Invincible Oil Man and World War II Hero Earns a Major Flight Museum Honor — the Power of 97-Year-Old Oscar Wyatt

227_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
38_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
131_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
103_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
195_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
185_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
191_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
151_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
211_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
189_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
209_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
66_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
198_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
207_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
224_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
72_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
18

The Champion Sisters performing at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
18

Scott Rozzell, Lynn Wyatt, Oscar Wyatt, Anthony Hall, Doug Owens at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
18

Cynthia & Tony Petrello at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
18

Mike & Florence Rutherford at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
18

Mack Fowler, Sanford Criner, Robert Sakowitz at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
18

Andrea & Bill White, Argentina James at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
18

Trey Wyatt speaks on behalf his father, Oscar Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
18

Christopher Cokinos, Dr. Rob Parrish, Steve Biegel at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
18

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Susie Criner, Annie Criner Eifler at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Faith Norwood, Janine Norwood at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Oscar & Lynn Wyatt, Rose Cullen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
18

Daphne & James Pappas at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Drs. Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Fred & Dianne Burns at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Scott & Karen Rozzell at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
18

Oscar & Lynn Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

The Lone Star Flight Museum gala celebrating Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

227_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
38_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
131_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
103_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
195_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
185_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
191_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
151_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
211_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
189_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
209_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
66_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
198_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
207_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
224_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
72_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Invincible Oil Man and World War II Hero Earns a Major Flight Museum Honor — the Power of 97-Year-Old Oscar Wyatt

For Once, Lynn Wyatt is in the Shadows

BY // 12.14.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
The Champion Sisters performing at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott Rozzell, Lynn Wyatt, Oscar Wyatt, Anthony Hall, Doug Owens at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia & Tony Petrello at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike & Florence Rutherford at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mack Fowler, Sanford Criner, Robert Sakowitz at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrea & Bill White, Argentina James at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trey Wyatt speaks on behalf his father, Oscar Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christopher Cokinos, Dr. Rob Parrish, Steve Biegel at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susie Criner, Annie Criner Eifler at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Faith Norwood, Janine Norwood at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Oscar & Lynn Wyatt, Rose Cullen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Daphne & James Pappas at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drs. Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fred & Dianne Burns at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Karen Rozzell at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Oscar & Lynn Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Lone Star Flight Museum gala celebrating Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
18

The Champion Sisters performing at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
18

Scott Rozzell, Lynn Wyatt, Oscar Wyatt, Anthony Hall, Doug Owens at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
18

Cynthia & Tony Petrello at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
18

Mike & Florence Rutherford at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
18

Mack Fowler, Sanford Criner, Robert Sakowitz at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
18

Andrea & Bill White, Argentina James at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
18

Trey Wyatt speaks on behalf his father, Oscar Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
18

Christopher Cokinos, Dr. Rob Parrish, Steve Biegel at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
18

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Susie Criner, Annie Criner Eifler at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Faith Norwood, Janine Norwood at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
18

Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Oscar & Lynn Wyatt, Rose Cullen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
18

Daphne & James Pappas at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Drs. Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

Fred & Dianne Burns at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

Scott & Karen Rozzell at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
18

Oscar & Lynn Wyatt at the Lone Star Flight Museum Gala honoring Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

The Lone Star Flight Museum gala celebrating Oscar Wyatt. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In a rare twist on the Houston social scene, it was the invincible Oscar Wyatt, rather than his social diva/philanthropist wife Lynn Wyatt, who garnered the attention when the decorated World War II B-25 pilot was inducted into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame during the Lone Star Flight Museum gala.

Ironically, only the night before the gala, Lynn Wyatt was honored at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston during an evening celebrating the naming of the new theater in the Kinder Building in her honor thanks to her lead gift.

The black-tie evening at Ellington Airport drew a who’s who of Houston society and philanthropy as it was said that this was the first time that the often-called ornery oilman had been so honored.

Still a remarkable force at age 97, even while continuing to suffer remnants of a stroke suffered in 2008, Oscar Wyatt received a standing ovation following his induction and presentation of a powerful video chronicling his service in World War II as well as his life and oil field accomplishments. The induction was handled by Lone Star Flight Museum CEO lieutenant general Doug Owens (Ret.).

In tribute to Wyatt’s World War II service, a B-25 bomber held centerstage in the Waltrip Hangar where The Events Company had worked its patriotic magic with red, white and blue decor. All the elements of a stellar evening were in place with City Kitchen delivering on the dinner and the Richard Brown Orchestra and the Champion Sisters providing entertainment.

Taking bows for the successful evening that raised more than $600,000 to support STEM-related programs and the museum’s educational mission, were chairs Lisa and Mark Ammerman and Carolyn and Anthony Hall. Serving as honorary chairs were Shahla and Hushang Ansary.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston
  • Visit South Walton - Houston

PC Seen: O.S. (Trey) Wyatt III and wife Mervin Ras-Wyatt, Steve Wyatt with Joyce Echols, Brad Wyatt, Karen and Scott Rozzell, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Whitney and Jim Crane, Andrea and Bill White, Susie and Sanford Criner, Mack Fowler, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Dianne and Fred Burns, Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios.

227_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
38_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
131_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
103_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
195_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
185_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
191_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
151_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
211_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
189_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
209_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
66_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
198_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
207_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
100_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
224_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
72_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2_LoneSterFlightMuseumGala_DOrtizPhoto_120421 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
7612 Woodland Drive
Cliffwood Estate
FOR SALE

7612 Woodland Drive
Alvarado, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
7612 Woodland Drive
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X