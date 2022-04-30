Astros’ Space City Jerseys Steal the Show at This Baseball Fundraiser — SpringSpirit Gets Chic to Help Kids

Betty & Jess Tutor at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dilsat & Dogan Baysal at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bruce Padilla, Marian Harper, Phyllis Williams at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Mark & Renee Lange at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

SpringSpirit founders Melissa & Kenny Baldwin, event hostess Peggy Kostial at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Friends of SpringSpirit benefit chairs Mary Whalley and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Friends of SpringSpirit “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” fundraiser

Where: The Memorial area home of Peggy Kostial

PC Moment: In addition to raising funds for SpringSpirit which serves more than 900 youth in the Spring Branch area, the focus was on the requisite baseball chic fashions that most everyone among the 150 guests donned. Special among them were the new Houston Astros’ Space City jerseys, which have proved to be a multi-million dollar revenue source of the team with the new jerseys selling faster than peanuts in the ballpark.

Churrascos provided the catering that reflected but surpassed popular baseball ballpark eats.

The evening raised record funds for SpringSprit’s programs which are conducted on campuses on Campbell Road and Pitner Road in north Spring Branch. The programs are designed to provide pathways for youth to realize life opportunities through sports, education and mentoring programs based on Christian principles.

PC Seen: Grace and Clay Carrell, Kathryn and Kirk Hachigian, Dilsat and Don Baysal, Anne Schwinger, Phyllis Williams, Marian Harper with the Astros Foundation, Alvin Abraham, Renee and Mark Lange, Jan Carson and Tim Connolly, and Betty and Jesse Tutor.