A Faux River Oaks Robbery Plays Out at the Tilman Fertitta Family Mansion and It’s an Explosive $1.1 Million True Blue Win

Supporting the Houston Police In the Most Unforgettable Way

BY // 11.07.24
photography Alexander's Fine Portrait Design
Houston Police Foundation board chair Tilman Fertitta, dinner chair Laura Ward, Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Russy & Tissy Hardin, Houston Fire Chief Thomas Munoz at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Jenny Demeris, Kris Del Prete, Lauren Fertitta, Amber Howard, Shane Scruggs at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Keith & Alice Mosing, Helen & Larry Rose at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Michael Fertitta at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Police displays at the Tilman Fertitta Family home during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Buffet dinner from Landry's stable of restaurants during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Willie G's executive chef overseeing one of several buffet lines during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Alicia Smith at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Blake Fertitta, Sgt. Lopez at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Kristina Somerville, Alice Mosing, Kristen Cannon at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Brett Sanders with HPD K-9 Nate at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Foundation executive director Charlene Floyd, foundation board chair Tilman Fertitta with SWAT Officer at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Gary Petersen, Kirstina & Paul Somerville at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Giles Kibbe, Patrick Fertitta, Brian White at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
HPD's K-9 robot 'Spot" with Carroll Smith at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Dinner chair Laura Ward, Shelby Hodge at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz & Sheila Diaz at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Russello & Monica Ybarra at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Tilman Fertitta, Mayor John Whitmire at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
The backyard of the Tilman Fertitta Family home during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Part of the robbery arrest demonstration at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
A live demonstration at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
The backyard of the Tilman Fertitta Family home during the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
I screamed. Yes, I screamed as police tossed flash bangs into the driveway at the Tilman Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. Of course, it was just part of the annual dramatized crime scene, part and parcel of the annual al fresco True Blue gala. But for those on the front line of the demonstration, the mini explosives at our feet were wildly shocking.

But that was just the initial entertainment of the annual Houston Police Foundation fundraiser that on this night raised a sweet $1.1 million for a new firearms training facility that will offer 25 shooting lanes to help train local police officers.

Jenny Demeris, Kris Del Prete, Lauren Fertitta, Amber Howard, Shane Scruggs; Photo Credit Alexander’s Fine Portraits (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Jenny Demeris, Kris Del Prete, Lauren Fertitta, Amber Howard, Shane Scruggs at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design )

While foundation board chairman Tilman Fertitta, dinner chair Laura Ward, newly appointed Houston Police Chief J.Noe Diaz and Houston Mayor John Whitmire were the names-in-the-lights headliners, it was members of the Houston Police Force who were the real stars of the evening.

In addition to the dramatic robbery and noisy capture scene starring the SWAT team, members of Houston Police Department elite units provided ample entertainment for the 600 guests that trailed across the vast River Oaks property. Guests got to experience live taser demonstrations, a shooting arcade with SWAT, K-9 training with “Nate,” and demonstrations from the Bomb Squad, the DWI Task Force, the Missing Persons Unit and more on the grounds of the Tilman Fertitta family home.

Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta and Michael Fertitta; Photo Credit Alexander’s Fine Portraits (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Michael Fertitta at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design )

Highlight for many guests was HPD’s robotic K-9 dubbed SPOT, which eerily trotted across the party scene throughout the night. Photo ops with the mechanical dog turned out to be much desired.

As is tradition, this 16th annual True Blue gala featured a cornucopia of tasty treats from the Landry’s stable of restaurants. Attendees grazed through offerings from The Post Oak Hotel, McCormick & Schmick’s, Cadillac Bar, La Griglia, Willie G’s, The Palm and Saltgrass Steak House. With the buffet tables and open bars spread across the back lawn and pool terrace. The highlight for many turned out to be the roast suckling pig.

If the sirens and blazing red lights didn’t capture the River Oaks neighbors’ attention at the start of the evening, the elaborate 15-minute fireworks finale surely did.

Live Demonstration at the 2024 Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala (2); Photo Credit Alexander’s Fine Portraits.jpg (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design )
Part of the robbery/arrest demonstration by the SWAT team at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue fundraiser (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design )

PC Seen: True Blue Foundation executive director Charlene Floyd, Lauren Fertitta, Alice and Keith Mosing, Blake Fertitta, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Michael Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta, John Johnson, Gary Petersen, Kristin and Jack Fusco, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Patrick Henry,  Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Houston Fire Chief Thomas Munoz, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, Brett, Laura and Don Sanders, Robert Tijerina, and Kris and Gerry Del Prete.

