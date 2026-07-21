5 Things That Are Worth the Money — A PaperCity Editors’ Guide
Hopping on the Trend With Our Tried and True Favorites
By Melissa Smrekar //
As Texas tastemakers, we asked our PaperCity editors for their opinions on the pricey items (and in some cases, experiences!) that are *actually* worth their hefty price tag. From caviar to cowboy boots, here are the spendy selects that they feel are more than justified!
If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok in the last week, you’ve likely seen your feed flooded with influencers listing their five favorite things that are worth the money. As Texas tastemakers, we asked our PaperCity editors for their opinions on the pricey items (and in some cases, experiences!) that are *actually* worth their hefty price tag. From caviar to cowboy boots, here are the spendy selects that they feel are more than justified!
Shelby Hodge
Social & Lifestyle Editor, Houston
- Petrossian Caviar — To me, caviar is one of life’s greatest pleasures. (No “bumps,” though, thank you.) Caviar is our go-to for celebrations, be it a birthday, New Year’s Eve, or Wednesday. You get my drift. It’s pricey, but is there anything better? We prefer Imperial Beluga Hybrid Caviar, which costs $312 for 30 grams. Get yours here.
- Hermès Scarf — I simply can not, *would not* live without my cashmere/silk 140 scarves from Hermes. Patterns vary throughout the seasons, but no matter the design, these oversized scarves uplift every outfit. Lightweight and trés chic, the 140 ($1,575) reeks of sophistication, elevating jeans and complementing a little black dress.
- Valmont Renewing Pack — With its fine, cream-like texture and yummy fragrance, I was enchanted from first use. Valmont boasts that the Prime Renewing Pack “erases signs of aging, fatigue, and fine lines while refreshing the complexion,” and I can say that I enjoy a noticeable difference in my skin. With all of the magic potions and lotions on the market, this is the one I return to most often. ($330 for 75 ML)
- Nest New York Holiday Candle — Love this holiday-scented candle that burns well from Thanksgiving on through Christmas and into the winter months. It’s still burning for me during summer when I light it for an olfactory transportation back to cooler temps, ignoring the fact that it is 102 degrees outside. ($335)
- Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer — When your hair wants to frizz (and your bangs have a mind of their own!), a powerful hair dryer that takes over is a must. This Drybar find is worth every bit of the $199 price tag.
Melissa Smrekar
Digital Editorial Director, Dallas + Fort Worth
- Manolo Blahnik Kitten Heels — If you wait long enough, your ardent preferences will eventually come back in style (e.g. bare nails are now a status symbol, hallelujah for me). When it comes to heels, I favor a kitten, and Manolo Blahnik Maysales always purr. With the resurgence of 90s trends, the kitten heel reigns once again. Manolo kitten heels always come in a variety of classic colors, but I favor the seasonal varieties, like this year’s “Maysalebi” cherry red and raffia pair.
- Mason Pearson Hairbrush — Buy once and keep it forever; the Mason Pearson hairbrush stands a head above the rest. I like the large Popular Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush BN1. It distributes your natural oils and leaves a silky smooth finish. What can I say? It’s a $200 hairbrush that’s worth every penny.
- Miron Crosby Cowboy Boots — At this point, I own at least six pairs of Miron Crosby cowboy boots, with no plans to pump the proverbial brakes. (I’m a Cattle Baron’s Ball “baroness,” so it’s easy to justify!) The original fashion-forward cowboy boots, Miron Crosby boots honor traditional production techniques, which they fuse with a fashion-forward perspective and luxe details. For my next pair, I’m eyeing the new patent leather collection of Maggies in “Transformative Teal.”
- Pucci Swimsuit — Trends come and go, but it will always be a Pucci Girl Summer for me. With their iconic, globally-recognized prints, Pucci swimsuits are worth the investment. Instead of buying four or five $150 swimsuits, buy a Pucci swimsuit and matching sarong. You’ll wear it for decades, and it will always be glamorous.
- Gucci Jackie 1961 Handbag — Gucci’s Jackie bag “embodied the jetsetter of Gucci’s reign in the 60s and 70s.” I find it to be the perfect handbag. The chestnut suede medium-sized Jackie 1961 would be fab for fall.
Megan Ziots
Digital Managing Editor
- A Great Cup of Coffee — Coffee is one of the small things that brings me joy each day. It’s not something I just drink to wake up each morning or conquer the afternoon slump, but it’s an art I’ve become obsessed with. In Dallas, I frequent Wayward, LDU, and Merit for their cappuccino consistency. At home, I love purchasing whole beans to make drip, specifically from local roasters Full City, Eiland, and Oak Cliff. I would absolutely be the person to drop $105 to try a unique brew at this cool Japanese-inspired café in San Francisco.
- The Pricier Pickleball Paddle — Even if you’re just starting out, but plan to keep playing pickleball, the more expensive paddle is worth the price. Especially as a tennis player, as soon as I traded my beginner paddle from Amazon for a high-performance one, it completely changed my game.
- A Trip to Palm Springs — Visiting Palm Springs is always worth the money to me. It’s one of my favorite places in the country, and I immediately feel a sense of ease as soon as I arrive at its open-air airport. During my last visit, which was actually my honeymoon, my husband and I stayed at Korakia Pensione, a must-book for its serene, Bohemian hideaway vibes. Splurge on a house or suite, and dine at Workshop Kitchen & Bar.
- Tickets to a Professional Tennis Event — Growing up playing competitive tennis, I have always been in awe watching the pros play. As a teenager, I got to go to Wimbledon, and this summer, I am heading to the US Open for the first time. Indian Wells is another favorite I’ve been to twice now (it’s also near Palm Springs).
- Cocofloss — This is a smaller one, but I didn’t floss my teeth regularly until I discovered Cocofloss. Lifechanger!
Georgie Miller
Managing Director, Content Strategy & Operations
- Fujifilm X-T50 Digital Camera — In search of a travel camera that delivers a professional punch without the heavy lifting, I’ve officially joined the loyal, almost cult-like following of the Fujifilm brand. Yes, iPhones take great photos these days, but having a proper digital camera in tow while traveling has been a genuine game changer for my photos and my general awareness of the beauty around me. It’s worth every cent of that professional camera price tag.
- Bespoke Fine Stationery — A recent trip to Paris and a stop at my favorite Papier Royal was the reminder I needed that a handwritten note is always a good idea. Bespoke paper goods with a custom monogram make the kind of first impression that sets a note apart. The iconic stationer is the last master engraver practicing pendulum stamping. In a digital age, the price of quality paper and custom monogramming can be staggering, but it’s well worth it to savor the tradition of hand-stamped stationery and thoughtful correspondence.
- Medical Beauty Research Cream Extraordinary — There are drugstore brands I’ll sing the praises of all day, but the much-buzzed-about Cream Extraordinary by Medical Beauty Research is a true skincare workhorse. It smells wonderful, and my skin has never felt softer. Curated by my aesthetician guru Deborah Michaelson in Houston, it’s the dose of function and luxury that makes my nighttime routine feel like a ritual. It’s not quite as splurgy as the famed Liquid Surgery, though fans of that one insist it’s just as worth it.
- A Good Quality Mattress from Texas Mattress Makers — As high-quality sleep has become one of my top priorities, I recently invested in a new mattress from Texas-born and bred Texas Mattress Makers, choosing the Quantum Natural from their Quantum™ Collection. All-natural latex delivers pain-relieving comfort, while their exclusive coil technology adds enhanced body support. I learned all of this during a visit to their Downtown Houston showroom, where their kind sleep experts analyzed how I lay when I sleep and recommended the best fit. The family-owned company has showrooms all over Houston and ships nationwide; I owe my new and improved sleep scores all to them!
- Original Art — Building an art collection is often pushed to the wayside because of other financial priorities, but slowly (or quickly) collecting pieces from artists that speak to me brings so much joy to my walls. I recently bought a David Shrigley print and am always scouring local Texas galleries like Houston’s Japhet Base Collective to see something new to keep my eye on.
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