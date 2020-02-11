Lushra (Photo by Sean Whitmore)
Society / The Seen

New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps

Pairr and Lushra Team Up to Honor BFF Love

BY // 02.11.20
photography Sean Whitmore
What: Lushra Galentine’s Pop-Up by Pairr

Where: Lushra

PC Moment: Live experience platform Pairr, co-founded by Tinsley Merrill, teamed up with the incredible Dallas balloon shop, Lushra, for a Galentine’s Pop-Up. Over two days, plus a VIP evening, 38 influencers stopped by the party store in Fair Park to post with several brand activations, including Topo Chico’s love wall, Lushra’s party swing, Bumble BFF’s balloon arch, Brite Beauty’s glitter station and a flower wall from Rent My Wardrobe.

Guests were treated to Topo Chico cranberry and grapefruit pink mocktails, Baldo’s matcha affogatos, and Miracle Milkookies. For the VIPs, a Bubble Tap trailer served rose, red wine and champagne on tap. Alto‘s “Heart Car” also made an appearance. VIP tickets sold out quickly with 100 attendees, along with over 200 guests that popped in on Friday and Saturday for their photo opportunities.

On Thursday, VIP highlights included a Q&A with Lynlee Poston (Gal About Town) and Brooke Burnett (One Small Blonde) about dating in your 30s. The two friends opened up about how they became BFFs after dating the same guy, as well as topics like ghosting, making the first move, and go-to wedding dates when you don’t have a significant other.

PC Seen: Tinsley Merrill, Rachel Sipperley, Jill Berger, Tristen Paige, Tiffany Wade, Alex Podwika, Allye Mcnair, Karis Renee, Brooke Burnett, Lynlee Poston, Brianna Sharp, Lexi Brader, Kimberly Borges, Cooper Hudspeth, Gabi Sanchez, Meredith Welborn, Allie Drake, Adriane Carey, Liza Reyes, Marsi Hubbard, Emily Neumann, Lindsay Steffes, Gretchen Neftzger, Mackenzie Arball, and Christa Stewart.

