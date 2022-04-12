hollywood heights santa monica east dallas real estate
With just a few short streets comprising its boundaries, Hollywood Heights homes are few and far between on MLS listings. Fortunately for Dallas home buyers, one neighborhood gem just hit the market.

The Tudor home, part of Dallas conservation district Hollywood Heights, has been tastefully updated.

The 1930s Tudor features gleaming hardwoods and freshly painted walls.

A handsome deep blue dining room with glamorous light fixtures.

An updated chef's kitchen features high-end appliances and fresh green cabinetry.

A modern makeover in the nearly century-old kitchen.

Stainless steel appliaces blend right in.

A telephone nook (a characteristic of older Dallas homes) becomes an artful display in modern times.

An airy sunroom in the Hollywood Heights Tudor.

Classic built-ins define the sun-soaked space.

A separate seating area in the master bedroom.

The ensuite master bathroom.

A secondary bedroom wiht hardwood floors.

The secondary bathroom.

The third bedroom upstairs is fashioned as a nursery.

Fresh landscaping sets the string-lit backyard scene.

A cozy corner for a firepit in East Dallas.

The Hollywood Heights patio at night.

Real Estate

Must See Dallas Property — A Historical Charmer in Hollywood Heights

An Updated Tudor in the Gem of a Neighborhood

BY // 04.12.22
With just a few short streets comprising its boundaries, Hollywood Heights homes are few and far between on MLS listings. Fortunately for Dallas home buyers, one neighborhood gem just hit the market.
The M Streets in Lower Greenville tend to get the most attention when it comes to Tudor homes and well-preserved charm, but there’s another East Dallas neighborhood with sought-after, historic square footage. Situated just south of White Rock Lake, Hollywood Heights feels like a cottage-clad world unto itself.

Protected as a conservation district since 1989, the neighborhood was founded just over a century ago, when famed Kessler Park developer J.B. Salmon purchased the area and brought it to life with meticulous craftsmanship and elaborate architectural details—despite envisioning it as a more modest complement to Lakewood’s more affluent homes. Perhaps the builders were influenced by Hollywood Height’s lush setting, defined by bright crepe myrtles and gnarled oaks. A decoratively capped chimney is a solid companion for a redbud tree.

Today, you’ll still find much of that original craftsmanship (the area’s annual home tour is one of our favorites), although, with just a few short streets comprising its boundaries, Hollywood Heights homes are few and far between on MLS listings. Fortunately for Dallas home buyers, one neighborhood gem just hit the market.

An updated chef’s kitchen features high-end appliances and fresh green cabinetry in the historic Hollywood Heights Tudor.

Built in 1939, 714 Valencia has been tastefully updated with a striking chef’s kitchen, a deep blue dining area, and a beautifully landscaped backyard for hosting gatherings—another neighborhood plus is the sense of community. But even more valuable may be the details that remain: gleaming old hardwood floors, an old telephone nook, built-ins, and a steeply pitched roof that adds instant style.

714 Valencia Street is listed for $919,000 with Elizabeth Mello for Coldwell Banker Realty. The 2,412-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

X
X