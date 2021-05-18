Something about the rain just makes me want to go hide away in a wine bar. Cozying up next to a fire place with a Cabernet sounds pretty nice during a week full of downpours and chillier weather. But even when the sun comes back out, Dallas wine bars are prepared with their outdoor patios and refreshing rosés. To sum it up: wine bars are a good place to hang out, learn more about the craft, and snack anytime of year. And good thing for Dallas, our city has plenty of great ones.

These are the 10 best wine bars in Dallas.

As far as Dallas wine bars go, Times Ten Cellars is a Lakewood staple. (Courtesy)

Times Ten Cellars

6324 Prospect Avenue, Dallas

A hidden Lakewood gem for the past 15 years, this winery/wine bar works with Texas and California vineyards to source their vino — including from their own vineyard in Alpine. The spot includes an indoor tasting room and outdoor patio, as well as event spaces for parties. To really experience the Times Ten Cellars wines, you can order a flight of three two-ounce pours. The “Staff Favorites” include a taste of the Dry Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Proprietors Blend — all Cali-sourced. There’s also a Texas flight of reds or white wine flights. Times Ten also boasts a wide variety of cheese boards, dips, salads, flatbreads, and desserts.

Postino Wine Cafe opened its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on April 19. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Postino Wine Bar

2639 Main Street, Suite 130

Brand new to Deep Ellum, this Arizona-based wine bar and restaurant features over 30 wines by the glass and 40 bottles for guests to sip in-house or take home and enjoy. All selected by sommelier Brent Karlicek, wines range from California chardonnays to Argentinian Malbecs. A favorite red blend is the Laya from Spain. Pair your vino with some snacks from the food menu like the crispy cauliflower or one of Postino’s bruschetta 12 options. Brunch is also a highlight of the new spot with sparkling rosés, mimosas, and smoked salmon carpaccio.

Large plates at Barcelona include paella, chicken, and Branzino. (Photo by Manny Vargas)

Barcelona Wine Bar

5016 Miller Avenue

Opened in 2020, this Spanish-Mediterranean-influenced wine haven is housed in a historic former tin factory. Curated by Gretchen Thomas, the wine list covers a range of Spanish regions, grape varieties, and winemaking styles. You can choose from flights of aperitivos, natural wines, and Grenache, or ask for a little input from your server — they make excellent guides for the lesser known grapes. With indoor dining and an outdoor patio, Texas’ first Barcelona Wine Bar is also great to grab a bite like charcuterie, cheeses, tapas, and paella.

Leela’s is the cutest, coziest wine bar on Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

Leela’s Wine Bar

1914 Greenville Avenue

A Lower Greenville staple, Leela’s is one of the most aesthetically pleasing wine bars in Dallas. From the white brick exterior with patio tables to the often decorated interior (depending on the holiday), this place has got the charm. The wine bar also has so many different kinds of wines on tap to try, as well as cocktails and beer. Make sure to try some of the food as well, like the warm roasted olives, TX Wagyu beef carpaccio, or mussels. Of course, there are also cheese and meat boards. Leela’s also offers brunch on weekends where you can try the signature Drunken Grapefruit drink, toasts, or a dragon fruit smoothie bowl.

On Henderson, Veritas Wine Room comes from the same owners as Boulevardier and Rapscallion. (Courtesy)

Veritas Wine Room

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 103

The third concept from the owners of Boulevardier and Rapscallion (brothers Brooks and Bradley Anderson), this Knox-Henderson wine bar is a cozy spot for vino, cheese and meat boards, and desserts. There’s also beer and cider for those crazy enough to not try the wine. Enjoy sips and bites inside near the fireplace or outside on a small patio. And if you need something delivered to your home, like three or ten bottles of wine, charcuterie, or even Bar N Ranch steaks, Veritas has its own same-day delivery service. Delivery is free for local orders over $75.

Trova Wine + Market is new to Preston Center. It offers wine and a full food menu. (Courtesy)

Trova Wine + Market

4004 Villanova Street

Opened during the height of the pandemic in 2020, this new Preston Center wine bar pulls out all the stops when it comes to ambiance, wine, and food. Founded by Michelle Bonds, the new spot features a chef-driven menu by Sophie Lynn (Homewood) and over 200 different wines chosen by sommelier Cameron Cronin. Trova serves wines by the glass, as well as bottles. They also have a full menu of beer and ciders, tea, and coffee. Don’t miss sandwiches like the F.A.C.T. Check (a feta, avocado, and cucumber sandwich) or The Reuben.

Chocolate Secrets is a chocolate shop and wine cafe on Oak Lawn. (Courtesy)

Chocolate Secrets

3926 Oak Lawn Avenue

You may know of Chocolate Secrets as one of the best confectionary shops in Dallas, but did you know that it doubles as a wine bar? Besides bonbons, truffles, and some of the best hot chocolate in the city, the shop also offers a full wine list. You can order a glass or bottle to enjoy with your chocolate or savory snacks like a cheese or charcuterie board. The shop occasionally offers pairings of chocolate and wine, as well as tastings.

Neighborhood Cellar is a wine bar in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

Neighborhood Cellar

246 W. Davis Street

The charming Bishop Arts wine bar offers in-house tastings with snacks, curbside pickup, and local delivery. There are so many kinds of wines to choose from here including Australian, French, Argentinian, South African, and more varietals. Have a glass at the bar or on the patio or join Neighborhood Cellar’s wine club, where you can choose from one to four bottles a month to try. Members receive 10 percent off all purchases.

Victory Park wine bar Burgundy Swine offers a wine tower where you can create a custom bottle of wines. (Courtesy)

Burgundy Swine

2336 Victory Park Lane

Located in Victory Park, this wine bar offers bottles, taps, glasses, and even towers of wine. A tower ($65) allows you to choose three different wines out of a list of rosés, white wines, and reds. Flights are also available to try a few kinds of wine including a Stroll Through Italy, West Coast Reds, and Rosé All Day themes. Pair with cheese and charcuterie.

Bodega Wine Bar in Lakewood serves wine flights and cheese and charcuterie boards. (Courtesy)

Bodega Wine Bar

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 109

Another popular Lakewood spot, this wine bar serves glasses, bottles, and flights in a cozy atmosphere (complete with crackling fireplace and ample amounts of stone). Racks of wine bottles line the walls giving you almost too many options to choose from. Thankfully, you can try a flight to get acquainted and pair with a cheese board, empanada, or charcuterie.

Bodega also offers curbside pickup and delivery on Mondays and Thursdays for online orders.