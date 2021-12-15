Invincible Oil Man and World War II Hero Earns a Major Flight Museum Honor — the Power of 97-Year-Old Oscar Wyatt

In a rare twist on the Houston social scene, it was the invincible Oscar Wyatt, rather than his social diva/philanthropist wife Lynn Wyatt, who garnered the attention when the decorated World War II B-25 pilot was inducted into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame during the Lone Star Flight Museum gala.

Ironically, only the night before the gala, Lynn Wyatt was honored at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston during an evening celebrating the naming of the new theater in the Kinder Building in her honor thanks to her lead gift.

The black-tie evening at Ellington Airport drew a who’s who of Houston society and philanthropy as it was said that this was the first time that the often-called ornery oilman had been so honored.

Still a remarkable force at age 97, even while continuing to suffer remnants of a stroke suffered in 2008, Oscar Wyatt received a standing ovation following his induction and presentation of a powerful video chronicling his service in World War II as well as his life and oil field accomplishments. The induction was handled by Lone Star Flight Museum CEO lieutenant general Doug Owens (Ret.).

In tribute to Wyatt’s World War II service, a B-25 bomber held centerstage in the Waltrip Hangar where The Events Company had worked its patriotic magic with red, white and blue decor. All the elements of a stellar evening were in place with City Kitchen delivering on the dinner and the Richard Brown Orchestra and the Champion Sisters providing entertainment.

Taking bows for the successful evening that raised more than $600,000 to support STEM-related programs and the museum’s educational mission, were chairs Lisa and Mark Ammerman and Carolyn and Anthony Hall. Serving as honorary chairs were Shahla and Hushang Ansary.

PC Seen: O.S. (Trey) Wyatt III and wife Mervin Ras-Wyatt, Steve Wyatt with Joyce Echols, Brad Wyatt, Karen and Scott Rozzell, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Whitney and Jim Crane, Andrea and Bill White, Susie and Sanford Criner, Mack Fowler, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Dianne and Fred Burns, Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios.