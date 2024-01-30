Pink Fashion Reigns in Houston — Previewing One of the Bayou City Social Scene’s Most Beloved Events
A Tickled Pink Preview With Tootsies FlairBY Shelby Hodge // 01.29.24
Luncheon chairs Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Jacquie Baly Craig at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luncheon honorees Shelley Boyer, Sue Smith, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx at Tootsies for the American Cancer Society Tickled Pink Luncheon launch. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Preview of the American Cancer Society’s Tickled Pink Luncheon
Where: Tootsies
PC Moment: Think pink, my friends. That was the fashion mode as more than 100 supporters of the upcoming Tickled Pink Luncheon turned out to salute the luncheon chairs — Jaquie Baly, Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff — honorary chair Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and the seven honorees.
Pink will also be de rigueur on April 5 when guests pour into the Post Oak Hotel for the luncheon. Taking bows for their involvement in philanthropic and charitable efforts throughout the Houston community will be Nelda Blair, Chree Boydstun, Shelley Reeves Boyer, Cheryl Creuzot, Evelyn Leightman, Janette Marx and Sue Smith.
American Cancer Society Houston board chair Bowman explained that for each dollar earned from Houston fundraising events, $4 for research is returned to the Houston medical community.
“Since 1946, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $5 billion in research and has funded an amazing 50 researchers that have gone on to win the Nobel Prize,” Bowman told the gathering. “And still, a little over two million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024. Our Support of the American Cancer Society continues to make a difference in eradicating cancer.”
Special guest was Errol Hughes, Porsche brand ambassador for Porsche River Oaks, who revealed that he was adding to the luncheon raffle a second weekend use of one of their fabulous cars. That resulted in a flurry of raffle ticket sales as the odds of winning had doubled.
Entertainment included servings of pink bubble and pink macarons and models parading through Tootsies in positively pink ensembles.
Entertainment included servings of pink bubble and pink macarons and models parading through Tootsies in positively pink ensembles.