Luxury Stone and Tile Company Walker Zanger Hosts A Lively Panel For Pulp Designs in Dallas

This October, luxury stone and tile company Walker Zanger held a lively event panel for Pulp Designs at their Dallas Turtle Creek showroom.

Guests started the evening by listening to the beautiful notes of local pianist Lindsay Knight and enjoying delicious bites from Heart to Heart Catering Company. PaperCity Dallas Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong had the honor of moderating the event and diving into Dallas interior design firm Pulp Designs — particularly how they got started in 2007.

Beth Dotolo, Principal Interior Designer at Pulp Designs, graduated from The Art Institute and has spent over 20 years perfecting her craft, designing commercial, multi-family, and luxury residences along the way. She has gained attention for her work, winning awards from ASID Legacy of Design and D Home Best Designer.

Co-founder and Principal Interior Designer Carolina Gentry also has an impressive resume with over 25 years of experience in her field. After graduating from Texas Christian University, she used her talents to create projects for top-notch hotels such as The Ritz Carlton and Marriott Worldwide. Similar to her co-founder, she has also won awards from D Home Best Designer and ASID and Fashion Group International.

Putting the two brilliant minds together, they created the studio we all know and love, Pulp Designs.

The company has become well-known in the realm of interior design, known for its bold and adventurous style to create and maintain chic spaces for its clients. They have made a name for themselves and established an award-winning studio with locations in Dallas, Seattle, and Los Angeles, a truly remarkable feat.

To wrap up the night, guests were treated to individual tours of the showroom, giving insight into the creative and visionary design. By the end of the evening, attendees left Walker Zanger inspired and eager for a complete remodel.