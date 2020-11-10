Neiman Marcus’ New GM is a Handsome Surprise for the Houston Symphony League

The Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon at Neiman Marcus was held in two sessions to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

Fran Peterson and Cheryl Byington present Neiman Marcus new GM and VP with a welcome gift at the Houston Symphony League Fall Luncheon.

New Neiman Marcus Houston GM and VP Chris Hendel welcomes Houston Symphony League supporters to the organization's annual fall luncheon, though this year the fashion presentation was followed by boxed lunches to go. Thank you COVID-19.

What: Houston Symphony League Fall (To Go) Luncheon

Where: Neiman Marcus

PC Moment: There was a surprise in store for the ladies as the previous Neiman Marcus GM had departed and in his place on this two-tiered midday fete was the charming new vice president and general manager Chris Hendel. By all accounts, this handsome transfer from the Austin store was a breath of fresh air and a welcome newcomer. He had been in his post only one week before the fashion flock began seating at their socially-distanced chairs.

In fact, this event was held in two sessions — limited to 25 guests each — to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.

Also new to the team as of September was the fabulous Heather Almond, Neiman’s new brand experience manager, whose expertise includes a major role in orchestrating the opening of Neiman Marcus in New York’s Hudson Yards.

Even with the new blood, the event held to tradition as Neiman Marcus has hosted the fashion event for 16 years. Of course, in this pandemic era, there was no seated luncheon. Rather a champagne reception preceded the fall fashion trends presentation by Almond. The ladies took home a boxed lunch from the Mariposa: the ever-popular mandarin orange soufflé and chicken salad, and a goodie bag of fragrance and beauty samples from Givenchy.

Proceeds from the gathering benefit the Houston Symphony’s Education and Community Programming.

PC Seen: Luncheon chair Cheryl Byington, Fran Peterson, Beth Wolff, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Ann Ayre, Brian McCullough, Elsie Eckert, Claire Fontenot, Darlene Clark, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin, Mayreaux Wright, Alli Willis, Cynthia Wolff, Karinne McCullough, Daria Reader, and Cynthia Hunton.