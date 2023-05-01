Fashion / Shopping

15 Excellent and Over-the-Top Dallas Gift Ideas to Help You Nail Mothers Day 2023

Local Gems That Make You and Mom Look Good

BY // 05.01.23
The team at The Joule have crafted artful gifts for mom.

Looking for gift inspiration this Mother’s Day? We’ve scoured Dallas for some of the biggest, boldest displays for mom to guide you in the right direction. And if all else fails, a special brunch or breakfast in bed are perennially fail-proof options.

Ahead, discover an artfully curated selection from the team at The Joule, an over-the-top gift box from Eataly, or book a luxurious spa retreat. The moms and mother figures in our lives deserve the world — but these should do.

 

Spell It Out

Want to show mom how much you love her? This special Ylang 23 piece by celeb-loved Jennifer Meyer, handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold, lets you spell it out in diamonds, while La Lumiere’s tile bracelets (available at Market Highland Park Village) does it with charming tiles.

 
Diamond "Mom" Necklace
Jennifer Meyer
$1,650.00
Buy
 
MAMA Enamel Tile Bracelet
La Lumiere NYC
$38.00
Shop at Market Highland Park Village

 

The Joule’s Mother’s Day Gift Boxes

In the aesthetes at The Joule Hotel Shop we trust, which is helpful when spending $3,000. Fortunately, there are also several other gift box options for under $200 if an obsidian necklace isn’t mom’s jam.

SHOP FOR MOM

For the Fashion Mom...
The Joule Hotel Shop
$3,000.00
Buy
For the Busy Mom...
The Joule Hotel Shop
$185.00
Buy
 
For The Dog Mom...
The Joule Hotel Shop
$150.00
Buy

 

Flowers and Chocolates

Go the good old-fashioned route for a Mother’s Day gift but make it elevated with local favorites Kate Weiser and Dr. Delphinium.

 
Mother's Day 24 Piece Chocolate Heart Collection
Kate Weiser
$80.00
Buy
 
Flowers & Fragrance Set : Grapefruit + Peony
Dr. Delphinium
$95.00
Buy

 

Send Her to the Spa

Tried, true, and never returned, a full spa day retreat is always an exceptional option.

The flagship location of Texas' Hiatus Spa + Retreat underwent a makeover in 2020. (photo by Molly Culver)
 
"The Glass Slipper"
Hiatus Spa + Retreat
$400.00
Buy
 
A Mother's Day Spa Retreat
The Crescent Hotel Spa
Learn More
Vivian's Boutique Spa offers spa treatments and specialty manicures and pedicures.
 
Beauty & The Bun in the Oven
Vivian's Boutique Spa
$300.00
Buy

 

Adorn Her With Handcrafted Accessories

In addition to her ultra-luxe stationery and sage etiquette wisdom, Heather Wiese Alexander recently added bag designer to her resume with these lovingly crafted leather totes. And the lore of Miron Crosby’s chic boots is well-known around Dallas by now, but a one-of-a-kind pair is wholly new.

 
Italian Leather Tote
Bell'INVITO
$950.00
Buy
 
Customized Boots
Miron Crosby
Learn More

 

Something for the Home

Or rather, something to luxuriate in, for the home, sourced from Eataly, The Citizenry (they ship within Dallas, so you’ll get it fast), or the charming Sabah House in Uptown.

 
La Mamma Cuoca
Eataly
$199.00
Buy
 
La Calle Alpaca Throw
The Citizenry
$159.00
Buy
 
Austin Robe by Far West
The Sabah Dealer
$180.00
Buy

