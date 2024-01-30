Pink Fashion Reigns in Houston — Previewing One of the Bayou City Social Scene’s Most Beloved Events

uncheon chairs Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luncheon chairs Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Luncheon honorees Shelley Boyer, Sue Smith, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julie Flowers, Maegan Toups at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee & Shelley Boyer at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lea Harper, Christina Sacco, Carolyn Bobo at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Binney, Ann Bean at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kim Padgett, Beth Wolff, Saula Valente, Cheryl Byington at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Evelyn Leightman, Errol Hughes, Bayli Shvartzapel at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jan Lindley, Shelley Boyer, Lesha Elsenbrook at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sue Smith, Fady Armanious at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Franelle Rogers, Rodney Merwin, Vicki Merwin at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gaye Lynn Zarrow, DeeDee Marsh, Shelley Boyer, Ellie Francisco, Denise Montleone at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney McKinney at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Pink Fashion Reigns in Houston — Previewing One of the Bayou City Social Scene’s Most Beloved Events

A Tickled Pink Preview With Tootsies Flair

BY // 01.29.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Luncheon chairs Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luncheon honorees Shelley Boyer, Sue Smith, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Flowers, Maegan Toups at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee & Shelley Boyer at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Harper, Christina Sacco, Carolyn Bobo at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Binney, Ann Bean at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kim Padgett, Beth Wolff, Saula Valente, Cheryl Byington at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Evelyn Leightman, Errol Hughes, Bayli Shvartzapel at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jan Lindley, Shelley Boyer, Lesha Elsenbrook at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sue Smith, Fady Armanious at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers, Rodney Merwin, Vicki Merwin at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gaye Lynn Zarrow, DeeDee Marsh, Shelley Boyer, Ellie Francisco, Denise Montleone at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney McKinney at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Model pretty in pink at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luncheon chairs Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Luncheon honorees Shelley Boyer, Sue Smith, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julie Flowers, Maegan Toups at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee & Shelley Boyer at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lea Harper, Christina Sacco, Carolyn Bobo at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Binney, Ann Bean at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kim Padgett, Beth Wolff, Saula Valente, Cheryl Byington at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Evelyn Leightman, Errol Hughes, Bayli Shvartzapel at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jan Lindley, Shelley Boyer, Lesha Elsenbrook at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sue Smith, Fady Armanious at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Franelle Rogers, Rodney Merwin, Vicki Merwin at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gaye Lynn Zarrow, DeeDee Marsh, Shelley Boyer, Ellie Francisco, Denise Montleone at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney McKinney at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jacquie Baly Craig & James Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Preview of the American Cancer Society’s Tickled Pink Luncheon

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: Think pink, my friends. That was the fashion mode as more than 100 supporters of the upcoming Tickled Pink Luncheon turned out to salute the luncheon chairs — Jaquie Baly, Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff — honorary chair Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and the seven honorees.

Pink will also be de rigueur on April 5 when guests pour into the Post Oak Hotel for the luncheon. Taking bows for their involvement in philanthropic and charitable efforts throughout the Houston community will be Nelda Blair, Chree Boydstun, Shelley Reeves Boyer, Cheryl Creuzot, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx and Sue Smith.

American Cancer Society Houston board chair Bowman explained that for each dollar earned from Houston fundraising events, $4 for research is returned to the Houston medical community.

“Since 1946, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $5 billion in research and has funded an amazing 50 researchers that have gone on to win the Nobel Prize,” Bowman told the gathering. “And still, a little over two million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024. Our Support of the American Cancer Society continues to make a difference in eradicating cancer.”

Special guest was Errol Hughes, Porsche brand ambassador for Porsche River Oaks, who revealed that he was adding to the luncheon raffle a second weekend use of one of their fabulous cars. That resulted in a flurry of raffle ticket sales as the odds of winning had doubled.

Entertainment included servings of pink bubble and pink macarons and models parading through Tootsies in positively pink ensembles.

PC Seen: DeeDee Marsh, Fady Armanious, Jayne Johnston, Lesha Elsenbrook, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Denise Monteleone, Cheryl Byington, Tiffany Halik, Beth Muecke, Roz Pactor, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Lee Boyer, Barbara Van Postman, Patti Murphy, Christy Lynn, Sue and Rusty Burnett, Casey Curry, Roz Pactor, Heidi Rockecharlie, Sonia Soto, Kim Padgett, Alicia Jansen, Franelle Rogers and Ann Ayre.

