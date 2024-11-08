A Faux River Oaks Robbery Plays Out at the Tilman Fertitta Family Mansion and It’s an Explosive $1.1 Million True Blue Win

The backyard of the Tilman Fertitta Family home during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )

Willie G's executive chef overseeing one of several buffet lines during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )

I screamed. Yes, I screamed as police tossed flash bangs into the driveway at the Tilman Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. Of course, it was just part of the annual dramatized crime scene, part and parcel of the annual al fresco True Blue gala. But for those on the front line of the demonstration, the mini explosives at our feet were wildly shocking.

But that was just the initial entertainment of the annual Houston Police Foundation fundraiser that on this night raised a sweet $1.1 million for a new firearms training facility that will offer 25 shooting lanes to help train local police officers.

While foundation board chairman Tilman Fertitta, dinner chair Laura Ward, newly appointed Houston Police Chief J.Noe Diaz and Houston Mayor John Whitmire were the names-in-the-lights headliners, it was members of the Houston Police Force who were the real stars of the evening.

In addition to the dramatic robbery and noisy capture scene starring the SWAT team, members of Houston Police Department elite units provided ample entertainment for the 600 guests that trailed across the vast River Oaks property. Guests got to experience live taser demonstrations, a shooting arcade with SWAT, K-9 training with “Nate,” and demonstrations from the Bomb Squad, the DWI Task Force, the Missing Persons Unit and more on the grounds of the Tilman Fertitta family home.

Highlight for many guests was HPD’s robotic K-9 dubbed SPOT, which eerily trotted across the party scene throughout the night. Photo ops with the mechanical dog turned out to be much desired.

As is tradition, this 16th annual True Blue gala featured a cornucopia of tasty treats from the Landry’s stable of restaurants. Attendees grazed through offerings from The Post Oak Hotel, McCormick & Schmick’s, Cadillac Bar, La Griglia, Willie G’s, The Palm and Saltgrass Steak House. With the buffet tables and open bars spread across the back lawn and pool terrace. The highlight for many turned out to be the roast suckling pig.

If the sirens and blazing red lights didn’t capture the River Oaks neighbors’ attention at the start of the evening, the elaborate 15-minute fireworks finale surely did.

PC Seen: True Blue Foundation executive director Charlene Floyd, Lauren Fertitta, Alice and Keith Mosing, Blake Fertitta, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Michael Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta, John Johnson, Gary Petersen, Kristin and Jack Fusco, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Patrick Henry, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Houston Fire Chief Thomas Munoz, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, Brett, Laura and Don Sanders, Robert Tijerina, and Kris and Gerry Del Prete.