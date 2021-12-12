Most Beautiful Cookbook Ever Gives a Healthy Houston Author Some Bragging Rights

Don Sanders and Laura Moore, proud forces behind the How Good Food Works from Seed to Plate cookbook, at the book launch party held at their home. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

What: Houston book signing and holiday party celebrating publication of Nourish, How Good Food Works From Seed to Plate

Where: At the home of the author, Laura S. Moore, and her husband, Don Sanders

PC Moment: As an MEd, RD, LD, director and creator of the Nourish program at UTHealth School of Public Health-Houston, Moore has been providing students, health care professionals and others with critical culinary skills and knowledge about how good food works and sustains healthier lives since 2012.

In the years-long process of developing the program, Moore procured a holistic garden and garnered a state of the art teaching kitchen and a clinical simulation lab to bring her vision to fruition. The book, co-written with Dr. Wesley McWhorter and Dr. Joe Novak, is designed to share the valuable knowledge and insight gained through Nourish with the greater community. Sanders served as publisher and supporter in the project.

Books on display at the Nourish cookbook launch party. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The book received plenty of oohs and aahs as guests thumbed through the pages filled with beautiful imagery, recipes and the story of how Moore and Sanders decided to develop the Nourish program at the science center. It’s the only one of its kind in the country — training health professionals not only how to cook healthy food but also how to grow the food in the garden.

Already, the book has been honored in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. That is proud news for one of the guests on this night, Roni Atnipp, independent publishing consultant who says that Nourish of her many cookbooks is the most beautiful. And that is saying something as Atnipp has been the production force behind such favorites as the Junior League of Houston’s Stop and Smell the Rosemary; Beautiful Living, Cooking the Cal-a-Vie Health Spa Way; and With Gratitude, Johnny Carrabba.

PC Seen: Bonner and George Ball, Johnny Carrabba, Soraya and Scott McClelland, Helene and Dror Zadok, Elizabeth and Gary Petersen, Laurie and Brett Sanders, Julia Morales and Matt Clark, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Mimi and Leigh Ellis, Michelle and John Sorrentino, Susan Sanders, Bill Caudell, and Sandy and Bill Bryan.