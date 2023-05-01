Retired NFL Player Shares His Heart-Wrenching Story of Foster Care Horrors and Hope In Houston Adoption Luncheon

Colleen Difonzo-Lewis, Heather Safi, Rae Solberg (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Whitney Laird, Sarah Barrett, Justine Klinke (1) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
DeJuana Jernigan, Gaelin Elmore (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kelley Scofield and Sydney Eifler – 5 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phil Lane, Frank Billingsley, Chita Craft (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich and Kristy Bradshaw (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shannon Kinney, Scott and Jennifer Allison (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Mahlstedt and Stephanie Sanders (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shayla Meeks, Pinda Romain, Tiffany Nichols (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lindley Arnoldy and Maria Johnson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie and Scott Sanders (3) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allie Veselka and Michelle Holcomb (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Beezie Sayers and Genna Evans (3) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jennifer Laporte, Genna Evans, Leslie Pitts (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Joanie McLeod and Eryn Ebaugh (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jordan Seff, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julie Bergeron and Olivia Persia (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw and Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lauren Morgan and Nicole Katz (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Meredith Marshall and Colleen Difonzo-Lewis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
01
20

Colleen Difonzo-Lewis, Heather Safi, Rae Solberg at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
20

Whitney Laird, Sarah Barrett, Justine Klinke at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
20

Arms Wide president and CEO DeJuana Jernigan, guest speaker Gaelin Elmore at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
20

Chairs Kelkley Scofield and Sydney Eifler at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
20

KPRC vice president and general manager Phil Lane, chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley, meteorologist Chita Craft at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
20

Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich, Kristy Bradshaw at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
20

Shannon Kinney, Scott and Jennifer Allison at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
20

Mike Mahlstedt, Stephanie Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
20

Shayla Meeks, Pinda Romain, Tiffany Nichols at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
20

Lindley Arnold, Maria Johnson at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
20

Stephanie & Scott Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
20

Allie Veselka and Michelle Holcomb at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
20

Beezie Sayers, Genna Evans at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
20

Jennifer Laporte, Genna Evans, Leslie Pitts at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
20

Joanie McLeod, Eryn Ebaugh at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
20

Jordan Seff, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
20

Julie Bergeron, Olivia Persia at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
20

Kristy Bradshaw, Brooke Bentley Gunst at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
20

Lauren Morgan, Nicole Katz at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
20

Meredith Marshall, Colleen Difonzo-Lewis at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Colleen Difonzo-Lewis, Heather Safi, Rae Solberg (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Whitney Laird, Sarah Barrett, Justine Klinke (1) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
DeJuana Jernigan, Gaelin Elmore (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kelley Scofield and Sydney Eifler – 5 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phil Lane, Frank Billingsley, Chita Craft (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich and Kristy Bradshaw (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shannon Kinney, Scott and Jennifer Allison (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Mahlstedt and Stephanie Sanders (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shayla Meeks, Pinda Romain, Tiffany Nichols (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lindley Arnoldy and Maria Johnson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie and Scott Sanders (3) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allie Veselka and Michelle Holcomb (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Beezie Sayers and Genna Evans (3) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jennifer Laporte, Genna Evans, Leslie Pitts (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Joanie McLeod and Eryn Ebaugh (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jordan Seff, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julie Bergeron and Olivia Persia (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw and Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lauren Morgan and Nicole Katz (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Meredith Marshall and Colleen Difonzo-Lewis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Society / Featured Parties

Retired NFL Player Shares His Heart-Wrenching Story of Foster Care Horrors and Hope In Houston Adoption Luncheon

Giving Vulnerable Kids a Place Where They Belong

BY // 05.01.23
photography Jenny Antill
Colleen Difonzo-Lewis, Heather Safi, Rae Solberg at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Whitney Laird, Sarah Barrett, Justine Klinke at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Arms Wide president and CEO DeJuana Jernigan, guest speaker Gaelin Elmore at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chairs Kelkley Scofield and Sydney Eifler at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
KPRC vice president and general manager Phil Lane, chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley, meteorologist Chita Craft at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich, Kristy Bradshaw at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shannon Kinney, Scott and Jennifer Allison at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Mahlstedt, Stephanie Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shayla Meeks, Pinda Romain, Tiffany Nichols at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lindley Arnold, Maria Johnson at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Stephanie & Scott Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Allie Veselka and Michelle Holcomb at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Beezie Sayers, Genna Evans at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jennifer Laporte, Genna Evans, Leslie Pitts at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Joanie McLeod, Eryn Ebaugh at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jordan Seff, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julie Bergeron, Olivia Persia at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kristy Bradshaw, Brooke Bentley Gunst at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lauren Morgan, Nicole Katz at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Meredith Marshall, Colleen Difonzo-Lewis at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
20

Colleen Difonzo-Lewis, Heather Safi, Rae Solberg at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
20

Whitney Laird, Sarah Barrett, Justine Klinke at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
20

Arms Wide president and CEO DeJuana Jernigan, guest speaker Gaelin Elmore at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
20

Chairs Kelkley Scofield and Sydney Eifler at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
20

KPRC vice president and general manager Phil Lane, chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley, meteorologist Chita Craft at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
20

Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich, Kristy Bradshaw at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
20

Shannon Kinney, Scott and Jennifer Allison at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
20

Mike Mahlstedt, Stephanie Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
20

Shayla Meeks, Pinda Romain, Tiffany Nichols at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
20

Lindley Arnold, Maria Johnson at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
20

Stephanie & Scott Sanders at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
20

Allie Veselka and Michelle Holcomb at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
20

Beezie Sayers, Genna Evans at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
20

Jennifer Laporte, Genna Evans, Leslie Pitts at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
20

Joanie McLeod, Eryn Ebaugh at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
20

Jordan Seff, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
20

Julie Bergeron, Olivia Persia at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
20

Kristy Bradshaw, Brooke Bentley Gunst at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
20

Lauren Morgan, Nicole Katz at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
20

Meredith Marshall, Colleen Difonzo-Lewis at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Arms Wide Adoption Services Fulfilling Families Luncheon

Where: The Briar Club

PC Moment: Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Gaelin Elmore reflected on his experiences within the foster care system for more than a decade during which he experienced physical, mental and emotional abuse. His high school football coach saved him, taking Elmore into his home. A star high school football player, Elmore went to the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship and graduated in three years with a degree in communications. He played one season in the NFL before retiring.

Today a motivational speaker, Elmore attributed his success in life to the feeling of belonging that his coach’s family imparted to him. His story resonated with the gathering of more than 250 guests who were there in support of the important services that Arms Wide provides to some of the community’s most vulnerable children.

Kelley Scofield and Sydney Eifler – 5 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chairs Kelkley Scofield and Sydney Eifler at the Arms Wide luncheon held at the Briar Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Luncheon emcee Frank Billingsley shared his story of adoption by a loving family, his experience spotlighted at the 2022 luncheon.

Arms Wide client Chiara Phan further supported the mission by giving testimonial on her family’s commitment to fostering children and the joys that supporting the youngsters has brought them.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023

The luncheon also served to announce new branding needed to address the changing focus within child welfare to preserving families. The new title Arms Wide is punctuated with the tagline Preserving and Fulfilling Families. With the new name, Arms Wide continues its programs of foster care, foster care adoption, kinship care and permanency support.

Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich and Kristy Bradshaw (2) (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jill Bomar, Lyndsey Zorich, Kristy Bradshaw at the Arms Wide luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Sydney Eifler and Kelley Scofield chaired the event that raised close to $160,000.

PC Seen: Arms Wide president and CEO DeJuana Jernigan, Nicole Katz, Lindley Arnoldy, Caroline Bean, Chita Craft, Julie Longoria Chen, Stephanie and Scott Sanders, Leslie Pitts, Lyndsey Zorich, Jordan Seff, Kristy Bradshaw, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Fady Armanious, Juliana Chervanick, Alison Chavez, Kate Stukenberg, Brooke Bentley Gunst, Kara Hilliard, Michelle Holcomb, Blair Loocke, April McGee, Caroline Negley, Mike Mahlstedt, Rory Bellow, and Jill George Bomar.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
5 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3117 Hanover Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3117 Hanover Street
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3117 Hanover Street
7430 Yamini Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7430 Yamini Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
7430 Yamini Drive
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
4223 Valley Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4223 Valley Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4223 Valley Ridge Road
1407 Fountain Grass Court
Vaquero
FOR SALE

1407 Fountain Grass Court
Westlake, TX

$3,775,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1407 Fountain Grass Court
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Missy Robinson
This property is listed by: Missy Robinson (214) 563-6807 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
9995 Hollow Way Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9995 Hollow Way Road
Dallas, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9995 Hollow Way Road
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jean Bateman
This property is listed by: Jean Bateman (214) 912-9288 Email Realtor
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X