5 Ways to Get Caffeinated for National Coffee Day

Tomorrow, September 29, is National Coffee Day. To celebrate the most caffeinated day of the year, we’ve rounded up the best coffee events and deals in Dallas-Fort Worth for the holiday.

Get the Cafe Con Leche donut from The Salty Donut on National Coffee Day. (Photo by dmargherite)

The Salty Donut

414 W. Davis Street, Bishop Arts

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Bishop Arts’ The Salty Donut is offering their new Vanilla Bean latte and all other coffee drinks for $2.50. Pair with the café con leche donut for an extra caffeinated day.

Corrida Coffee

200 Main Street, Suite B, Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s newest coffee shop, located inside of Toro Toro at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, will be offering complimentary Black La Colombe coffee in celebration of National Coffee Day and their grand opening from 8 am to 10 am.

(Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Dallas)

Funny Library Coffee Shop

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Design District

On September 29, head to Virgin Hotels Dallas’ Funny Library Coffee Shop for $4 Laughing Man coffee. Proceeds will benefit the recently reopened Cafe Momentum in downtown Dallas. The shop also offers house-made pastries like croissants and pumpkin spice loaves.

Eiland Coffee Roasters is a local Richardson roaster and one of the best in DFW.

Eiland Coffee Roasters

532 N. Interurban Street, Richardson

This Richardson coffee roaster and shop is finally re-opening its doors this Tuesday. And in celebration of National Coffee Day, they’ll also be offering 10 percent off of all pounds of beans and drinks.

Dallas Arboretum

Head to the Dallas Arboretum on Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm for National Coffee Day festivities including live music, coffee, and pastries from local vendors. Various vendors will be in attendance including Elevate Trading, Hive Coffee, Ellenos, Churchhill Honey Farms, Josephine’s Cakes and Rise Brew. Tickets must be purchased in advance.