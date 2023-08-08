The Best Things to Do In Fort Worth This August — Cool Happenings Worth Planning Around

Rockin the River is hosting its last event of the summer.

We’ve made it into August. That means the next season is fall. Hang in there, it’s just around the corner ― September 23 officially to be exact, but who’s counting? First, everyone has to survive August, effectively bid summer farewell on Labor Day (in spirit but not temperature in Texas) and get the kids back to school. But what if I told you that you can actually enjoy August? There are Fort Worth events that can even make this month cool.

Here are the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth In August:

Rockin’ the River

Get your floaties on, or grab an inner tube. Rockin’ The River takes over the Trinity one last time this summer this Thursday, August 10.

Once your sunscreen has been liberally applied, you can wade in the water at Panther Island Pavilion. Drift up to the front row of the Busch Light Waterfront Stage and sip your favorite beverage. The live performances this week will come from Tristan Marez with Chad Cooke Band and Hayden Baker.

The annual plunge is filled with bands, bikinis and brews, and it’s a Fort Worth tradition. Gates open at 5 pm. You can get tickets and all the particulars here.

Cave Society Hotel Vin

Slip into a chill wine cave at Hotel Vin in Grapevine. Its wine cellar venue, dubbed CaveSociety, is a speakeasy worthy wine cave that aims to transport you to another world. Centuries-old wine caves in Europe not only stored wine but also provided a timeless backdrop for tastings as well. These cool caves were the precursor to climate controlled or refrigerated wine storage. Now you can experience one in Grapevine.

CaveSociety has personal wine lockers exclusively for access cardholders. Inside its textured walls and dark decor offer a climate-controlled wine cave experience in the heart of Texas. Enjoy a rotating menu of rare vintages served by the glass in a relaxing and intimate atmosphere.

The benefits of being a CaveSociety card holder include entrance through internal and external access points to sample from a 16-bottle system in pour sizes of one, three or five ounces. Card holders can also store their own bottles in a locker.

Non-card holders can only get in by paying a $500 cover charge per person.

Frozen at Bass Hall

Disney’s FROZEN – The Musical will turn Bass Hall into a Winter Wonderland from August 10 through 20. It’s part of the annual Broadway at the Bass series. Get ready for sing-a-longs to the smash movie hits. We know you already know all the lyrics from this Tony-nominated Best Musical. While the show is sure to be heartwarming, its snowy set will surely lower your temperature.

Coming from the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN is blasting its way across the country now. There are a dozen new numbers written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. From direction to choreography, the production’s creative team has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. How cool is that?

What better way to beat the heat this August than floating in the Trinity River, sipping vino inside a wine cave or seeing the coolest Broadway show ever?