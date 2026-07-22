This Power Pair Takes Their Giving Spirt From The Woodlands All the Way To India — Ryan and Linsey Bibler Are Community Champions

Interfaith CEO Missy Herndon and gala chair Linsey Bibler at the 2026 Interfaith Love Thy Neighbor gala. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Gala chair Linsey Bibler at Interfaith's Love Thy Neighbor gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Elizabeth and Randall Bolt, chairs, with vice chairs Linsey and Ryan Bibler and Head of School Julie Ambler at Revelry at the Ranch at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Linsey and Ryan Bibler will walk the runway at this year's "The Walk' gala on August 22 as Community Champions. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Harmon)

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series highlighting Interfaith’s Community Champions, who will take to the runway during The Walk, the nonprofit’s annual fashion show and gala in August.

The Walk, Interfaith’s signature fashion show and gala, shines a spotlight on The Woodlands’ Community Champions each year. At this year’s grand gala on August 22, five Woodlands power pairs will take to the runway following the fashion show. These duo will be recognized for their longstanding commitment to serving the community. And will be introduced at after-party amid confetti cannons, music and celebration.

The next Power Pair we’re highlighting are Linsey and Ryan Bibler, a couple whose passion for serving others extends from The Woodlands to communities around the world.

Even before relocating to The Woodlands from Ohio three years ago, the Biblers were committed to giving back. It didn’t take long for them to find their place in their new community too.

“We met some people who lived here before we even moved,” Linsey Bibler says. “They were so welcoming and so involved in the community, and they kind of pulled us in right away. We just dove in head first.”

After stepping away from her career to focus on raising their family, Linsey Bibler discovered that volunteering fulfilled the teamwork and sense of purpose she had always enjoyed.

“We decided one of us needed to step back and be with the family,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I always loved working though, and I loved being part of a team. When we moved to The Woodlands, I started volunteering and getting to know people in the community. It was such a natural fit, and it’s been so rewarding.”

Linsey Bibler has volunteered for Interfaith’s gala since the family moved here, and Linsey has chaired the annual Celebration of Excellence gala for Interfaith, recognizing The Woodlands’ Hometown Heroes.

A Power Pair’s Global Impact

The Biblers served as vice chairs of The Woodlands Christian Academy’s annual gala this year, helping raise more than $1.2 million to support the school.

Service is also a family affair for the Biblers. Linsey and her daughter have volunteered together through National Charity League, where Linsey recently completed her board service. She and Ryan intentionally encourage their children to experience the joy of giving back alongside them.

Together, the couple founded the Let Light Shine Foundation, which connects individuals and families with community resources. Linsey Bibler has also served on several Interfaith committees, including chairing the nonprofit’s Celebration of Excellence gala, and works closely with Kids’ Meals, which provides free, healthy meals to preschool-aged kids in Houston and Montgomery County.

“Preschoolers haven’t gone to kindergarten yet, so they’re kind of flying under the radar,” Linsey Bibler says. “A lot of kids aren’t getting the help and support they need.”

Ryan Bibler’s heart for service also reaches across the globe through orphanages in India.

“We have four orphanages in India, and each one has 50 children living there,” Linsey says. “We’re hoping to visit them this year. Ryan went last year, but I haven’t had the chance yet.”

Whether they’re raising millions for local schools, mentoring the next generation of volunteers, feeding children in need or supporting orphanages halfway around the world, the Biblers believe meaningful change begins with showing up and serving. Their commitment to lifting others up makes them a fitting choice as one of Interfaith’s 2026 Community Champion Power Pairs — proof that the most inspiring walk down the runway is one paved by a life of generosity.