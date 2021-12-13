Toussaint Brasserie Dallas Restaurants News
A new French-inspired restaurant called Toussaint Brasserie will open in the upcoming Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve steak tartare, steak frites, roasted chicken, and more. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve Moules-frites, a French dish of mussels and fries. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve cocktails like the Pioneer Plaza Old Fashion. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Chet's is a new Irish bar in the Dallas West End. (Courtesy)

Chet's Dallas is a new Irish tavern in the West End serving classic Irish dishes and more. (Courtesy)

The Big D Burger at Chet's includes a double beef patty, Irish cheddar, Killian's cheese sauce, and peppercorn mayo. (Courtesy)

Autonomous Society Brewpub will open in The Cedars. (Courtesy)

Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — A New French Brasserie, an Upscale Irish Tavern, and a Cedars Brewpub Are on the Way

BY // 12.13.21
A new French-inspired restaurant called Toussaint Brasserie will open in the upcoming Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Toussaint Brasserie will serve steak tartare, steak frites, roasted chicken, and more. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Toussaint Brasserie will serve Moules-frites, a French dish of mussels and fries. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Toussaint Brasserie will serve cocktails like the Pioneer Plaza Old Fashion. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Chet's is a new Irish bar in the Dallas West End. (Courtesy)
Chet's Dallas is a new Irish tavern in the West End serving classic Irish dishes and more. (Courtesy)
The Big D Burger at Chet's includes a double beef patty, Irish cheddar, Killian's cheese sauce, and peppercorn mayo. (Courtesy)
Autonomous Society Brewpub will open in The Cedars. (Courtesy)
A new French-inspired restaurant called Toussaint Brasserie will open in the upcoming Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve steak tartare, steak frites, roasted chicken, and more. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve Moules-frites, a French dish of mussels and fries. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Toussaint Brasserie will serve cocktails like the Pioneer Plaza Old Fashion. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Chet's is a new Irish bar in the Dallas West End. (Courtesy)

Chet's Dallas is a new Irish tavern in the West End serving classic Irish dishes and more. (Courtesy)

The Big D Burger at Chet's includes a double beef patty, Irish cheddar, Killian's cheese sauce, and peppercorn mayo. (Courtesy)

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene as persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Toussaint Brasserie Dallas
Toussaint Brasserie will serve steak tartare, steak frites, roasted chicken, and more. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

A new French-inspired restaurant to open in a remodeled hotel in downtown Dallas

In early 2o22, Toussaint Brasserie will open as a part of the soon-to-debut Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm (currently Cambria) in the Tower Petroleum Building in downtown Dallas. The spot will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week at the downtown destination including French staples. Moules Frites, steak tartare, and lobster Thermidor are just a few of the New Orleans-inspired menu items — the restaurant is named after NOLA writer and performer Allen Toussaint after all. Designed by Droese Raney, the space will have the look and feel of a French brasserie.

 

Chet's Dallas Restaurant News
Chet’s is a new Irish bar in the Dallas West End. (Courtesy)

A new Irish tavern quietly opens in the West End

Just opened in Dallas’ West End, Chet’s serves Irish-American classics and seasonal cuisine. Named after owner Jay Khan’s father-in-law (a U.S. Navy veteran with a love of whiskey, according to the website), the upscale tavern is a cozy spot for cocktails and bites. Featuring oversized chairs, crystal chandeliers, and a marble bar, the space resembles a library with books lounging on the shelves. There’s also an outdoor patio on the corner.

The cocktail menu includes, of course, an Old Fashioned, as well as a smoked mezcal iteration, and lavender lemon concoction. You can also find other (non-Old Fashioned) classics. As for food, expect potato skins, shishito peppers, and Irish stew starters. Entrees include fish and chips, truffle mac and cheese, and chicken tikka masala.

 

Autonomous Society Brewpub Dallas
Autonomous Society Brewpub will open in The Cedars. (Courtesy)

The Cedars will get a new brewpub in early 2022

Going into a red brick building at Akard and Savannah streets, this Autonomous Society comes from Dean Weaver of Deanitude Crafted Beer. In a recent interview with CultureMap, Weaver explained how he began brewing his own beer in the Army. The brewpub will carry his beers (IPAs, porters, pilsners), a selection of food, and sips from other local breweries.

