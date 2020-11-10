Neiman Marcus’ New GM is a Handsome Surprise for the Houston Symphony League

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel
Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson
New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, Cheryl Byington
Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus
Lilly Andress, Vicki West
Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff
Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough
Clare Fontenot, Mayreaux Wright at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff
Elsie Eckert
Fran Peterson, Bruno Brady
Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin
Chris Hendel, Fran Peterson, Cheryl Byington
Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus
01
14

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel welcomes Houston Symphony League supporters to the organization's annual fall luncheon, though this year the fashion presentation was followed by boxed lunches to go. Thank you COVID-19.

02
14

Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

03
14

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, luncheon chair Cheryl Byington

04
14

Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus Houston's new brand experience manager, leads the fall fashion preview presentation.

05
14

Lilly Andress, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus

06
14

Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

07
14

Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

08
14

Mayreaux Wright, Clare Fontenot at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

09
14

Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff, TK at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

10
14

Elsie Eckert at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

11
14

Fran Peterson and Bruno Brady at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus

12
14

Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

13
14

Fran Peterson and Cheryl Byington present Neiman Marcus new GM and VP with a welcome gift at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon.

14
14

The Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus was held in two sessions to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel
Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson
New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, Cheryl Byington
Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus
Lilly Andress, Vicki West
Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff
Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough
Clare Fontenot, Mayreaux Wright at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff
Elsie Eckert
Fran Peterson, Bruno Brady
Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin
Chris Hendel, Fran Peterson, Cheryl Byington
Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus
Society / The Seen

Neiman Marcus’ New GM is a Handsome Surprise for the Houston Symphony League

Chris Hendel Makes a Charming First Impression

BY // 11.10.20
New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel welcomes Houston Symphony League supporters to the organization's annual fall luncheon, though this year the fashion presentation was followed by boxed lunches to go. Thank you COVID-19.
Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, luncheon chair Cheryl Byington
Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus Houston's new brand experience manager, leads the fall fashion preview presentation.
Lilly Andress, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus
Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Mayreaux Wright, Clare Fontenot at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff, TK at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Elsie Eckert at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Fran Peterson and Bruno Brady at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus
Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Fran Peterson and Cheryl Byington present Neiman Marcus new GM and VP with a welcome gift at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon.
The Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus was held in two sessions to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.
1
14

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel welcomes Houston Symphony League supporters to the organization's annual fall luncheon, though this year the fashion presentation was followed by boxed lunches to go. Thank you COVID-19.

2
14

Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

3
14

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, luncheon chair Cheryl Byington

4
14

Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus Houston's new brand experience manager, leads the fall fashion preview presentation.

5
14

Lilly Andress, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus

6
14

Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

7
14

Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

8
14

Mayreaux Wright, Clare Fontenot at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

9
14

Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff, TK at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

10
14

Elsie Eckert at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

11
14

Fran Peterson and Bruno Brady at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon held at Neiman Marcus

12
14

Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon

13
14

Fran Peterson and Cheryl Byington present Neiman Marcus new GM and VP with a welcome gift at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon.

14
14

The Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus was held in two sessions to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

What: Houston Symphony League Fall (To Go) Luncheon

Where: Neiman Marcus 

PC Moment: There was a surprise in store for the ladies as the previous Neiman Marcus GM had departed and in his place on this two-tiered midday fete was the charming new vice president and general manager Chris Hendel. By all accounts, this handsome transfer from the Austin store was a breath of fresh air and a welcome newcomer. He had been in his post only one week before the fashion flock began seating at their socially-distanced chairs.

In fact, this event was held in two sessions — limited to 25 guests each — to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

Also new to the team as of September was the fabulous Heather Almond, Neiman’s new brand experience manager, whose expertise includes a major role in orchestrating the opening of Neiman Marcus in New York’s Hudson Yards.

Even with the new blood, the event held to tradition as Neiman Marcus has hosted the fashion event for 16 years. Of course, in this pandemic era, there was no seated luncheon. Rather a champagne reception preceded the fall fashion trends presentation by Almond. The ladies took home a boxed lunch from the Mariposa: the ever-popular mandarin orange soufflé and chicken salad, and a goodie bag of fragrance and beauty samples from Givenchy.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2

Proceeds from the gathering benefit the Houston Symphony’s Education and Community Programming.

PC Seen: Luncheon chair Cheryl Byington, Fran Peterson, Beth Wolff, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough, Elsie Eckert, Claire Fontenot, Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin, Mayreaux Wright, Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff, Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, and Cynthia Hunton.

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel
Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, Fran Peterson
New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel, Cheryl Byington
Heather Almond, Neiman Marcus
Lilly Andress, Vicki West
Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff
Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough
Clare Fontenot, Mayreaux Wright at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon
Cynthia Hunton, Beth Wolff
Elsie Eckert
Fran Peterson, Bruno Brady
Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin
Chris Hendel, Fran Peterson, Cheryl Byington
Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus
The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
5702 Indian Trail
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5702 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5702 Indian Trail
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
2121 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Troon Rd
4115 Oberlin St
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Oberlin St
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4115 Oberlin St
4038 Tartan Ln
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4038 Tartan Ln
Houston, TX

$1,698,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4038 Tartan Ln
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
908 Highland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

908 Highland St
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
908 Highland St
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
2616 Fenwood Rd
West University
FOR SALE

2616 Fenwood Rd
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
2616 Fenwood Rd
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
The Heights
FOR SALE

2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Houston, TX

$1,039,830 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
3002 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

3002 Quenby Ave
Houston, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3002 Quenby Ave
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
3908 Southwestern St
West University
FOR SALE

3908 Southwestern St
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
3908 Southwestern St
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X