman of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, I was able to serve one of the most prestigious organizations in Dallas,” Schlegel says. “We have an orchestra with so much talent, a choir made up of volunteers that is amazing, and a hall that is world renowned. Dallas has a gem that has become recognized throughout the world.”

NorthPark works with the DSO to showcase a variety of community ensemble concerts throughout the year, culminating with a festive holiday concert. The goal of the effort and partnership is to create an environment that lends itself to accessibility to world-class musicians. We catch up with Myrna Schlegel as the DSO concerts at NorthPark Center are approaching with the DSO Young Musicians Performance on May 13, DSO Concert Truck Performances on May 27 and June 10, and the DSO Cares Performance and Instrument Education on June 24. Learn more about these events at northparkcenter.com.

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the non-profit of your choice.

The Dallas Symphony has given me many special memories. I must say though that the most precious memory was when my daughter Kimberly was married to Justin Whitman on the stage of the Symphony. We had at least 90 orchestra members and over 100 of the choir volunteered to sing. It was the top of my experiences in the Symphony hall, and I will always be grateful to the orchestra, choir, and Andrew Litton.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

It was bred into my life. I was always taught that giving is better than receiving, and my parents were a true example of that when I was growing up.

Who have been your strongest role models?

My mother was my strongest role model regarding the values I wanted to have instilled in our family.

What do you do to unwind?

I love to walk for miles! It clears my mind to be out in the fresh air with nature all around. I love to listen to classical music as well.

Fondest memory (or memories!) spent at NorthPark Center?

Ringing the bells for the Salvation Army with our children was always fun! I used to love the Neiman Marcus Christmas Party that they would hold for the In Circle Clients. An Evening Under the Stars in the garden when Nancy Nasher had the Symphony perform.

Upcoming events, non-profit work, etc. that you are looking forward to?

Looking forward to life and all the wonderful opportunities I’m given to enjoy events with family and friends and to give back to others in any way I can to improve their lives.

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?

Take time to smell the roses! Life passes you by so quickly.