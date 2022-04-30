Spring Spirit. PPD12-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD33-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD126-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD248-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD132-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD220-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD57-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD145-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
08

The Friends of SpringSpirit benefit chairs Mary Whalley and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
08

SpringSpirit founders Melissa & Kenny Baldwin, event hostess Peggy Kostial at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
08

Mark & Renee Lange at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
08

Bruce Padilla, Marian Harper, Phyllis Williams at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
08

Dilsat & Dogan Baysal at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
08

Betty & Jess Tutor at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
08

SpringSpirit staff Blanca Gallegos, Sergo Razo, and Kakki Lange (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
08

The elevated ballpark buffet from Churrascos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Spring Spirit. PPD12-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD33-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD126-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD248-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD132-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD220-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD57-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD145-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / The Seen

Astros’ Space City Jerseys Steal the Show at This Baseball Fundraiser — SpringSpirit Gets Chic to Help Kids

When Going Out to a Ballgame Makes a Real Life Difference

BY // 04.29.22
photography Priscilla Dickson
The Friends of SpringSpirit benefit chairs Mary Whalley and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
SpringSpirit founders Melissa & Kenny Baldwin, event hostess Peggy Kostial at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mark & Renee Lange at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bruce Padilla, Marian Harper, Phyllis Williams at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dilsat & Dogan Baysal at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty & Jess Tutor at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
SpringSpirit staff Blanca Gallegos, Sergo Razo, and Kakki Lange (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The elevated ballpark buffet from Churrascos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
8

The Friends of SpringSpirit benefit chairs Mary Whalley and Rosemary Schatzman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
8

SpringSpirit founders Melissa & Kenny Baldwin, event hostess Peggy Kostial at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
8

Mark & Renee Lange at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
8

Bruce Padilla, Marian Harper, Phyllis Williams at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
8

Dilsat & Dogan Baysal at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
8

Betty & Jess Tutor at The Friends of SpringSpirit fundraiser (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
8

SpringSpirit staff Blanca Gallegos, Sergo Razo, and Kakki Lange (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
8

The elevated ballpark buffet from Churrascos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The Friends of SpringSpirit “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” fundraiser

Where:  The Memorial area home of Peggy Kostial

PC Moment: In addition to raising funds for SpringSpirit which serves more than 900 youth in the Spring Branch area, the focus was on the requisite baseball chic fashions that most everyone among the 150 guests donned. Special among them were the new Houston Astros’ Space City jerseys, which have proved to be a multi-million dollar revenue source of the team with the new jerseys selling faster than peanuts in the ballpark.

Churrascos provided the catering that reflected but surpassed popular baseball ballpark eats.

The evening raised record funds for SpringSprit’s programs which are conducted on campuses on Campbell Road and Pitner Road in north Spring Branch. The programs are designed to provide pathways for youth to realize life opportunities through sports, education and mentoring programs based on Christian principles.

PC Seen: Grace and Clay Carrell, Kathryn and Kirk Hachigian, Dilsat and Don Baysal, Anne Schwinger, Phyllis Williams, Marian Harper with the Astros Foundation, Alvin Abraham, Renee and Mark Lange, Jan Carson and Tim Connolly, and Betty and Jesse Tutor.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Mother's Day Card Deck 2
Spring Spirit. PPD12-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD33-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD126-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD248-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD132-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD220-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD57-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spring Spirit. PPD145-2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Special Series

PaperCity Design Icons

The people, places, and collectors emblematic of design in Texas
Introducing the 25 Most Intriguing Art Collectors in Texas
Introducing the 25 Most Intriguing Art Collectors in Texas
The 100 Design Icons That Define Texas
The 100 Design Icons That Define Texas
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X