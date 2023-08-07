One of America’s Oldest Black Fraternities Holds a Lavish Gala in Houston With an Acting Icon and Other Leaders All In

Members of Zeta Phi Beta, the little sorority of Phi Beta Sigma, at the Orchid Gala.

Partygoers attending the Grand Orchid Gala held during the Phi Beta Sigma international conclave at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Blair Underwood, former Phi Beta Sigma international president Michael Cristo make the scene at the international conference Orchid Gala in Houston.

What: Phi Beta Sigma, one of the nation’s oldest historically black fraternities, international conclave Grand Orchid Gala

Where: George H. Brown Convention Center

PC Moment: It was both a rocking and a reflective night for Phi Beta Sigma attended by several thousand gents in white dinner jackets and ladies in gowns with most of the guests adorned with leis of orchids reflecting the evening’s theme. The blue and white theme of the fraternity was also reflected in the guests’ attire.

The gala was hosted by Sigma brother and Emmy Award winning actor Blair Underwood and featured the sounds of Grammy Award winning R&B and jazz singer Ledisi.

In an impromptu bit of entertainment, brother VaShawn Mitchell took to the stage to inspire the audience by singing “Nobody Greater.” Special guests on this night included members of Zeta Phi Beta, the little sister sorority of Phi Beta Sigma.

Members of the fraternity, founded at Howard University in 1914, conducted a number of business rounds, confirming the Phi Beta Sigma principles of brotherhood, scholarship and service. In addition to the gala, the conclave entertainment included the Demetrius C. Newton Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club.

Of special note for the conclave was the fact that Sigma brother and NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover served as honorary chair. Additional Sigma men of renown include Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis, Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton, scientist George Washington Carver, NFL legends Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice, and four African Presidents: Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, William Tolbert of Liberia and William Tubman, also of Liberia.

PC Seen: Congresswoman and Houston mayoral candidate Sheila Jackson Lee, Phi Beta Sigma international president Chris V. Rey, Cheryl and Cliff McBean, Daniel Harris, Dionna and Victor Glover, Cynthia Stewart and Ron Bluhi Stewart, Cornelia and Felton Greer, Eli Duval, Rolonda Guy Jones, Cynthia Truss White and Roosevelt White, Schwuan Recasner Stroman and Kenneth Stroman, David Rattler, Sheryl Underwood, Jon C. Smith Sr., Lowell Sanders, Dee Denard, Daniel Harris, and Karl Ace-Club Hearne.