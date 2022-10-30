NOBCF by TK Images 10-24-22 IMG 015_1
Guest speaker Devon Still at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Amy Bernstein, Terri Guerra at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Dominique Sachse, Jentry Kelley at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation luncheon. (Photo by TK Images)

Renee Davy, recipient of the Nancy Owens Spirit of Courage Award. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Fernando Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

KHOU's Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan serves as emcee at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Kasteena Parikh, Peggie Kohnert at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Society / Featured Parties

Pretty in Pink — Former NFL Player and Houston Real Estate Power Players Team Up to Fight Breast Cancer For Nancy Owens Foundation

Honoring a True Real Estate Pioneer and the Courage of Survivors

10.30.22
Guest speaker Devon Still at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Amy Bernstein, Terri Guerra at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Dominique Sachse, Jentry Kelley at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation luncheon. (Photo by TK Images)

Renee Davy, recipient of the Nancy Owens Spirit of Courage Award. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

Fernando Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

KHOU's Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan serves as emcee at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation annual luncheon. (Photo courtesy of TK Images)

What: The Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation (NOBCF) annual luncheon

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: As chair of the all-volunteer Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation since its founding in the early 2000s, Amy Bernstein of Bernstein Realty officially passed the gavel at the event to chair Terri Guerra, who actually took over the position in 2019. But due to COVID, the ceremonies had been delayed until this year.

Answering the mission of the nonprofit in supporting the fight against breast cancer, checks totaling $165,000 were presented to the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Department of Nanomedicine, Houston Methodist Research Institute. Dr. Xiang Zhang of Baylor, Dr. Isabelle Bedrosian of MD Anderson and Dr. Allesandro Grattoni of Methodist accepted the generous check on behalf of their organizations.

Deborah Duncan of KHOU’s Great Day Houston served as emcee of the event that featured as guest speaker retired NFL defensive tackle Devon Still, who today is an author and life coach. Still is familiar with the devastating challenges of cancer as his daughter was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at the tender age of 4. Happily, his daughter, now 12, is cancer free.

An annual highlight of the luncheon is presentation of the Nancy Owens Spirit of Courage Award, which reflects the courage of an extraordinary individual in the real estate industry who has fought the battle against cancer and won. Realtor Renee Davy of The Davy Group was this year’s award recipient and she spoke briefly on her journey through breast cancer.

Nancy Owens was a popular and well-respected icon in the real estate industry when she lost her 20-year battle with breast cancer in 2001. Her plan, had she survived the disease, was to dedicate much of her life to the fight against breast cancer. It was that dream that inspired the creation of the Nancy Owns Foundation and the support of many in Houston’s real estate field. More than 600 attended the luncheon.

PC Seen: Gloria Moorman, Jennifer Hernandez, Mariella Massa, Mary Piper and Peggie Kohner, Christina Sacco, Elizabeth Rankin Rice, Randee Kaplan, Robin Mueck, Tamara Mannen, Vicki Fullerton, and Nan and Company‘s Ellie Riney, who served as event coordinator.

