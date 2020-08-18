In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Heather Randall and Diana Hamilton, both set to serve as co-chairs of the Cattle Baron’s Ball for 2020. Randall is the Assistant VP ― Senior Legal Counsel, Mobility and Entertainment at AT&T, while Hamilton serves as the Assistant Director of Development at Parish Episcopal School.

Dallas’ annual Cattle Baron’s Ball is the world’s largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Since 1974, the Ball has raised more than $85 million, to fund ongoing services for cancer patients, as well as enhance the treatment options available to them. And though the 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball can be added to this year’s extensive lineup of events canceled due to Covid-19, the duo are still moving forward to help raise funds for cancer research.

Why are you passionate about this charitable organization?

Randall and Hamilton: We are extremely passionate about being a part of the Cattle Baron’s Ball team, as it raises vital funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS). Every year this amazing group of 100 people work tirelessly to raise over $4 million dollars, which goes towards cancer research right here in North Texas.

This year though is different. Because of these unprecedented times, ACS is now behind over $200 million in research funds, and many research projects are in jeopardy. We are more determined than ever to work with these great women in continuing to raise the most money possible, so we can stay in the fight against cancer.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community?

We both have truly enjoyed the extra family time we have been given, though we would love to see our kiddos out and about with friends and playing sports more. But, we have found ways to stay safe and still stay in touch with friends ― whether it is socially distanced outside, phone calls or zoom meetings. And both of us have been doing lots of take out from and visiting our great restaurants in town!

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:

Hamilton: Fashion for me has always been conservative and comfortable. Heather, on the other hand, loves the trendy attire for working in the corporate world, but also out on the town.

What is great about NorthPark is the variety of arts they bring to our community. We have truly enjoyed experiencing it all. We love concerts of all music genres, and how it brings people together.

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?

Hamilton: I just got a Peloton bike, so I’m thankful to add this to her workout routine during the week ― when the days get away from me and it is too hot outside to run.

Randall: I’ve been able to stay close with my workout group at the Pilates Barre with daily workouts.

Describe your ideal day:

For both of us, a productive day is the ideal day. The kind of day when we get our work done, manage to exercise, cook dinner and “see” friends.

What is your chosen charity doing in times of COVID19 to continue its mission and cause?

With great sadness, we have chosen to cancel this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, in light of these unprecedented times, but are still moving forward as an organization to continue to raise funds for cancer research.

We are fortunate to have over 200-plus auction items, to date, that will go into our online auction to launch in October. The Cattle Baron’s Ball online auction will be held October 2 to October 17. We also have great raffle prizes and look forward to selling many tickets this fall. The Raffle Drawing will be held October 17th and you can purchase tickets by emailing cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org.

And lastly, we have launched our “Be The One” campaign and will work to raise money through donations to the American Cancer Society. We know so many great individuals will still give and join us in the fight against cancer as they have seen the impact we can make together. Our purpose in Cattle Baron’s is to provide an opportunity to gather people together to raise the most money for cancer. Though we are not join together physically this year… these three fundraising platforms ― the auction, raffle and underwriting, will allow us to still make a difference in the fight against cancer.

For more information please contact our Cattle Baron’s Offices at 214.443.9222 or cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org