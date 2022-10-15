Rice University Athletics Gets a Big Money Boost From Black-Tie Fundraiser’s River Oaks Return, Building on a $6 Million-Plus Tradition

Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge at 'An Evening in Rice's Honour.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jarett and Sarita Dilliard at 'An Evening in Rice's Honour.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and wife Paula at 'An Evening in Rice's Honour.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

It was truly inside baseball (no pun intended) when 375 supporters of Rice University Athletics gathered at River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Owl enthusiasts and raise funds for the university’s athletic programs. The evening that felt more like a glorious fraternity reunion than a formal fundraiser generated more than $400,000 for the cause.

The importance of the evening was clear as Rice Athletics prepares to join the American Athletic Conference and is in the midst of a $100 million capital campaign.

There were bear hugs, gentle back-slapping and air kisses (yes, there were plenty of women in the mix) as Rice coaches, alumni and fans gathered for the 19th “An Evening for Rice’s Honour.” The biennial event was founded in 1984 by former Rice football greats Bucky Allshouse and Dr. Walter McReynolds, who along with their wives Cynthia Allshouse and Linda McReynolds, chair the proceedings.

This evening was particularly congenial as the previous fundraiser was nixed due to COVID, so the last such gathering of Rice notables in support of athletics was four years ago.

Traditionally, highlight of the evening is presentation of the Distinguished Owl Club Award to six individuals honored for their exceptional support of Rice Athletics. Accepting the honors on this evening were Dr. Thomas O. Clanton, Julie Griswold, Jen Rigg Kneale, Mark Thomas Scully, Christopher Allen Shoppa and Robert L. Waltrip.

The evening’s energy kicked up a notch when athletic director Joe Karlgaard announced that Rice Owls football, women’s soccer and volleyball are all in the top of their league. Rice volleyball is number 10 in the nation as ranked by the RPI.

Rice coaches joining the evening were women’s soccer coach Brian Lee, men’s tennis coach Efe Ustandag, volleyball coach Genny Volpe, women’s cross country and track & field coach Jim Bevan, men’s cross country and track & field coach Jon Warren, baseball coach Jose Cruz Jr., men’s golf coach Justin Emil, women’s basketball coach Lindsay Edmonds, football coach Mike Bloomgren and men’s basketball coach Scott Pera.

Since its founding “An Evening in Rice’s Honour” has raised more than $6 million for university athletic programs.

PC Seen: Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and wife Paula, Molly and Jim Crownover, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Channing Allshouse, Fred and Carol Hansen, Christine and Trevor Cobb, Glenda and Doug Nicholson, Christine and Trevor Cobb, Sarita and Jarett Dilliard, and Jenny Ramsey.