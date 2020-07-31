Society / Profiles

Meredith Land Is Just as Busy off Screen as She Is in the Anchor Chair

From Reporting the News from Home to Updating Her Popular Instagram Account - It's Been a Busy Summer.

BY // 07.31.20
photography Ana Hop
Meredith Land (Photo by Ana Hop)

Meredith Land, photographed in the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek by Ana Hop (Photo by Ana Hop)

In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Meredith Land. She is a familiar face in Dallas-Fort Worth, as NBC DFW’s television anchor and the force behind her just-the-facts Instagram account @thelandlinenews, which has grown increasingly popular during the pandemic. Land knows how to tell a good story, and Salvation Army has one.

Established in London in 1865, Salvation Army has been supporting those in need, without discrimination, for over 135 years in the U.S. In fact, more than 25 million Americans have received their assistance in the form of food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children.

Why are you passionate about this charitable organization?

Land: Watching the Salvation Army pivot from its regular services and spring into action during this pandemic has been incredible. Beyond their current Covid-19 response, the Army will be there, as it always is ― for people who have found themselves jobless and without a home.

The Salvation Army is there to help people get back on their feet and to thrive in our community again.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community?

This is going to sound surprising…but I’ve been connected more than ever with my Instagram news feed called, “The Landline” (@thelandlinenews). It’s a place where people can go to just get the facts ― without bias or politicizing. I interact with people, answer questions, and even get news tips from folks.

On the personal front, I have learned to up my outdoor dining game with friends!

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:

Tory Burch is my go-to label.  It fits me well and I love her summer line this year. She has gorgeous bathing suits, too. My outdoor look has been long dresses with Hermes leather slides.

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?

My colleague, anchor Bianca Castro, and I organically became fitness accountability partners. We live in different cities in North Texas, but challenge each other with Peloton workouts every day and confess to the naughty food and beverage choices we made the night before. It’s been great not to feel alone.

Describe Meredith Land’s ideal day:

My best summer days are spent with family at our beach house in North Carolina on Figure Eight Island. I grew up in Charleston. We squeeze every last drop out of the beach, the boat and the golf course.

My neck starts to loosen, the stress of the last few months goes away with the ocean breeze and watching my children enjoy the Carolinas, like I did is a child, is a thrill.

What is your chosen charity doing in times of COVID19 to continue its mission and cause?

I am on the board of the Salvation Army locally. We have seen demand increase dramatically and continue to see the need grow.

The Army has distributed more than 2 million pounds of food through 13 drive-thru food pantries throughout North Texas, provided 6,000 nights of shelter, and given over $500,000 of financial assistance. Our biggest challenge is our key fundraisers vanished due to the virus.

Any creative fundraising or virtual fundraisers planned?

I am glad you asked! A gal who serves on the board with me, Taylor Turner, founder and owner of Hazen & Co., designed The Hope Necklace which benefits The Salvation Army of North Texas with 50 percent of its sales going towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donations are truly the best way to help in this moment. Every little bit helps, too.

For more information on how you can help, please visit https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/.

