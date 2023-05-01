15 Excellent and Over-the-Top Dallas Gift Ideas to Help You Nail Mothers Day 2023
Local Gems That Make You and Mom Look GoodBY Caitlin Clark // 05.01.23
Looking for gift inspiration this Mother’s Day? We’ve scoured Dallas for some of the biggest, boldest displays for mom to guide you in the right direction. And if all else fails, a special brunch or breakfast in bed are perennially fail-proof options.
Ahead, discover an artfully curated selection from the team at The Joule, an over-the-top gift box from Eataly, or book a luxurious spa retreat. The moms and mother figures in our lives deserve the world — but these should do.
Spell It Out
Want to show mom how much you love her? This special Ylang 23 piece by celeb-loved Jennifer Meyer, handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold, lets you spell it out in diamonds, while La Lumiere’s tile bracelets (available at Market Highland Park Village) does it with charming tiles.
The Joule’s Mother’s Day Gift Boxes
In the aesthetes at The Joule Hotel Shop we trust, which is helpful when spending $3,000. Fortunately, there are also several other gift box options for under $200 if an obsidian necklace isn’t mom’s jam.
Flowers and Chocolates
Go the good old-fashioned route for a Mother’s Day gift but make it elevated with local favorites Kate Weiser and Dr. Delphinium.
Send Her to the Spa
Tried, true, and never returned, a full spa day retreat is always an exceptional option.
Adorn Her With Handcrafted Accessories
In addition to her ultra-luxe stationery and sage etiquette wisdom, Heather Wiese Alexander recently added bag designer to her resume with these lovingly crafted leather totes. And the lore of Miron Crosby’s chic boots is well-known around Dallas by now, but a one-of-a-kind pair is wholly new.
Something for the Home
Or rather, something to luxuriate in, for the home, sourced from Eataly, The Citizenry (they ship within Dallas, so you’ll get it fast), or the charming Sabah House in Uptown.