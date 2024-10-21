fbpx
PaperCity Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong had the honor of moderating the event and diving into Pulp Designs and how they got started. (Photo by George Fiala)

This October, luxury stone and tile company Walker Zanger held a lively event panel for Pulp Designs at their Dallas Turtle Creek showroom. (Photo by George Fiala)

Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry (Photo by George Fiala)

Guests started off the evening by listening to the beautiful notes of the pianist, Lindsay Knight. (Photo by George Fiala)

Brooke Sipe, Rachel Baldwin (Photo by George Fiala)

Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry, Tracy Sexton (Photo by George Fiala)

Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Beth Dotolo (Photo by George Fiala)

Carly Fuhrmann, Billy Fong (Photo by George Fiala)

Carolyn Hubach, Anette Massie (Photo by George Fiala)

Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)

Frank Laird, Valerie Peters, Patrick Platner (Photo by George Fiala)

Gloria & Dan Burrows (Photo by George Fiala)

Gokban Sonmez, Yael Gilleland, Ashley Rose (Photo by George Fiala)

James Kille, Linda Coleman (Photo by George Fiala)

Jess Prescott, Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)

Katie Turner, Chris Fox, Kim McCloud (Photo by George Fiala)

Bites were provided by Heart to Heart Catering Company. (Photo by George Fiala)

Pianist, Lindsay Knight (Photo by George Fiala)

By the end of the evening, attendees left inspired and eager for a complete remodel. (Photo by George Fiala)

Society / Featured Parties

Luxury Stone and Tile Company Walker Zanger Hosts A Lively Panel For Pulp Designs in Dallas

Attendees Left Inspired and Eager For A Complete Remodel

BY Lauren Kandel // 10.21.24
photography George Fiala
Abby Molina, Beth Dotolo, Carolina V Gentry, Valerie Peters, Sandra Porter (Photo by George Fiala)
PaperCity Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong had the honor of moderating the event and diving into Pulp Designs and how they got started. (Photo by George Fiala)
This October, luxury stone and tile company Walker Zanger held a lively event panel for Pulp Designs at their Dallas Turtle Creek showroom. (Photo by George Fiala)
Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry (Photo by George Fiala)
Guests started off the evening by listening to the beautiful notes of the pianist, Lindsay Knight. (Photo by George Fiala)
Brooke Sipe, Rachel Baldwin (Photo by George Fiala)
Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry, Tracy Sexton (Photo by George Fiala)
Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Beth Dotolo (Photo by George Fiala)
Carly Fuhrmann, Billy Fong (Photo by George Fiala)
Carolyn Hubach, Anette Massie (Photo by George Fiala)
Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)
Frank Laird, Valerie Peters, Patrick Platner (Photo by George Fiala)
Gloria & Dan Burrows (Photo by George Fiala)
Gokban Sonmez, Yael Gilleland, Ashley Rose (Photo by George Fiala)
James Kille, Linda Coleman (Photo by George Fiala)
Jess Prescott, Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)
Katie Turner, Chris Fox, Kim McCloud (Photo by George Fiala)
Bites were provided by Heart to Heart Catering Company. (Photo by George Fiala)
Pianist, Lindsay Knight (Photo by George Fiala)
By the end of the evening, attendees left inspired and eager for a complete remodel. (Photo by George Fiala)
Abby Molina, Beth Dotolo, Carolina V Gentry, Valerie Peters, Sandra Porter (Photo by George Fiala)

PaperCity Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong had the honor of moderating the event and diving into Pulp Designs and how they got started. (Photo by George Fiala)

This October, luxury stone and tile company Walker Zanger held a lively event panel for Pulp Designs at their Dallas Turtle Creek showroom. (Photo by George Fiala)

Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry (Photo by George Fiala)

Guests started off the evening by listening to the beautiful notes of the pianist, Lindsay Knight. (Photo by George Fiala)

Brooke Sipe, Rachel Baldwin (Photo by George Fiala)

Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry, Tracy Sexton (Photo by George Fiala)

Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Beth Dotolo (Photo by George Fiala)

Carly Fuhrmann, Billy Fong (Photo by George Fiala)

Carolyn Hubach, Anette Massie (Photo by George Fiala)

Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)

Frank Laird, Valerie Peters, Patrick Platner (Photo by George Fiala)

Gloria & Dan Burrows (Photo by George Fiala)

Gokban Sonmez, Yael Gilleland, Ashley Rose (Photo by George Fiala)

James Kille, Linda Coleman (Photo by George Fiala)

Jess Prescott, Courtney Goldberg (Photo by George Fiala)

Katie Turner, Chris Fox, Kim McCloud (Photo by George Fiala)

Bites were provided by Heart to Heart Catering Company. (Photo by George Fiala)

Pianist, Lindsay Knight (Photo by George Fiala)

By the end of the evening, attendees left inspired and eager for a complete remodel. (Photo by George Fiala)

This October, luxury stone and tile company Walker Zanger held a lively event panel for Pulp Designs at their Dallas Turtle Creek showroom.

Guests started the evening by listening to the beautiful notes of local pianist Lindsay Knight and enjoying delicious bites from Heart to Heart Catering Company. PaperCity Dallas Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong had the honor of moderating the event and diving into Dallas interior design firm Pulp Designs — particularly how they got started in 2007.

Beth Dotolo, Principal Interior Designer at Pulp Designs, graduated from The Art Institute and has spent over 20 years perfecting her craft, designing commercial, multi-family, and luxury residences along the way. She has gained attention for her work, winning awards from ASID Legacy of Design and D Home Best Designer. 

Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Beth Dotolo (Photo by George Fiala)
PaperCity’s Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Beth Dotolo (Photo by George Fiala)

Co-founder and Principal Interior Designer Carolina Gentry also has an impressive resume with over 25 years of experience in her field. After graduating from Texas Christian University, she used her talents to create projects for top-notch hotels such as The Ritz Carlton and Marriott Worldwide. Similar to her co-founder, she has also won awards from D Home Best Designer and ASID and Fashion Group International. 

Putting the two brilliant minds together, they created the studio we all know and love, Pulp Designs.

The company has become well-known in the realm of interior design, known for its bold and adventurous style to create and maintain chic spaces for its clients. They have made a name for themselves and established an award-winning studio with locations in Dallas, Seattle, and Los Angeles, a truly remarkable feat. 

To wrap up the night, guests were treated to individual tours of the showroom, giving insight into the creative and visionary design. By the end of the evening, attendees left Walker Zanger inspired and eager for a complete remodel.

X