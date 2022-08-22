Diamonds at the Ritz, After-Hours Champagne, and Thermal Tuscan Mud — The Most Unique Spa Treatments in Dallas

In addition to hot and cold plunge pools, the Thompson Hotel's ninth floor terrace also offers one of the coolest views of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

From the architectural terraces of the Thompson to The Joule’s slick underground lair, Dallas spas are renowned for carefully crafted services and elevated aesthetics. The spa scene is so solid, in fact, that our city’s top spots seem to be constantly upping the ante with unique treatments, from facials featuring sophisticated ingredients to pedicures designed to soothe you right to sleep.

Ahead, discover our list of the coolest, one-of-a-kind spa treatments you’ll find throughout the city. And if you happen to be looking for something a bit more straightforward (I suppose your massage doesn’t need thermal mud from Montalcino, Tuscany), browse our list of the best hotel and day spas in Dallas.

Explore the Thompson Spa After Hours

Realize your fantasy of having a luxurious spa all to yourself after closing — complete with Champagne, a chef-curated dessert board, and flickering candles. There’s a 50-minute couple’s massage, naturally, but the real fun might be hopping uninhibited from the infrared sauna to the eucalyptus steam room to the hot-and-cold plunge pools beneath the stars. You’ll even have one final spa wish granted: the robes are a gift to take home.

Details: $1,500 | Experience must be reserved at least two weeks in advance.

Dallas’ Diamond Facial

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas’ brand new multi-million dollar spa is also home to one of the most expensive facials in the city. The 80-minute treatment lavishes the skin with Natura Bissē’s high-performance Diamond Extreme Collection, a science-backed line known for anti-aging results and notable price tags.

Details: 80-minutes, starts at $350

Natura Bissē’s Pure Air Bubble

Speaking of Natura Bissē, Dallas has been known to be a coveted stop on the Barcelona brand’s Pure Air Bubble tour. (Fun fact: the luxury skincare brand’s North American headquarters is located in Irving.) The unique facial room’s last local appearance was at NorthPark Center in 2019, but here’s to hoping for another worldwide tour in the near future.

See Facialist to the Stars Joanna Czech

Booking a facial with the talented staff at Joanna Czech’s eponymous studio in Victory Park is a true treat for your skin, but the somewhat easy access (the waitlist is quite long) to Kim Kardashian’s favorite facialist is a unique beauty coup for Dallas.

Details: The Ultimate Facial with Joanna is 60 – 75 minutes | $850

Montalcino Thermal Mud at The Crescent Spa

The classic mud bath gets an upgrade at the airy Uptown spa. Inspired by the natural hot springs along the Tuscan coast, the Crescent treatment utilizes the invigorating, detoxifying thermal waters of Montalcino with a blend of essential oils to support lymphatic drainage and restore the skin’s vitality.

Details: 80 minutes | $230 (Monday through Thursday), $235 (Friday through Sunday)

King Spa’s V-Steam

When it comes to recognizing unique spa treatments in Dallas, overlooking King Spa would be an unforgivable offense. The giant Korean spa features a water park, a food court, killer scrub treatments, and casual nudity, but it’s their vaginal steam sitz (a centuries-old Korean treatment) that’s a self-care standout in the city’s spa scene.

Details: 30 minutes | $30



A Facial Under the Astrodome

Longtime Dallas aesthetician Natalie Burt recently struck out on her own to offer lymphatic massage and some of the most unique treatments in the city. She also may be the only purveyor in Texas of the hard-to-find AstrodomeFacial, an extremely high-tech take on an oxygen facial that includes NASA-grade LED therapy.

Details: 90 minutes | Prices vary

The Hiatus Spa Manicure-Pedicure

The Texas spa institution takes the idea of a luxurious mani-pedi five steps further with its zero-gravity pedicure chairs, noise-canceling headphones, and warm neck wraps. Drift off beneath a cozy blanket and awake to perfectly polished tips.

Details: Pick from the One & Only or the Epic Mani-Pedi (cocktail included) | prices range from $45 to $169 for those who aren’t H-Circle members