Stunning $12 Million River Oaks Mansion Serves as Party Central for This Vintage Contessa Queen’s Favorite Cause

What: Vintage Contessa’s Holiday Bash Benefiting Crime Stoppers of Houston

Where: A private residence in River Oaks

PC Moment: It was a night of pure, unadulterated luxury – albeit for a just cause – when Vintage Contessa & Time Past owners Donae and Rob Chramosta threw a spiffy party for the ages.

Within a brand new, $12 million home in River Oaks – the stately mansion was completed by Al Ross Luxury Homes and extends more than 11,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, including a wine room, gym and spa, sitting right in the middle of Inwood Drive – the Chramostas raised money towards Crime Stoppers of Houston with its smart “Give $100, Get $100” campaign.

Partygoers who elected to give $100 to Crime Stoppers of Houston were then able to get a $100 gift card to the Chramosta’s acclaimed, palatial Vintage Contessa & Time Past showroom.

Supporting Crime Stoppers and ending human trafficking is a passion near and dear to Donae Chramosta’s heart.

More than 100 well-heeled, spirited guests filled the vast expanse of the River Oaks manse to give $100 and peruse bags, jewelry, and other vintage and estate luxury goods. (Featured brands included Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Birkin and Rolex.)

Guests sipped whiskey tastings from Macallan, coffee martinis from Central Bru, and bubbles from Martini & Rossi, all while DJ Senega held court with a festive and eclectic set perfect for dancing.

PC Seen: Luxury home man Al Ross himself; doctor and artist John Cangelosi, who presented psychedelic, gorgeous artworks of human illnesses and physical conditions as seen under a microscope; and other high-fashion, out-on-the-town types including Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious, Harriet Gertner, Kristin Qualia, Greg Harrison, John Cangelosi, Sofia Adrogue, Duyen Nguyen, Karina Barbieri, Sherri Zucker, Stephanie Perkins, Ericka Bagwell, Katarina Tehlirian, Ige Johnson and Paul-David Van Atta.