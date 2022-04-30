New York’s Legendary Rainbow Room Comes to Houston For a Record-Setting $1.9 Million Night

Champagne Toast with Managing Director, Dean Gladden; Board President Ken Kades and Artistic Director Rob Melrose (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Playwright Larry Wright with wife Roberta and Event Chairs Christina and Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams and Bill Stubbs (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Gladden with Honoree Beth Madison and Rob Melrose (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cora Sue and Harry Mach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt toasting with longtime friend Richard Flowers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Rainey, Butch Mac and Shawn Hamilton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt and Steve Wyatt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karen and Jon Finger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken and Mady Kades (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis Torrence and Heath LaPray (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin and Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz with Lexi and Mike Marek (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rob Melrose with Clayton Erikson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve and Donna Greenlee (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Enthusiastic Managing Director Dean Gladden and wife Jane (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Starlight Orchestra (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
17

Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden, board president Ken Kades, and artistic director Rob Melrose lead the throng at the theater's 75th anniversary. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
17

Playwright Larry Wright & Roberta Wright, Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala chairs Christina & Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
17

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
17

Dean Gladden, honoree Beth Madison, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
17

Cora Sue & Harry Mach at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
17

Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
17

David Rainey, Butch Mach, Shawn Hamilton at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
17

Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt, Steve Wyatt at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
17

Karen and Jonathan Finger at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Mady & Ken Kades at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Travis Torrence, Heath LaPray at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

Kevin & Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz, Lexi & Mike Marek at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Rob Melrose, Clayton Erikson at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Steve & Donna Greenlee at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Jane & Dean Gladden having fun at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Champagne Toast with Managing Director, Dean Gladden; Board President Ken Kades and Artistic Director Rob Melrose (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Playwright Larry Wright with wife Roberta and Event Chairs Christina and Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams and Bill Stubbs (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Gladden with Honoree Beth Madison and Rob Melrose (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cora Sue and Harry Mach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt toasting with longtime friend Richard Flowers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Rainey, Butch Mac and Shawn Hamilton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt and Steve Wyatt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karen and Jon Finger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken and Mady Kades (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis Torrence and Heath LaPray (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin and Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz with Lexi and Mike Marek (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rob Melrose with Clayton Erikson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve and Donna Greenlee (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Enthusiastic Managing Director Dean Gladden and wife Jane (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Starlight Orchestra (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

New York’s Legendary Rainbow Room Comes to Houston For a Record-Setting $1.9 Million Night

This Alley Theatre Gala Brings Broadway and West End Wonders Home

BY // 04.29.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden, board president Ken Kades, and artistic director Rob Melrose lead the throng at the theater's 75th anniversary. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Playwright Larry Wright & Roberta Wright, Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala chairs Christina & Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Gladden, honoree Beth Madison, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cora Sue & Harry Mach at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Rainey, Butch Mach, Shawn Hamilton at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt, Steve Wyatt at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karen and Jonathan Finger at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mady & Ken Kades at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis Torrence, Heath LaPray at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin & Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz, Lexi & Mike Marek at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rob Melrose, Clayton Erikson at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve & Donna Greenlee at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jane & Dean Gladden having fun at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
17

Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden, board president Ken Kades, and artistic director Rob Melrose lead the throng at the theater's 75th anniversary. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
17

Playwright Larry Wright & Roberta Wright, Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala chairs Christina & Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
17

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
17

Dean Gladden, honoree Beth Madison, Rob Melrose at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
17

Cora Sue & Harry Mach at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
17

Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
17

David Rainey, Butch Mach, Shawn Hamilton at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
17

Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt, Steve Wyatt at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
17

Karen and Jonathan Finger at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Mady & Ken Kades at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Travis Torrence, Heath LaPray at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

Kevin & Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz, Lexi & Mike Marek at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Rob Melrose, Clayton Erikson at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Steve & Donna Greenlee at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Jane & Dean Gladden having fun at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Showers of confetti rained down from overhead as the jubilant 650 guests, gathered in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom, raised their glasses in a champagne toast to the Alley Theatre’s 75th anniversary celebration. At that moment, the 17 piece rocking show band Manhattan Starlight Experience cranked up a version of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Bang Bang.”

Dancing broke out and by the time the last guests had departed in the wee morning hours, the evening had earned a record $1.9 million. Oh, what a night.

Yes, it fired on all cylinders.

One of the many beauties of the Alley Theatre is the availability of the resident company actors to enrich fundraising evenings with their award-winning talents. Such was the case when the gala, themed “An Evening at the Starlight Room,” saluted board member and executive committee member at-large Beth Madison.

Resident Acting Company members performed a surprise “impromptu” entertaining skit featuring the successful businesswoman and philanthropist’s contributions to the community. The salute concluded with a festive rap number by company member Luis Quintero. The heartfelt acceptance speech by Madison earned the advocate for the arts and education a standing ovation.

Applause all around for gala chairs Christina and Stephen Morse.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 1

Contributing to the celebration were Alley board president Ken Kades, Alley managing director Dean Gladden and Alley artistic director Rob Melrose, each of whom addressed the historical significance of the evening.

Lynn Wyatt toasting with longtime friend Richard Flowers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Events Company set the stage for the Starlight Room theme, riffing on New York’s legendary Rainbow Room by creating a chic supper club atmosphere.

It was a great night for theater lovers as the live auction brimmed with theater tickets and Broadway weekends. VIP experiences featured chances to see Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster; as well as a long weekend in London’s West End to see Back to the Future, the recent Olivier Award Recipient for Best Musical.

Kevin and Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz with Lexi and Mike Marek (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin & Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz, Lexi & Mike Marek at the Alley Theatre 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Carmen and Butch Mach, Karen and Jonathan Finger, Margaret Alkek Williams, Jane Gladden, Mady Kades, Roberta and Larry Wright, Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers, Kathryn Ketelsen and Markley Crosswell, Masha and Richard Lunam, Janet and John Carrig, Bill Stubbs, Linda and Willie Chiang, Cora Sue and Harry Mach, Bobbie Nau, Cristina and Creighton Smith, Brittany Sakowtiz Kushner and Kevin Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz and Mike Marek, Robert Sakowitz, and Angela and Craig Jarchow.

Champagne Toast with Managing Director, Dean Gladden; Board President Ken Kades and Artistic Director Rob Melrose (1) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Playwright Larry Wright with wife Roberta and Event Chairs Christina and Steve Morse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams and Bill Stubbs (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dean Gladden with Honoree Beth Madison and Rob Melrose (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cora Sue and Harry Mach (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt toasting with longtime friend Richard Flowers (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Rainey, Butch Mac and Shawn Hamilton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joyce Echols, Lynn Wyatt and Steve Wyatt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Karen and Jon Finger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken and Mady Kades (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Travis Torrence and Heath LaPray (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin and Brittany Kushner, Robert Sakowitz with Lexi and Mike Marek (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paul Nielsen, Steve Morse, Craig Jarchow (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rob Melrose with Clayton Erikson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steve and Donna Greenlee (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Enthusiastic Managing Director Dean Gladden and wife Jane (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Starlight Orchestra (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X