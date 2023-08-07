One of America’s Oldest Black Fraternities Holds a Lavish Gala in Houston With an Acting Icon and Other Leaders All In

Sigma Men Blair Underwood and former International President Michael Cristol
International President Mr and Mrs. Chris V Rey ESQ with Mr. and Mrs. Victor Glover
Distinguished Service Chapter Inductees
Left to Right Chris V Rey Esq International President Daniel Harris Phi Beta Sigma Houston PR rep and NASA Astronaut and Sigma member Victor Glover
Former International President Jimmy Hammock
Attendees Dancing
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc
Blair Underwood, former Phi Beta Sigma international president Michael Cristo make the scene at the international conference Orchid Gala in Houston.

Phi Beta Sigma international president Chris V. Rey & Mrs. Rey, Dionna & Victor Glover at the fraternity's biennial international conclave Grand Orchid Gala.

Phi Beta Sigma Distinguished Service chapter inductees at the national conclave Grand Orchid Gala..

International president Chris V Rey, Phi Beta Sigma Houston representative Daniel Harris, NASA astronaut and Sigma member Victor Glover at the fraternity's international conference Orchid Gala.

Cheryl & Cliff McBean, Cornelia & Felton Greer at the Phi Beta Sigma International conclave Grand Orchid Gala.

Ledisi performing at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference Orchid Gala at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Blair Underwood at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference gala.

Former international president Jimmy Hammock at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference gala.

Gents parading for the Beta Phi Sigma International Orchid gala.

Donald & Denise Naylor attending the Phi Beta Sigma international conclave Grand Orchid Gala. (Facebook photo)

Partygoers attending the Grand Orchid Gala held during the Phi Beta Sigma international conclave at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Members of Zeta Phi Beta, the little sorority of Phi Beta Sigma, at the Orchid Gala.

Society / Featured Parties

One of America’s Oldest Black Fraternities Holds a Lavish Gala in Houston With an Acting Icon and Other Leaders All In

Phi Beta Sigma Gets Support From Blair Underwood and Many More Big Names

BY // 08.07.23
Blair Underwood, former Phi Beta Sigma international president Michael Cristo make the scene at the international conference Orchid Gala in Houston.

Phi Beta Sigma international president Chris V. Rey & Mrs. Rey, Dionna & Victor Glover at the fraternity's biennial international conclave Grand Orchid Gala.

Phi Beta Sigma Distinguished Service chapter inductees at the national conclave Grand Orchid Gala..

International president Chris V Rey, Phi Beta Sigma Houston representative Daniel Harris, NASA astronaut and Sigma member Victor Glover at the fraternity's international conference Orchid Gala.

Cheryl & Cliff McBean, Cornelia & Felton Greer at the Phi Beta Sigma International conclave Grand Orchid Gala.

Ledisi performing at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference Orchid Gala at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Blair Underwood at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference gala.

Former international president Jimmy Hammock at the Phi Beta Sigma International Conference gala.

Gents parading for the Beta Phi Sigma International Orchid gala.

Donald & Denise Naylor attending the Phi Beta Sigma international conclave Grand Orchid Gala. (Facebook photo)

Partygoers attending the Grand Orchid Gala held during the Phi Beta Sigma international conclave at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Members of Zeta Phi Beta, the little sorority of Phi Beta Sigma, at the Orchid Gala.

What: Phi Beta Sigma, one of the nation’s oldest historically black fraternities, international conclave Grand Orchid Gala

Where: George H. Brown Convention Center

PC Moment: It was both a rocking and a reflective night for Phi Beta Sigma attended by several thousand gents in white dinner jackets and ladies in gowns with most of the guests adorned with leis of orchids reflecting the evening’s theme. The blue and white theme of the fraternity was also reflected in the guests’ attire.

The gala was hosted by Sigma brother and Emmy Award winning actor Blair Underwood and featured the sounds of Grammy Award winning R&B and jazz singer Ledisi.

In an impromptu bit of entertainment, brother VaShawn Mitchell took to the stage to inspire the audience by singing “Nobody Greater.” Special guests on this night included members of Zeta Phi Beta, the little sister sorority of Phi Beta Sigma.

Members of the fraternity, founded at Howard University in 1914, conducted a number of business rounds, confirming the Phi Beta Sigma principles of brotherhood, scholarship and service. In addition to the gala, the conclave entertainment included the Demetrius C. Newton Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club.

Sigma Orchid ball March 2
Gents parading for the Beta Phi Sigma International Orchid gala.

Of special note for the conclave was the fact that Sigma brother and NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover served as honorary chair. Additional Sigma men of renown include Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis, Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton, scientist George Washington Carver, NFL legends Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice, and four African Presidents: Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, William Tolbert of Liberia and William Tubman, also of Liberia.

PC Seen: Congresswoman and Houston mayoral candidate Sheila Jackson Lee, Phi Beta Sigma international president Chris V. Rey, Cheryl and Cliff McBean, Daniel Harris, Dionna and Victor Glover, Cynthia Stewart and Ron Bluhi Stewart, Cornelia and Felton Greer, Eli Duval, Rolonda Guy Jones, Cynthia Truss White and Roosevelt White, Schwuan Recasner Stroman and Kenneth Stroman, David Rattler, Sheryl Underwood, Jon C. Smith Sr., Lowell Sanders, Dee Denard, Daniel Harris, and Karl Ace-Club Hearne.

