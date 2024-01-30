When What Goes Around Comes Around — A PaperCity Editor Shares 6 Things to Do When You’re Sick

Yes, it finally caught me. One of the various bugs that’s going around. I checked all my boxes last fall by getting my flu and COVID shots, but alas something bit me and took me down for most of this week. As I was texting friends it seems like quite a few things are going around and so many have taken to their beds or couches for some rest. It got me thinking about how to best use this extended period of downtime.

If you find yourself in self-imposed quarantine/recovery mode, here are some suggestions to enjoy and perhaps even be productive during that time.

1.) Binge.

I don’t know about you, but when I’m sick with a congested head I’m not looking for something that will be too taxing on the mind. One series I absolutely loved recently was season 5 of Fargo, which focuses on a seemingly ordinary midwestern housewife whose mysterious past suddenly comes back to haunt her. So many fun and dark twists and turns. Two of my personal highlights: Jennifer Jason Leigh’s best performance in years with a character with an amazing arc and… we get to see John Hamm’s tush.

And next up, Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

2.) Get in on some online reading.

It’s such a treat when you finally get the chance to devour all the longform articles you’ve saved in tabs for later. In no particular order, my go-to websites are Vanity Fair, Monocle, Air Mail, and the Dallas Morning News.

3.) Post-Christmas sales.

Yes, they are wrapping up, but there are still a few sites that have remaining items that have been reduced from 40-75% off their original prices. If you want to take this moment to add some things to your wardrobe then check out MyTheresa, Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue. For the Dallas-based, some of our favorite small businesses are also running seasonal sales.

4.) Catch up on your correspondence.

Sending handwritten notes is much more time-consuming than rattling off a text or sending an email, but so much more gratefully received. I don’t know about you, but someone’s chicness and worldliness exponentially increase when I receive a handwritten message from them. My essentials for stationary are Smythson, and in Dallas, bell’INVITO and Ellis-Hill.

5.) Splurge on Some New Threads

Finally — I always realize it’s time for a new pair of pajamas when I’m sick. I spend most of my time in them and realize some are on their last legs and might need to be tossed. It’s also a fun way to play the game, “What shall I monogram on them?” My usual monograms are “NERD,” “PREP,” and “JOCK.” And if you are wondering where to purchase pajamas? Brooks Brothers of course — the classic men’s wrinkly-resistant broadcloth version in white runs currently at $118 with monogramming extra. For something even splurgier, consider picking up Hästens’ signature blue-check cotton set, available exclusively at the Swedish brand’s brick-and-mortar stores in Dallas (and opening soon in Houston).

6.) A Life-Affirming Recipe

And lest I forget — my secret weapon is chicken soup. If I have the energy I make my own, but most of the time I rely on some broth from Grange Hall. If you haven’t tried it, then suggest you do so tout suite. It’s amazing even when you are not sick.