Dallas’ Events Wonderland and the Vital Nonprofits That Make it Special — How Omni Dallas Hotel Became Part of the Community

With state of the art meeting rooms and a grand ballroom that wows, Omni Dallas Hotel is known for hosting many of the city’s most notable events each year.

The hotel’s convenient location is one reason for that, along with an expansive array of set up options for events of all sizes in more than 142,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Omni Dallas is a state-of-the-art convention and meetings destination boasting modern and sophisticated luxury ― with a touch of Southern charm.

Now the Omni Dallas Hotel is highlighting some of the charitable organizations it has hosted over the years. Many of these difference making organizations are struggling in these COVID times, unable to hold the events that bring in vital funds. But they still continue to do plenty of good.

Many nonprofits host their annual events at the Omni year after year. If the walls of those ballrooms could talk it would largely be about stories of giving. Numerous memorable events and charity partners have used Omni Dallas’ gorgeous ballrooms and event facilities, taking advantage of a topnotch catering program

This is Dallas’ events wonderland. Here are some of the nonprofits that help make it special.

Cotes du Coeur food and wine event benefitting American Heart Association.

American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has worked with Omni Dallas for years. The hotel even raises money internally each year to have a team participate in the Heart Association’s September Heart Walk.

AHA has two amazing fundraisers at the hotel, and each is quite unique. At the Go Red for Women luncheon, attendees get to hear stories of survivors ― women who have overcome odds, rising up to fight for their own lives and then for the lives of others. Then there is the always memorable Cotes du Coeur, a black-tie food and wine event that features local chefs and restaurateurs.

It ranks as American Heart Association’s largest and highest grossing fundraiser in the country, having raised more than $42 million in its 28-year history.

DIFFA fashion show struts the runway at Omni Dallas Hotel.

DIFFA Dallas

Since 2016, Omni Dallas has been home to DIFFA Dallas’ fashion show, which raises awareness and money for AIDS research and fighting for a cure.

The ballroom transforms into a runway at the annual House of DIFFA Gala benefiting Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS. It’s a nonstop evening of fashion, fun and fundraising. It raised more than $300,000 for local HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas in 2018 alone. The Omni events team orchestrates a seamless night from the cocktail hour with its silent auction to the main event fashion show.

Vogel Alcove allowed for virtual learning of homeless kids when schools were off limits.

Vogel Alcove

What began as a luncheon back in 2013 had become a full-fledged gala event by 2016. Vogel Alcove has certainly grown as an organization during its run at Omni Dallas. The hotel team enjoyed going to Vogel Alcove’s ‘Coffee with Kids’ events on Thursdays, prior to COVID and looks forward to their return.

Vogel Alcove strives to intervene in the lives of Dallas’ most vulnerable, and underserved homeless children. They know the effects that homelessness can have on a child’s development. Many suffer lifelong social, emotional and educational deficits.

Vogel steps in to connect these children with the early childhood programming to keep them on track, providing mental, physical and family support to make a real difference in their lives.

Scott Murray, Alex-Hurtado, and Teresa-Frosini enjoy The Night of Stars.

Night of Superstars

Night of Superstars is a truly heartwarming event that showcases local kids overcoming obstacles to do great things. While the same type of gala is held in Houston and other cities nationwide, Omni Dallas Hotel brings some special touches to Dallas’ event.

Red carpet entrances are followed by dinner and an awards ceremony. Then the real party and dance begins honoring each superstar kid. The inspiring evening brings together local celebrities, media members and more than 800 local business and community leaders to honor 10 amazing special needs students and young adults who reach far beyond the adversities they face to excel in areas such as academics, athletics, the arts and community service.

If you’ve ever attend a Night of Superstars event, you’ll want to go back to another one.

Juliette Fowler Communities has hosted its Visionary Women Luncheon at Omni Dallas Hotel since 2014.

Juliette Fowler Communities

Located in East Dallas, Juliette Fowler Communities have built a sanctuary for orphaned children and elderly women without nearby family. The vital nonprofit’s continued show of support through outreach and fundraising gives comfort and showcases how that when communities work together no one is left to struggle alone.

Juliette Fowler Communities has hosted its Visionary Women Luncheon at Omni Dallas Hotel since 2014. Providing senior living, as well as transitional living for girls, along with foster and adoption services, Juliette Fowler reaches almost all generations. The mission of the organization is to provide the dignity of choice in housing options. The amazing by-product of this mission comes in the connections the kids and seniors it helps both make.

Of course, Omni Dallas Hotel also hosts many more worthy organizations and memorable events.

With its ability to accommodate approximately 2,500 attendees in its largest ballroom, Omni Dallas Hotel brings more than 142,000 square feet of function space, with both indoor and outdoor options. The outdoor event space Pegasus Lawn brings an open air pavilion. The hotel’s skilled and experienced convention service team knows how to put on events that leave a lasting impression.

And help make Dallas a better place.

To learn even more about the hotel, all its event options and everything else it has to offer, explore the Omni Dallas Hotel’s full site.